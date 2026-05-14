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PR Newswire
14.05.2026 10:42 Uhr
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From Content Chaos to Autonomous Scale: Amplience Launches Workforce Flows

New AI-powered workflow orchestration layer eliminates manual processes, accelerating time-to-market and reducing operational complexity for global retail brands.

LONDON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Retailers are under increasing pressure to produce and manage huge volumes of content across multiple channels, markets, and customer touchpoints. Yet many enterprise organisations still rely on fragmented systems, manual workflows, and disconnected teams to deliver content at scale, creating bottlenecks that slow down execution and increase operational cost.

Amplience, the AI-enabled headless CMS and DAM for enterprise retail, has announced the launch of Workforce Flows, enabling ecommerce teams to build automated workflows across the entire content supply chain. This is agentic content ochestration for innovative commerce teams.

Workforce Flows introduces a new operational layer for content production, enabling retailers to move beyond siloed tools and manual handoffs towards fully automated, event-driven workflows. By connecting systems, teams, and AI agents within a single visual workflow builder, organisations can streamline the creation, localisation, approval, and delivery of content across every channel.

Unlike traditional CMS or DAM platforms which focus on storing and publishing content, or standalone AI tools that produce generic outputs without operational integration, Workforce Flows is designed to orchestrate the entire content lifecycle from production through to delivery, powering meaningful, contextual content. The result is a step-change in how enterprise teams manage content operations: from fragmented processes to a scalable, automated system.

With Workforce Flows, retailers can:

  • Eliminate manual handoffs between teams and systems
  • Automate multi-step content production workflows end-to-end
  • Accelerate time-to-market for campaigns, product launches, and updates
  • Scale content localisation across global markets
  • Embed governance, approvals, and compliance directly into workflows

"Imagine a tool where you can define your brand tone of voice, your audiences, and connect to all your eCommerce systems and data sources - so everything you produce is grounded in product truth."

John Williams, Co-CEO & CTO, Amplience

The launch comes at a time when the demands on retail content operations are intensifying. The growth of omnichannel commerce, increasing product catalogue sizes, and the need for hyper-localised experiences are putting strain on traditional systems. While many retailers have adopted AI tools to support content creation, few have addressed the operational challenge of orchestrating content production at scale.

Workforce Flows bridges this gap, transforming AI from an assistive capability into an execution engine embedded directly within enterprise workflows. By integrating with existing composable architectures and leveraging APIs and event-driven triggers, the platform enables organisations to automate complex processes without disrupting their current technology stack.

"Workforce is excellent! We have been using it to automate alt text for a few months, which has greatly improved our workflow. The tool generates instantaneous alt-text, which has helped us adopt best practices for accessibility and SEO in our fast-paced digital environment. We no longer need to input alt text manually and can now easily create richer alt text."

Patricia Villarino, Senior Content and Production Manager, The White Company

As retailers look to improve speed, efficiency, and consistency across digital experiences, the ability to automate content operations is becoming a critical competitive differentiator. Early adopters of workflow orchestration are already seeing significant gains in productivity, accuracy, and cost efficiency, allowing them to respond faster to market changes and customer expectations.

Workforce Flows is available immediately as part of the Amplience platform.

Amplience is the AI-enabled headless CMS and DAM designed for enterprise retail, helping world-leading brands optimize their content supply chains and transform how they create, manage, and deliver content. Amplience's powerful solutions, including agentic automation, support high-velocity commerce teams move at the speed of ideas. More than 500 global brands use Amplience to power their commerce experiences, including Under Armour, Ulta Beauty, Tapestry, Columbia, Converse, John Lewis, Boots, Armani, ASDA and Primark. For more information on how Amplience is optimizing the entire content supply chain, from ideation to execution, please visit www.amplience.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-content-chaos-to-autonomous-scale-amplience-launches-workforce-flows-302772166.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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