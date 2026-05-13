STAK Inc. Announces First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

CHANGZHOU, China, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STAK Inc. (the "Company" or "STAK") (Nasdaq: STAK), a fast-growing company specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of oilfield-specialized production and maintenance equipment, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2025.

Mr. Chuanbo Jiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of STAK, commented, "The first half of fiscal year 2026 reflects continued execution of our strategy amid evolving market dynamics. Driven by increase in both order volumes and pricing of our specialized oilfield vehicles, revenues grew to $19.2 million, representing an 13.41% year-over-year increase. This performance reflects growing market recognition of our solutions and sustained demand momentum across our core product lines. Gross profit remained stable at $5.2 million, demonstrating the resilience of our business model as we continue to scale. During this period, we continued to prioritize product development, increasing research and development expenses by 2.69% to $1.6 million, aligned with the stage and scale of our new equipment development."

Mr. Jiang continued, "Looking ahead, we remain committed to our existing business strategy, with a clear focus on translating our blueprints into effective execution, measurable performance, and tangible operational achievements. Building on the progress we have made, we will continue to prioritize innovation, optimize our product mix, and expand our international presence. By balancing growth initiatives with operational discipline, we believe STAK is well positioned to capture emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders."

First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Summary

Revenues were $19.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 13.41% from $17.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Gross profit remained steady at $5.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025 and 2026.

Gross profit margin was 27.24% for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to 30.65% for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Net income was $1.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $2.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.14 for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.20 for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were $19.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 13.41% from $17.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The increase was mainly driven by the increase in order volumes and increase in sale prices of specialized oilfield vehicles, partially offset by the decrease in demand for sales of specialized oilfield equipment.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $14.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 18.99% from $11.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The increase in cost was mainly attributable to increase in sales volume for specialized oilfield vehicles.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit remained steady at $5.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026 and 2025. The gross profit remained steady mainly due to the decrease in unit profit margin was offset by an increase in sales volume.

Gross profit margin was 27.24% for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to 30.65% for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily driven by increase in production cost of newly developed vehicles and the Company's promotional sales policy to expand the market.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $3.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $2.9 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Selling and marketing expenses were $0.5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 13.76% from $0.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The observed revenue expansion reflects the Company's management team's direct business development efforts rather than commission-based sales channels, thereby maintaining stable commission expenditure.

General and administrative expenses were $1.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 27.27% from $0.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The increase was attributable to the increase in professional fees of $0.7 million and was offset by a decrease in provision for credit losses of $0.5 million.

Research and development expenses were $1.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 2.69% from $1.5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The increase in research and development expenses is mainly driven by the stage and scale of the Company's equipment development.

Net Income

Net income was $1.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $2.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.14 for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.20 for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.9 million, compared to $1.0 million as of June 30, 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $1.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $0.03 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $0.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

About STAK Inc.

STAK Inc. is a fast-growing company specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of oilfield-specific production and maintenance equipment. The Company designs and manufactures oilfield-specialized production and maintenance equipment, then collaborates with qualified specialized vehicle manufacturing companies to integrate the equipment onto vehicle chassis, producing specialized oilfield vehicles for sale. Additionally, the Company sells oilfield-specialized equipment components, related products, and provides automation solutions. Its vision is to help oilfield services companies reduce costs and increase efficiency by providing the cutting-edge integrated oilfield equipment and automation solutions service. Its mission is to become a powerful provider for the niche markets of specialized oilfield vehicles and equipment in China. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.stakindustry.com/ir/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

STAK Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

STAK INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)









As of





December 31,

2025



June 30, 2025

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,923,399



$ 1,022,625

Accounts receivable, net



2,980,649





1,988,785

Inventories



18,313,220





17,018,217

Advances to suppliers



771,306





562,473

Amounts due from a related party



-





87,472

Prepayments and other current assets, net



1,869,325





2,783,842

Total current assets



25,857,899





23,463,414



















Non-current assets:















Property and equipment, net



274,938





293,023

Intangible assets, net



2,003,067





2,022,918

Right-of-use assets, net



47,843





74,562

Deferred tax assets



790,723





785,700

Other assets



369,816





114,888

Total non-current assets



3,486,387





3,291,091



















Total assets

$ 29,344,286



$ 26,754,505



















Liabilities and shareholder's equity

































Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 2,465,645



$ 3,722,525

Deferred revenues



744,094





1,164,334

Amounts due to related parties



70,695





30,222

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



1,140,148





1,116,014

Short-term borrowings



7,568,889





5,636,831

Operating lease liabilities, current



-





73,530

Income tax payable



1,967,290





1,692,519

Total current liabilities



13,956,761





13,435,975



















Non-Current liabilities:















Long-term borrowing



428,994





418,784

Total non-current liabilities



428,994





418,784



















Total liabilities

$ 14,385,755



$ 13,854,759



















Commitments and contingencies

































Shareholder's equity















Class A ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share;

75,000,000 shares authorized; 4,010,349 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025,

respectively)



4,010





4,010

Class B ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share;

25,000,000 shares authorized; 9,200,000 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025,

respectively)



9,200





9,200

Additional paid in capital



12,157,104





12,157,104

Statutory reserve



672,402





672,402

Retained earnings



2,141,804





324,893

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(25,989)





(267,863)

Total shareholders' equity



14,958,531





12,899,746



















Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 29,344,286



$ 26,754,505



STAK INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)









For the Six Months Ended December

31,





2025



2024















Revenues

$ 19,230,376



$ 16,955,913

Cost of revenues



(13,992,367)





(11,759,741)

Gross profit



5,238,009





5,196,172



















Operating expenses:















Selling and marketing expenses



(516,973)





(599,471)

General and administrative expenses



(1,026,832)





(806,833)

Research and development expenses



(1,584,450)





(1,542,926)

Total operating expenses



(3,128,255)





(2,949,230)



















Operating income



2,109,754





2,246,942



















Other (expense) income:















Interest expense, net



(105,896)





(89,907)

Other income, net



56,034





-

Government subsidies



-





17,006

Total other expense, net



(49,862)





(72,901)



















Income before income tax expense



2,059,892





2,174,041

Income tax expense



(242,981)





(174,678)

Net income



1,816,911





1,999,363



















Net income per ordinary share:















Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$ 0.14



$ 0.20



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted*



13,210,349





10,000,000



















Net income

$ 1,816,911



$ 1,999,363

Foreign currency translation adjustments



241,874





(83,516)

Total comprehensive income

$ 2,058,785



$ 1,915,847





* On June 13, 2025, the Company's authorized share capital was increased (the "Increase of Authorized Share Capital"), and re-designated from US$50,000 divided into 50,000,000 ordinary shares of par value US$0.001 each to US$100,000 divided into 100,000,000 ordinary shares of per value US$0.001. All share and per share amounts presented in the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been retrospectively adjusted for all periods presented, unless otherwise indicated.

STAK INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. dollars)









For the Six Months Ended December

31,





2025



2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net income

$ 1,816,911



$ 1,999,363

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

(used in) operating activities:















Provision for credit losses



23,608





524,509

Depreciation of property and equipment



24,765





166,058

Amortization of intangible assets



67,900





2,538

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset



28,012





9,624

Deferred income tax



13,785





(125,305)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(976,367)





(5,791,039)

Advance to suppliers



(192,276)





1,355,963

Inventories



(863,885)





(5,231,547)

Amounts due from/due to related parties



130,432





66,712

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



936,875





73,201

Other assets



(253,510)





35,512

Accounts payable



221,333





6,037,020

Deferred revenues



(440,372)





-

Income tax payable



229,196





299,996

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(25,152)





(421,174)

Operating lease liabilities



(73,936)





-

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 667,319



$ (998,569)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Purchases of property and equipment



-





(3,082)

Proceeds received from disposal of property and equipment



506,471





-

Loans to third parties



(640,072)





(209,010)

Collection of loans to third parties



167,036





350,022

Net cash provided by investing activities

$ 33,435



$ 137,930



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from short-term bank loans



2,196,738





2,424,513

Repayments of short-term bank loans



(1,979,310)





(1,741,748)

Repayments of long-term bank loans



-





(118,439)

Net cash provided by financing activities

$ 217,428



$ 564,326



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(17,408)





(1,319)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



900,774





(297,632)

Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of the period



1,022,625





658,154

Cash and cash equivalents, at the end of the period

$ 1,923,399



$ 360,522



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW

INFORMATION:















Interest paid



106,103





90,523

Income taxes paid



-





-



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH

ACTIVITIES:















Addition of right-of-use assets



-





105,760

Reclassification of accounts payables into supplier finance

obligations



1,544,173





-



SOURCE STAK Inc.