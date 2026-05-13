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WKN: A41CGT | ISIN: KYG840921160 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.05.26 | 21:59
2,350 US-Dollar
-0,42 % -0,010
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
STAK INC Chart 1 Jahr
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STAK INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.05.2026 22:05 Uhr
43 Leser
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STAK Inc. Announces First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

CHANGZHOU, China, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STAK Inc. (the "Company" or "STAK") (Nasdaq: STAK), a fast-growing company specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of oilfield-specialized production and maintenance equipment, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2025.

Mr. Chuanbo Jiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of STAK, commented, "The first half of fiscal year 2026 reflects continued execution of our strategy amid evolving market dynamics. Driven by increase in both order volumes and pricing of our specialized oilfield vehicles, revenues grew to $19.2 million, representing an 13.41% year-over-year increase. This performance reflects growing market recognition of our solutions and sustained demand momentum across our core product lines. Gross profit remained stable at $5.2 million, demonstrating the resilience of our business model as we continue to scale. During this period, we continued to prioritize product development, increasing research and development expenses by 2.69% to $1.6 million, aligned with the stage and scale of our new equipment development."

Mr. Jiang continued, "Looking ahead, we remain committed to our existing business strategy, with a clear focus on translating our blueprints into effective execution, measurable performance, and tangible operational achievements. Building on the progress we have made, we will continue to prioritize innovation, optimize our product mix, and expand our international presence. By balancing growth initiatives with operational discipline, we believe STAK is well positioned to capture emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders."

First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Summary

  • Revenues were $19.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 13.41% from $17.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.
  • Gross profit remained steady at $5.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025 and 2026.
  • Gross profit margin was 27.24% for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to 30.65% for the first half of fiscal year 2025.
  • Net income was $1.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $2.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.14 for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.20 for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were $19.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 13.41% from $17.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The increase was mainly driven by the increase in order volumes and increase in sale prices of specialized oilfield vehicles, partially offset by the decrease in demand for sales of specialized oilfield equipment.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $14.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 18.99% from $11.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The increase in cost was mainly attributable to increase in sales volume for specialized oilfield vehicles.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit remained steady at $5.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026 and 2025. The gross profit remained steady mainly due to the decrease in unit profit margin was offset by an increase in sales volume.

Gross profit margin was 27.24% for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to 30.65% for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily driven by increase in production cost of newly developed vehicles and the Company's promotional sales policy to expand the market.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $3.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $2.9 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were $0.5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 13.76% from $0.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The observed revenue expansion reflects the Company's management team's direct business development efforts rather than commission-based sales channels, thereby maintaining stable commission expenditure.
  • General and administrative expenses were $1.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 27.27% from $0.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The increase was attributable to the increase in professional fees of $0.7 million and was offset by a decrease in provision for credit losses of $0.5 million.
  • Research and development expenses were $1.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 2.69% from $1.5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The increase in research and development expenses is mainly driven by the stage and scale of the Company's equipment development.

Net Income

Net income was $1.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $2.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.14 for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.20 for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.9 million, compared to $1.0 million as of June 30, 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $1.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $0.03 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $0.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

About STAK Inc.

STAK Inc. is a fast-growing company specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of oilfield-specific production and maintenance equipment. The Company designs and manufactures oilfield-specialized production and maintenance equipment, then collaborates with qualified specialized vehicle manufacturing companies to integrate the equipment onto vehicle chassis, producing specialized oilfield vehicles for sale. Additionally, the Company sells oilfield-specialized equipment components, related products, and provides automation solutions. Its vision is to help oilfield services companies reduce costs and increase efficiency by providing the cutting-edge integrated oilfield equipment and automation solutions service. Its mission is to become a powerful provider for the niche markets of specialized oilfield vehicles and equipment in China. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.stakindustry.com/ir/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

STAK Inc.
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]

STAK INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)






As of




December 31,
2025



June 30, 2025


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents


$

1,923,399



$

1,022,625


Accounts receivable, net



2,980,649




1,988,785


Inventories



18,313,220




17,018,217


Advances to suppliers



771,306




562,473


Amounts due from a related party



-




87,472


Prepayments and other current assets, net



1,869,325




2,783,842


Total current assets



25,857,899




23,463,414











Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net



274,938




293,023


Intangible assets, net



2,003,067




2,022,918


Right-of-use assets, net



47,843




74,562


Deferred tax assets



790,723




785,700


Other assets



369,816




114,888


Total non-current assets



3,486,387




3,291,091











Total assets


$

29,344,286



$

26,754,505











Liabilities and shareholder's equity


















Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable


$

2,465,645



$

3,722,525


Deferred revenues



744,094




1,164,334


Amounts due to related parties



70,695




30,222


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



1,140,148




1,116,014


Short-term borrowings



7,568,889




5,636,831


Operating lease liabilities, current



-




73,530


Income tax payable



1,967,290




1,692,519


Total current liabilities



13,956,761




13,435,975











Non-Current liabilities:









Long-term borrowing



428,994




418,784


Total non-current liabilities



428,994




418,784











Total liabilities


$

14,385,755



$

13,854,759











Commitments and contingencies


















Shareholder's equity









Class A ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share;
75,000,000 shares authorized; 4,010,349 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025,
respectively)



4,010




4,010


Class B ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share;
25,000,000 shares authorized; 9,200,000 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025,
respectively)



9,200




9,200


Additional paid in capital



12,157,104




12,157,104


Statutory reserve



672,402




672,402


Retained earnings



2,141,804




324,893


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(25,989)




(267,863)


Total shareholders' equity



14,958,531




12,899,746











Total liabilities and shareholder's equity


$

29,344,286



$

26,754,505


STAK INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)






For the Six Months Ended December
31,




2025



2024









Revenues


$

19,230,376



$

16,955,913


Cost of revenues



(13,992,367)




(11,759,741)


Gross profit



5,238,009




5,196,172











Operating expenses:









Selling and marketing expenses



(516,973)




(599,471)


General and administrative expenses



(1,026,832)




(806,833)


Research and development expenses



(1,584,450)




(1,542,926)


Total operating expenses



(3,128,255)




(2,949,230)











Operating income



2,109,754




2,246,942











Other (expense) income:









Interest expense, net



(105,896)




(89,907)


Other income, net



56,034




-


Government subsidies



-




17,006


Total other expense, net



(49,862)




(72,901)











Income before income tax expense



2,059,892




2,174,041


Income tax expense



(242,981)




(174,678)


Net income



1,816,911




1,999,363











Net income per ordinary share:









Earnings per share, basic and diluted


$

0.14



$

0.20











Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted*



13,210,349




10,000,000











Net income


$

1,816,911



$

1,999,363


Foreign currency translation adjustments



241,874




(83,516)


Total comprehensive income


$

2,058,785



$

1,915,847



* On June 13, 2025, the Company's authorized share capital was increased (the "Increase of Authorized Share Capital"), and re-designated from US$50,000 divided into 50,000,000 ordinary shares of par value US$0.001 each to US$100,000 divided into 100,000,000 ordinary shares of per value US$0.001. All share and per share amounts presented in the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been retrospectively adjusted for all periods presented, unless otherwise indicated.

STAK INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)






For the Six Months Ended December
31,




2025



2024


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income


$

1,816,911



$

1,999,363


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
(used in) operating activities:









Provision for credit losses



23,608




524,509


Depreciation of property and equipment



24,765




166,058


Amortization of intangible assets



67,900




2,538


Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset



28,012




9,624


Deferred income tax



13,785




(125,305)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable



(976,367)




(5,791,039)


Advance to suppliers



(192,276)




1,355,963


Inventories



(863,885)




(5,231,547)


Amounts due from/due to related parties



130,432




66,712


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



936,875




73,201


Other assets



(253,510)




35,512


Accounts payable



221,333




6,037,020


Deferred revenues



(440,372)




-


Income tax payable



229,196




299,996


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(25,152)




(421,174)


Operating lease liabilities



(73,936)




-


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


$

667,319



$

(998,569)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Purchases of property and equipment



-




(3,082)


Proceeds received from disposal of property and equipment



506,471




-


Loans to third parties



(640,072)




(209,010)


Collection of loans to third parties



167,036




350,022


Net cash provided by investing activities


$

33,435



$

137,930











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from short-term bank loans



2,196,738




2,424,513


Repayments of short-term bank loans



(1,979,310)




(1,741,748)


Repayments of long-term bank loans



-




(118,439)


Net cash provided by financing activities


$

217,428



$

564,326











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(17,408)




(1,319)











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



900,774




(297,632)


Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of the period



1,022,625




658,154


Cash and cash equivalents, at the end of the period


$

1,923,399



$

360,522











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW
INFORMATION:









Interest paid



106,103




90,523


Income taxes paid



-




-











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH
ACTIVITIES:









Addition of right-of-use assets



-




105,760


Reclassification of accounts payables into supplier finance
obligations



1,544,173




-


SOURCE STAK Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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