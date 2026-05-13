Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vom Explorer zur Gelddruckmaschine? Dieser Goldwert zündet gerade die nächste Stufe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40EWH | ISIN: US42217D1028 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.05.26 | 21:34
1,550 US-Dollar
+0,65 % +0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEALTH IN TECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEALTH IN TECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.05.2026 22:00 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Health In Tech, Inc.: Health In Tech Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Reiterates Guidance for 2026 Annual Revenue Ranging between $45 Million and $50 Million

STUART, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIT) ("Health In Tech" or "Company"), an AI-enabled InsurTech platform company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Overview

  • Revenue increased 9.4% to $8.8 million from $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Platform placed plan value1 totaled $82.0 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 totaled $(1.3) million, compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, and reflected higher sales and marketing expenses for initiatives designed to drive long-term revenue growth.
  • Net loss equaled $1.6 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2026

  • Distribution partners, including brokers, third-party administrators ("TPAs") and agencies, reached 896, up 29.5% from 692 distribution partners as of March 31, 2025.
  • Contracted revenue3 for the remaining three quarters of 2026 equaled $22.9 million.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $10.3 million, compared to $7.6 million as of March 31, 2025.
  • Working capital totaled $15.0 million, compared to $8.8 million as of March 31, 2025.

2026 Full Year Revenue Guidance

Health In Tech today reiterated guidance for 2026 annual revenue ranging between $45 million and $50 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 35% to 50%. As of March 31, 2026, the Company's contracted revenue for the remaining three quarters of 2026 totaled $22.9 million, which the Company believes provides useful visibility into 2026 full year revenue. Health In Tech's revenue outlook is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including continued strong demand for the Company's AI-enabled underwriting marketplace across the self-funded health insurance segment and successful deployment of new features. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties described in Health In Tech's filings with the SEC.

The Company expects continued growth driven by expanding engagement across its distribution network and the full deployment of new features launched in January 2026. Unlike the traditional insurance industry, where new product and service implementations typically require one to two years, Health In Tech's AI-driven platform enables new capabilities to be developed and deployed within approximately one to two quarters. This accelerated development cycle provides a meaningful competitive advantage, allowing the Company to respond quickly to broker and client demand, continuously enhance its marketplace offerings, and scale its technology platform more efficiently than traditional market participants.

CEO Commentary

Tim Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Health In Tech, commented, "In the first quarter of 2026, we continued to execute on strategic priorities to scale our innovative AI-powered self-funded health insurance marketplace and drive revenue growth. In March, we successfully completed a private investment in public equity financing, which provided the Company with approximately $7 million in gross proceeds. We intend to allocate a portion of these proceeds to growth initiatives, including expanding our sales team, broadening our marketing activities, delivering new marketplace offerings, and enhancing the technology architecture and data analytics that underpin our disruptive platform. Through these measures we aim to increase the number of brokers, agencies, third party administrators, and carriers that utilize our efficient, cost-effective ecosystem."

Mr. Johnson continued, "We intend for 2026 to be a year of investing for growth and launching new solutions to further penetrate the vast U.S. self-funded health insurance market. Our recently rolled out suite of more than 100 pre-configured, customized stop-loss plans as well as our new three-year rate stabilization program are poised to deliver meaningful revenue beginning in the second half of the year. We also are developing a data-driven offering that integrates physiological and claims data to generate actionable insights. By layering in new capabilities such as these onto our platform, we better serve our ecosystem partners and business employer end-clients, while creating new revenue streams and operating leverage for Health In Tech."

End Notes

  1. Platform placed plan value ("PPPV") represents the aggregate contractual value of self-funded health plans with stop-loss insurance (self-funded stop-loss plans) placed through the Company's platform, covering the duration of the plans' contractual terms. The contractual term is typically 12 months from the plan's effective date.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. More information can be found in the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section at the end of this press release.
  3. Contracted revenue represents contractually committed revenue under active policies as of the measurement date that is expected to be recognized in future periods. Our policies are typically written for terms of 12 months, and revenue is recognized ratably over the life of the policy.

Conference Call Details

Health In Tech will host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on May 13, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (ET). To participate in our live conference call and webcast, please dial 1-888-346-8982 or 1-412-902-4272 (for international participants).

A live audio webcast will be available via the Investor Relations page of Health In Tech's website at https://healthintech.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial metric, which is provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with additional insight into operational performance and to facilitate comparison with other companies in the industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, or other GAAP measures. A reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about Health In Tech's possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "design," "target," "aim," "hope," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "project," "potential," "goal," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to Health In Tech's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Health In Tech's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Health In Tech's control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Health In Tech's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Health In Tech's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HIT") is an AI-enabled InsurTech platform company, which offers a marketplace that improves processes in the health insurance industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, Managing General Underwriter ("MGUs") and third-party administrators ("TPAs"). Health In Tech's platform serves as a marketplace for brokers, TPAs, MGUs and carriers to access self-funded health insurance for employers, providing functions including customized self-funded health plans, bindable stop-loss quotes, AI-enabled underwriting, claims administration and reporting integration.

Health In Tech, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,




2026


2025


Revenues






Revenues from underwriting modeling (ICE)


$1,468,814


$2,351,984


Revenues from fees (SMR)


7,302,832


5,663,000


Total revenues


8,771,646


8,014,984


Cost of revenues


4,262,247


2,659,585


Gross profit


4,509,399


5,355,399


Operating expenses






Sales and marketing expenses


2,291,601


1,090,255


General and administrative expenses


3,455,558


3,246,765


Research and development expenses


920,395


537,721


Total operating expenses


6,667,554


4,874,741


Other income:






Interest income


67,471


85,366


Other income


22,334


118,399


Total other income, net


89,805


203,765


Income (loss) before income taxes


$(2,068,350)


$684,423


Income tax benefit (expense)


480,069


(185,831)


Net income (loss)


$(1,588,281)


$498,592








Net income (loss) per share






Basic


$(0.03)


$0.01


Diluted


$(0.03)


$0.01


Weighted average common stocks outstanding






Basic


57,353,021


54,619,858


Diluted


57,353,021


56,996,936


Health In Tech, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

( Unaudited )



March 31, 202 6


December 31, 202 5

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$10,325,208


$7,669,754

Accounts receivable, net


3,737,647


756,288

Loans receivable, net


831,994


815,995

Other receivables, net


4,328,448


3,467,814

Deferred offering costs


-


170,977

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


2,864,557


3,280,148

Total current assets


22,087,854


16,160,976

Non-current assets





Software


6,708,561


6,530,894

Operating lease - right of use assets


122,328


139,940

Long-term prepaid expenses


47,464


258,151

Total non-current assets


6,878,353


6,928,985

Total assets


$28,966,207


$23,089,961

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses


6,968,261


$4,188,811

Operating lease liabilities - current


78,680


76,195

Other current liabilities


-


891,598

Total current liabilities


7,046,941


5,156,604

Non-current liabilities





Deferred tax liabilities


273,203


757,675

Operating lease liabilities - non-current


42,915


63,617

Total non-current liabilities


316,118


821,292

Total liabilities


7,363,059


5,977,896

Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value; Class A Common stock
150,000,000 shares authorized 53,858,276 and
46,006,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March
31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively


53,858


46,006

Common stock, $0.001 par value; Class B Common stock
50,000,000 shares authorized, 11,700,000 shares
issued and outstanding as of both March 31, 2026 and
December 31, 2025


11,700


11,700

Additional paid-in capital


17,905,633


11,834,121

Retained earnings


3,631,957


5,220,238

Total stockholders' equity


21,603,148


17,112,065

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$28,966,207


$23,089,961

Health In Tech, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

( Unaudited )




Three Months Ended March 31,



2026


2025


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:






Net income (loss)


$(1,588,281)


$498,592


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
provided by (used in) operating activities:






Amortization expense


403,467


135,983


Provision for refund liability


108,402


780,045


Deferred tax benefit


(484,472)


(34,473)


Interest income


(15,999)


(15,999)


Stock-based compensation expense


366,562


493,171


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable


(2,981,360)


(463,498)


Other receivables


(11,740)


(3,489,536)


Prepaid expenses and other assets


447,597


(1,017,751)


Operating lease right of use assets and liabilities, net


(605)


19


Accounts payable and accrued expenses


1,437,182


3,420,497


Income taxes payable


-


220,303


Other current liabilities


(1,000,000)


-


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


(3,319,247)


527,353


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:






Development of software


(362,131)


(703,475)


Net cash used in investing activities


(362,131)


(703,475)


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:






Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with
private investment in public equity financing, net of
placement agent fees and escrow agent fees


6,381,000


-


Payments of deferred offering costs


(44,168)


(98,089)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


6,336,832


(98,089)


Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


2,655,454


(274,211)


Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period


7,669,754


7,849,248


Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period


10,325,208


7,575,037


Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:






Cash paid for interest


$-


$-


Cash received from income tax refunds


$4,965


$-


Summary of noncash investing and financing activities:






Accrued deferred offering costs included in accounts
payable and accrued expenses


$237,734


$33,250


Accrued development of software included in accounts
payable and accrued expenses


$228,518


$256,140


Reclassification of deferred offering costs to additional paid-
in capital upon private investment in public equity
financing


$452,880


$-


Stock-based compensation capitalized for software
development


$8,837


$-


Health In Tech, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended

March 31,



2026


2025


Net income (loss)


(1,588,281)


498,592


Interest income


(67,471)


(85,366)


Amortization expense


403,467


135,983


Income tax expense (benefit)


(480,069)


185,831


Stock-based compensation expense, including employer
payroll taxes related to stock-based awards


443,839


493,171


Total net adjustments


299,766


729,619








Adjusted EBITDA


(1,288,515)


1,228,211


Investor Contact:
Health In Tech Investor Relations
[email protected]

The Equity Group
Kalle Ahl, CFA
T: (303) 953-9878
[email protected]

Devin Sullivan, Managing Director
[email protected]

SOURCE Health In Tech, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.