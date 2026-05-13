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WKN: A2PUD4 | ISIN: CA36168Q1046 | Ticker-Symbol: 36E
Frankfurt
14.05.26 | 08:07
30,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,80031,40012:29
31,00031,40012:18
PR Newswire
13.05.2026 22:50 Uhr
23 Leser
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GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MIAMI BEACH, FL, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held today virtually via live audio webcast.

Shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:

Name of Nominee


Votes FOR


%


Votes WITHHELD


%

(a) Patrick Dovigi


386,962,772


94.37 %


23,082,651


5.63 %

(b) Dino Chiesa


290,459,529


70.84 %


119,585,894


29.16 %

(c) Violet Konkle


399,051,297


97.32 %


10,994,126


2.68 %

(d) Sandra Levy


292,568,479


71.35 %


117,476,944


28.65 %

(e) Jessica McDonald


292,565,354


71.35 %


117,480,069


28.65 %

(f) Arun Nayar


292,562,945


71.35 %


117,482,478


28.65 %

(g) Paolo Notarnicola


274,887,295


67.04 %


135,158,128


32.96 %

(h) Ven Poole


399,025,381


97.31 %


11,020,041


2.69 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About GFL

GFL is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing comprehensive solid waste management services from its platform of facilities throughout Canada and 18 U.S. states. GFL has a workforce of more than 15,000 employees across its organization.

For more information:
Patrick Dovigi
+1 905 326-0101
[email protected]

SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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