STAK Inc. Announces First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

CHANGZHOU, China, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STAK Inc. (the "Company" or "STAK") (Nasdaq: STAK), a fast-growing company specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of oilfield-specialized production and maintenance equipment, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2025.
Mr. Chuanbo Jiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of STAK, commented, "The first half of fiscal year 2026 reflects continued execution of our strategy amid evolving market dynamics. Driven by increase in both order volumes and pricing of our specialized oilfield vehicles, revenues grew to $19.2 million, representing an 13.41% year-over-year increase. This performance reflects growing market recognition of our solutions and sustained demand momentum across our core product lines. Gross profit remained stable at $5.2 million, demonstrating the resilience of our business model as we continue to scale. During this period, we continued to prioritize product development, increasing research and development expenses by 2.69% to $1.6 million, aligned with the stage and scale of our new equipment development."
Mr. Jiang continued, "Looking ahead, we remain committed to our existing business strategy, with a clear focus on translating our blueprints into effective execution, measurable performance, and tangible operational achievements. Building on the progress we have made, we will continue to prioritize innovation, optimize our product mix, and expand our international presence. By balancing growth initiatives with operational discipline, we believe STAK is well positioned to capture emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders."
First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Summary
- Revenues were $19.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 13.41% from $17.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.
- Gross profit remained steady at $5.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025 and 2026.
- Gross profit margin was 27.24% for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to 30.65% for the first half of fiscal year 2025.
- Net income was $1.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $2.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.
- Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.14 for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.20 for the first half of fiscal year 2025.
First Half of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
Revenues
Revenues were $19.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 13.41% from $17.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The increase was mainly driven by the increase in order volumes and increase in sale prices of specialized oilfield vehicles, partially offset by the decrease in demand for sales of specialized oilfield equipment.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues was $14.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 18.99% from $11.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The increase in cost was mainly attributable to increase in sales volume for specialized oilfield vehicles.
Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin
Gross profit remained steady at $5.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026 and 2025. The gross profit remained steady mainly due to the decrease in unit profit margin was offset by an increase in sales volume.
Gross profit margin was 27.24% for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to 30.65% for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily driven by increase in production cost of newly developed vehicles and the Company's promotional sales policy to expand the market.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses were $3.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $2.9 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.
- Selling and marketing expenses were $0.5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 13.76% from $0.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The observed revenue expansion reflects the Company's management team's direct business development efforts rather than commission-based sales channels, thereby maintaining stable commission expenditure.
- General and administrative expenses were $1.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 27.27% from $0.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The increase was attributable to the increase in professional fees of $0.7 million and was offset by a decrease in provision for credit losses of $0.5 million.
- Research and development expenses were $1.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 2.69% from $1.5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The increase in research and development expenses is mainly driven by the stage and scale of the Company's equipment development.
Net Income
Net income was $1.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $2.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share
Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.14 for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.20 for the first half of fiscal year 2025.
Financial Condition
As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.9 million, compared to $1.0 million as of June 30, 2025.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $1.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.
Net cash provided by investing activities was $0.03 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.
Net cash provided by financing activities was $0.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025.
About STAK Inc.
STAK Inc. is a fast-growing company specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of oilfield-specific production and maintenance equipment. The Company designs and manufactures oilfield-specialized production and maintenance equipment, then collaborates with qualified specialized vehicle manufacturing companies to integrate the equipment onto vehicle chassis, producing specialized oilfield vehicles for sale. Additionally, the Company sells oilfield-specialized equipment components, related products, and provides automation solutions. Its vision is to help oilfield services companies reduce costs and increase efficiency by providing the cutting-edge integrated oilfield equipment and automation solutions service. Its mission is to become a powerful provider for the niche markets of specialized oilfield vehicles and equipment in China. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.stakindustry.com/ir/.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
For more information, please contact:
STAK Inc.
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]
Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]
STAK INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)
As of
December 31,
June 30, 2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,923,399
$
1,022,625
Accounts receivable, net
2,980,649
1,988,785
Inventories
18,313,220
17,018,217
Advances to suppliers
771,306
562,473
Amounts due from a related party
-
87,472
Prepayments and other current assets, net
1,869,325
2,783,842
Total current assets
25,857,899
23,463,414
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
274,938
293,023
Intangible assets, net
2,003,067
2,022,918
Right-of-use assets, net
47,843
74,562
Deferred tax assets
790,723
785,700
Other assets
369,816
114,888
Total non-current assets
3,486,387
3,291,091
Total assets
$
29,344,286
$
26,754,505
Liabilities and shareholder's equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,465,645
$
3,722,525
Deferred revenues
744,094
1,164,334
Amounts due to related parties
70,695
30,222
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,140,148
1,116,014
Short-term borrowings
7,568,889
5,636,831
Operating lease liabilities, current
-
73,530
Income tax payable
1,967,290
1,692,519
Total current liabilities
13,956,761
13,435,975
Non-Current liabilities:
Long-term borrowing
428,994
418,784
Total non-current liabilities
428,994
418,784
Total liabilities
$
14,385,755
$
13,854,759
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholder's equity
Class A ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share;
4,010
4,010
Class B ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share;
9,200
9,200
Additional paid in capital
12,157,104
12,157,104
Statutory reserve
672,402
672,402
Retained earnings
2,141,804
324,893
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(25,989)
(267,863)
Total shareholders' equity
14,958,531
12,899,746
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$
29,344,286
$
26,754,505
STAK INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)
For the Six Months Ended December
2025
2024
Revenues
$
19,230,376
$
16,955,913
Cost of revenues
(13,992,367)
(11,759,741)
Gross profit
5,238,009
5,196,172
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing expenses
(516,973)
(599,471)
General and administrative expenses
(1,026,832)
(806,833)
Research and development expenses
(1,584,450)
(1,542,926)
Total operating expenses
(3,128,255)
(2,949,230)
Operating income
2,109,754
2,246,942
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense, net
(105,896)
(89,907)
Other income, net
56,034
-
Government subsidies
-
17,006
Total other expense, net
(49,862)
(72,901)
Income before income tax expense
2,059,892
2,174,041
Income tax expense
(242,981)
(174,678)
Net income
1,816,911
1,999,363
Net income per ordinary share:
Earnings per share, basic and diluted
$
0.14
$
0.20
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted*
13,210,349
10,000,000
Net income
$
1,816,911
$
1,999,363
Foreign currency translation adjustments
241,874
(83,516)
Total comprehensive income
$
2,058,785
$
1,915,847
* On June 13, 2025, the Company's authorized share capital was increased (the "Increase of Authorized Share Capital"), and re-designated from US$50,000 divided into 50,000,000 ordinary shares of par value US$0.001 each to US$100,000 divided into 100,000,000 ordinary shares of per value US$0.001. All share and per share amounts presented in the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been retrospectively adjusted for all periods presented, unless otherwise indicated.
STAK INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
For the Six Months Ended December
2025
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
1,816,911
$
1,999,363
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
Provision for credit losses
23,608
524,509
Depreciation of property and equipment
24,765
166,058
Amortization of intangible assets
67,900
2,538
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset
28,012
9,624
Deferred income tax
13,785
(125,305)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(976,367)
(5,791,039)
Advance to suppliers
(192,276)
1,355,963
Inventories
(863,885)
(5,231,547)
Amounts due from/due to related parties
130,432
66,712
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
936,875
73,201
Other assets
(253,510)
35,512
Accounts payable
221,333
6,037,020
Deferred revenues
(440,372)
-
Income tax payable
229,196
299,996
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(25,152)
(421,174)
Operating lease liabilities
(73,936)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
667,319
$
(998,569)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property and equipment
-
(3,082)
Proceeds received from disposal of property and equipment
506,471
-
Loans to third parties
(640,072)
(209,010)
Collection of loans to third parties
167,036
350,022
Net cash provided by investing activities
$
33,435
$
137,930
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
2,196,738
2,424,513
Repayments of short-term bank loans
(1,979,310)
(1,741,748)
Repayments of long-term bank loans
-
(118,439)
Net cash provided by financing activities
$
217,428
$
564,326
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(17,408)
(1,319)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
900,774
(297,632)
Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of the period
1,022,625
658,154
Cash and cash equivalents, at the end of the period
$
1,923,399
$
360,522
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW
Interest paid
106,103
90,523
Income taxes paid
-
-
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH
Addition of right-of-use assets
-
105,760
Reclassification of accounts payables into supplier finance
1,544,173
-
SOURCE STAK Inc.