GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MIAMI BEACH, FL, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held today virtually via live audio webcast.

Shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

% (a) Patrick Dovigi

386,962,772

94.37 %

23,082,651

5.63 % (b) Dino Chiesa

290,459,529

70.84 %

119,585,894

29.16 % (c) Violet Konkle

399,051,297

97.32 %

10,994,126

2.68 % (d) Sandra Levy

292,568,479

71.35 %

117,476,944

28.65 % (e) Jessica McDonald

292,565,354

71.35 %

117,480,069

28.65 % (f) Arun Nayar

292,562,945

71.35 %

117,482,478

28.65 % (g) Paolo Notarnicola

274,887,295

67.04 %

135,158,128

32.96 % (h) Ven Poole

399,025,381

97.31 %

11,020,041

2.69 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About GFL

GFL is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing comprehensive solid waste management services from its platform of facilities throughout Canada and 18 U.S. states. GFL has a workforce of more than 15,000 employees across its organization.

For more information:

Patrick Dovigi

+1 905 326-0101

[email protected]

SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.