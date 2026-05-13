Health In Tech, Inc.: Health In Tech Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Reiterates Guidance for 2026 Annual Revenue Ranging between $45 Million and $50 Million

STUART, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIT) ("Health In Tech" or "Company"), an AI-enabled InsurTech platform company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Overview

Revenue increased 9.4% to $8.8 million from $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Platform placed plan value 1 totaled $82.0 million.

totaled $82.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA 2 totaled $(1.3) million, compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, and reflected higher sales and marketing expenses for initiatives designed to drive long-term revenue growth.

totaled $(1.3) million, compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, and reflected higher sales and marketing expenses for initiatives designed to drive long-term revenue growth. Net loss equaled $1.6 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2026

Distribution partners, including brokers, third-party administrators ("TPAs") and agencies, reached 896, up 29.5% from 692 distribution partners as of March 31, 2025.

Contracted revenue 3 for the remaining three quarters of 2026 equaled $22.9 million.

for the remaining three quarters of 2026 equaled $22.9 million. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $10.3 million, compared to $7.6 million as of March 31, 2025.

Working capital totaled $15.0 million, compared to $8.8 million as of March 31, 2025.

2026 Full Year Revenue Guidance

Health In Tech today reiterated guidance for 2026 annual revenue ranging between $45 million and $50 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 35% to 50%. As of March 31, 2026, the Company's contracted revenue for the remaining three quarters of 2026 totaled $22.9 million, which the Company believes provides useful visibility into 2026 full year revenue. Health In Tech's revenue outlook is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including continued strong demand for the Company's AI-enabled underwriting marketplace across the self-funded health insurance segment and successful deployment of new features. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties described in Health In Tech's filings with the SEC.

The Company expects continued growth driven by expanding engagement across its distribution network and the full deployment of new features launched in January 2026. Unlike the traditional insurance industry, where new product and service implementations typically require one to two years, Health In Tech's AI-driven platform enables new capabilities to be developed and deployed within approximately one to two quarters. This accelerated development cycle provides a meaningful competitive advantage, allowing the Company to respond quickly to broker and client demand, continuously enhance its marketplace offerings, and scale its technology platform more efficiently than traditional market participants.

CEO Commentary

Tim Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Health In Tech, commented, "In the first quarter of 2026, we continued to execute on strategic priorities to scale our innovative AI-powered self-funded health insurance marketplace and drive revenue growth. In March, we successfully completed a private investment in public equity financing, which provided the Company with approximately $7 million in gross proceeds. We intend to allocate a portion of these proceeds to growth initiatives, including expanding our sales team, broadening our marketing activities, delivering new marketplace offerings, and enhancing the technology architecture and data analytics that underpin our disruptive platform. Through these measures we aim to increase the number of brokers, agencies, third party administrators, and carriers that utilize our efficient, cost-effective ecosystem."

Mr. Johnson continued, "We intend for 2026 to be a year of investing for growth and launching new solutions to further penetrate the vast U.S. self-funded health insurance market. Our recently rolled out suite of more than 100 pre-configured, customized stop-loss plans as well as our new three-year rate stabilization program are poised to deliver meaningful revenue beginning in the second half of the year. We also are developing a data-driven offering that integrates physiological and claims data to generate actionable insights. By layering in new capabilities such as these onto our platform, we better serve our ecosystem partners and business employer end-clients, while creating new revenue streams and operating leverage for Health In Tech."

End Notes

Platform placed plan value ("PPPV") represents the aggregate contractual value of self-funded health plans with stop-loss insurance (self-funded stop-loss plans) placed through the Company's platform, covering the duration of the plans' contractual terms. The contractual term is typically 12 months from the plan's effective date. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. More information can be found in the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section at the end of this press release. Contracted revenue represents contractually committed revenue under active policies as of the measurement date that is expected to be recognized in future periods. Our policies are typically written for terms of 12 months, and revenue is recognized ratably over the life of the policy.

Conference Call Details

Health In Tech will host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on May 13, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (ET). To participate in our live conference call and webcast, please dial 1-888-346-8982 or 1-412-902-4272 (for international participants).

A live audio webcast will be available via the Investor Relations page of Health In Tech's website at https://healthintech.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial metric, which is provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with additional insight into operational performance and to facilitate comparison with other companies in the industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, or other GAAP measures. A reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about Health In Tech's possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "design," "target," "aim," "hope," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "project," "potential," "goal," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to Health In Tech's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Health In Tech's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Health In Tech's control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Health In Tech's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Health In Tech's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HIT") is an AI-enabled InsurTech platform company, which offers a marketplace that improves processes in the health insurance industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, Managing General Underwriter ("MGUs") and third-party administrators ("TPAs"). Health In Tech's platform serves as a marketplace for brokers, TPAs, MGUs and carriers to access self-funded health insurance for employers, providing functions including customized self-funded health plans, bindable stop-loss quotes, AI-enabled underwriting, claims administration and reporting integration.

Health In Tech, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2026

2025

Revenues









Revenues from underwriting modeling (ICE)

$1,468,814

$2,351,984

Revenues from fees (SMR)

7,302,832

5,663,000

Total revenues

8,771,646

8,014,984

Cost of revenues

4,262,247

2,659,585

Gross profit

4,509,399

5,355,399

Operating expenses









Sales and marketing expenses

2,291,601

1,090,255

General and administrative expenses

3,455,558

3,246,765

Research and development expenses

920,395

537,721

Total operating expenses

6,667,554

4,874,741

Other income:









Interest income

67,471

85,366

Other income

22,334

118,399

Total other income, net

89,805

203,765

Income (loss) before income taxes

$(2,068,350)

$684,423

Income tax benefit (expense)

480,069

(185,831)

Net income (loss)

$(1,588,281)

$498,592













Net income (loss) per share









Basic

$(0.03)

$0.01

Diluted

$(0.03)

$0.01

Weighted average common stocks outstanding









Basic

57,353,021

54,619,858

Diluted

57,353,021

56,996,936



Health In Tech, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets ( Unaudited )



March 31, 202 6

December 31, 202 5 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$10,325,208

$7,669,754 Accounts receivable, net

3,737,647

756,288 Loans receivable, net

831,994

815,995 Other receivables, net

4,328,448

3,467,814 Deferred offering costs

-

170,977 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,864,557

3,280,148 Total current assets

22,087,854

16,160,976 Non-current assets







Software

6,708,561

6,530,894 Operating lease - right of use assets

122,328

139,940 Long-term prepaid expenses

47,464

258,151 Total non-current assets

6,878,353

6,928,985 Total assets

$28,966,207

$23,089,961 Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

6,968,261

$4,188,811 Operating lease liabilities - current

78,680

76,195 Other current liabilities

-

891,598 Total current liabilities

7,046,941

5,156,604 Non-current liabilities







Deferred tax liabilities

273,203

757,675 Operating lease liabilities - non-current

42,915

63,617 Total non-current liabilities

316,118

821,292 Total liabilities

7,363,059

5,977,896 Stockholders' equity







Common stock, $0.001 par value; Class A Common stock

150,000,000 shares authorized 53,858,276 and

46,006,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March

31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

53,858

46,006 Common stock, $0.001 par value; Class B Common stock

50,000,000 shares authorized, 11,700,000 shares

issued and outstanding as of both March 31, 2026 and

December 31, 2025

11,700

11,700 Additional paid-in capital

17,905,633

11,834,121 Retained earnings

3,631,957

5,220,238 Total stockholders' equity

21,603,148

17,112,065 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$28,966,207

$23,089,961

Health In Tech, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ( Unaudited )





Three Months Ended March 31,



2026

2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income (loss)

$(1,588,281)

$498,592

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities:









Amortization expense

403,467

135,983

Provision for refund liability

108,402

780,045

Deferred tax benefit

(484,472)

(34,473)

Interest income

(15,999)

(15,999)

Stock-based compensation expense

366,562

493,171

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(2,981,360)

(463,498)

Other receivables

(11,740)

(3,489,536)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

447,597

(1,017,751)

Operating lease right of use assets and liabilities, net

(605)

19

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,437,182

3,420,497

Income taxes payable

-

220,303

Other current liabilities

(1,000,000)

-

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(3,319,247)

527,353

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Development of software

(362,131)

(703,475)

Net cash used in investing activities

(362,131)

(703,475)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with

private investment in public equity financing, net of

placement agent fees and escrow agent fees

6,381,000

-

Payments of deferred offering costs

(44,168)

(98,089)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

6,336,832

(98,089)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,655,454

(274,211)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

7,669,754

7,849,248

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

10,325,208

7,575,037

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









Cash paid for interest

$-

$-

Cash received from income tax refunds

$4,965

$-

Summary of noncash investing and financing activities:









Accrued deferred offering costs included in accounts

payable and accrued expenses

$237,734

$33,250

Accrued development of software included in accounts

payable and accrued expenses

$228,518

$256,140

Reclassification of deferred offering costs to additional paid-

in capital upon private investment in public equity

financing

$452,880

$-

Stock-based compensation capitalized for software

development

$8,837

$-



Health In Tech, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended March 31,



2026

2025

Net income (loss)

(1,588,281)

498,592

Interest income

(67,471)

(85,366)

Amortization expense

403,467

135,983

Income tax expense (benefit)

(480,069)

185,831

Stock-based compensation expense, including employer

payroll taxes related to stock-based awards

443,839

493,171

Total net adjustments

299,766

729,619













Adjusted EBITDA

(1,288,515)

1,228,211



Investor Contact:

Health In Tech Investor Relations

[email protected]

The Equity Group

Kalle Ahl, CFA

T: (303) 953-9878

[email protected]

Devin Sullivan, Managing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Health In Tech, Inc.