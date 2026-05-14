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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2026 07:06 Uhr
31 Leser
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Bigbank AS Results for April 2026

Bigbank continued its strong performance in April 2026. The loan and deposit portfolios recorded solid growth, a free debit card was introduced for retail customers in the Baltics, and the Bank achieved its highest monthly profit of the year to date.

The loan portfolio increased by 66 million euros during the month. Growth was driven primarily by the business loan portfolio, which grew by 56 million euros, and the home loan portfolio, which increased by 11 million euros, while the consumer loan portfolio decreased by 1 million euros.

The deposit portfolio grew by a total of 68 million euros in April. Term deposits increased by 49 million euros and savings deposits by 10 million euros. Current account balances grew by 6 million euros during the month, and the number of customers actively using Bigbank for daily banking increased alongside the growth in current account balances.

The expanding loan portfolio was the main driver of net interest income growth. Although the 6-month Euribor, which rose to 2.5% in March and remained at that level in April, has not yet had a significant impact on interest income, a higher interest rate environment will increasingly affect both interest income and interest expenses over time. Compared to the same period last year, net interest income increased by 5.4 million euros over the first four months of the year.

The credit quality of the loan portfolio remained strong. Despite the significant growth in the loan portfolio, the total expense on the net allowance for expected credit losses and provisions decreased by 2.6 million euros (-45%) compared to the first four months of the previous year. The share of non-performing exposures (Stage 3) remained at the level recorded at the end of the first quarter, accounting for 4.3% of total loan receivables.

Bigbank employed 672 people at the end of April. Team expansion and salary growth resulted in a 3.2-million-euro increase in personnel expenses in the first four months of the year compared to the same period last year. Administrative expenses increased by 0.6 million euros over the same period.

Net profit for April amounted to 4.1 million euros. The increase in net interest income driven by business growth, together with the decline in expected credit loss expenses resulting from the strong quality of the loan portfolio, had a more positive impact on profitability than the increase in personnel and administrative expenses. Nevertheless, net profit for the Group for the first four months of the year declined by 1.2 million euros compared to the same period in 2025. This decrease was primarily due to a 2.6-million-euro impairment of the Group's agricultural land recognised in the first quarter. Excluding this impairment, net profit for the first four months would have increased by 1.4 million euros.

Bigbank's key financial indicators for April 2026:

  • Customer deposits and loans received increased by 534 million euros year-on-year, reaching 3.1 billion euros (+21%).
  • Loans to customers grew by 530 million euros year-on-year, reaching 2.9 billion euros (+22%).
  • Net interest income amounted to 10.1 million euros in April and 39.4 million euros for the first four months of the year. Compared to the same period last year, net interest income increased by 5.4 million euros (+16%).
  • The net allowance for expected credit losses and provisions totalled 3.2 million euros for the first four months, 2.6 million euros less than a year earlier (-45%).
  • Net profit for April was 4.1 million euros. Net profit for the first four months amounted to 11.7 million euros, declining by 1.2 million euros compared to the same period in 2025 (-10%).
  • Return on equity (ROE) for April was 16.5%.
Income statement, in thousands of eurosApr 2026YTD26YTD25Difference YoY
Total net operating income, incl.10,89041,48038,2363,244+8%
Net interest income10,14339,35233,9585,394+16%
Net fee and commission income7283,3463,376-31-1%
Total expenses, incl.-5,602-23,309-16,485-6,824+41%
Salaries and associated charges-3,689-13,215-9,993-3,221+32%
Administrative expenses-1,113-4,271-3,650-621+17%
Profit before loss allowances5,28718,17121,751-3,580-16%
Net allowance for expected credit losses and provision expenses-230-3,197-5,8132,616-45%
Income tax expense-926-3,310-3,038-272+9%
Profit for the period4,13111,66412,900-1,236-10%
Business volumes, in thousands of eurosApr 2026YTD26YTD25Difference YoY
Customer deposits and loans received3,082,0623,082,0622,548,170533,892+21%
Loans to customers2,897,4192,897,4192,367,531529,889+22%
Key figuresApr 2026YTD26YTD25Difference YoY
ROE16.5%11.6%14.2%-2.6pp
Cost / income ratio (C/I)51.4%56.2%43.1%+13.1pp
Net promoter score (NPS)605858+0

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 April 2026, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.5 billion euros, with equity of 303 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves over 198,000 active customers and employs more than 650 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Telephone: +372 5393 0833
Email: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee
www.bigbank.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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