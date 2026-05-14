Flagship European event brings together IT and security leaders for keynotes, real-world customer insight and the first European showcase of Tanium Atlas

Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, today announced that Converge London, the first European stop of its Converge World Tour, will take place on Tuesday, 19 May 2026 at The Landmark in Marylebone. The event brings together IT and security leaders from across Northern Europe for a day of keynotes, including guest speaker Grace Trinidad, PhD, research director for AI security and trust at IDC, customer conversations with McDonald's and University of Manchester and the first European showcase of Tanium Atlas, the company's new autonomous operating system.

"Adversaries are using AI to move faster than ever the window between vulnerability and exploit has collapsed from weeks to minutes. You can't respond to that with legacy tools and static dashboards," said Dan Streetman, chief executive officer at Tanium. "I'm opening Converge London with exactly this conversation, and for the first time in Europe, we'll be showing what Tanium Atlas makes possible. Real-time intelligence across every endpoint. Autonomous action. Humans in control. That's the operating standard the industry needs right now."

Themed around "Unifying IT and Security with AI and Real-Time Intelligence," Converge London will demonstrate how organisations can move beyond static tools and fragmented workflows to innovate faster, reduce risk and build operational resilience at scale. Attendees will hear directly from Tanium executives, global industry analysts and enterprise practitioners on what Autonomous IT looks like and where the industry needs to go next.

"This is one of the most important Converge events we've ever hosted in Northern Europe," said Pedro Diaz, chief revenue officer at Tanium. "The threat landscape has changed fundamentally and so have the expectations of IT and security leaders. In London this year, we have customers operating at remarkable scale, including McDonald's, who will be sharing what it takes to stay ahead, alongside partners like Microsoft and ServiceNow. With the European debut of Tanium Atlas, this will be an unmissable event filled with real outcomes."

What to Expect at Converge London 2026

Keynotes from Tanium Leadership and Global Analysts. Chief Executive Officer Dan Streetman, Chief Operating Officer Matt Quinn and Chief Technology Officer Harman Kaur will headline the main stage. Guest speaker Grace Trinidad, PhD, research director for AI security and trust at IDC, will deliver a keynote on why trust not model performance is the defining constraint on AI transformation, and how organisations can govern agentic AI systems at machine speed.

First European Showcase of Tanium Atlas. Converge London will offer attendees their first look at Tanium Atlas in Europe an autonomous operating system (OS) that gives a single IT or security operator the data, guidance and reach to accomplish what once required an entire team moving from intent to outcome in a single, governed experience. Tanium Atlas is built on an endpoint data foundation that is complete, high-fidelity, real-time and extensible: covering every device in the environment, captured directly from the source, answered in seconds and open to any model agent or workflow.

Customer Spotlight McDonald's: Autonomous IT at Global Scale. Rob Billingsby, principal cybersecurity architect at McDonald's, will join Streetman in a live Q&A to discuss how McDonald's standardises technology operations across 43,000 restaurants and more than one million endpoints worldwide improving uptime and reducing operational risk without increasing cost. "Managing technology operations across more than 43,000 restaurants isn't a challenge you solve with fragmented tools or manual processes. Tanium has been central to how we standardise and secure at global scale and Converge is a great opportunity to share what that looks like in practice. We're looking forward to the conversation." Rob Billingsby, Principal Cybersecurity Architect at McDonald's

Partner Perspectives from Microsoft and ServiceNow. Speakers from Microsoft and ServiceNow will share their perspectives on the future of unified IT operations and security, including how Tanium's AI agents extend the value of existing investments.

Executive and Technical Breakout Tracks. Executive sessions will feature speakers from University of Manchester addressing board-level risk, public-sector resilience and AI as both a threat and strategic advantage. Technical sessions will dive into Exposure Management, AI and automation updates featuring speakers from Epiroc.

'Six Months to Midnight' Breach Simulation. Attendees can take part in Tanium's new immersive cyber-attack simulation, making strategic decisions in the months leading up to a breach to see how their organisation fares when the clock strikes midnight.

Tanium Genius Bar, Partner Pavilion and Networking. Attendees can get tailored product demonstrations and expert advice at the Tanium Genius Bar and connect with peers, Tanium experts and ecosystem partners throughout the day. Attendees can also explore the Partner Pavilion featuring sponsors EndpointX, Pointwire, ScreenMeet, ServiceNow and WWT.

Places are limited. Senior IT, security and risk leaders from the UK and Northern Europe are encouraged to secure their place here https://converge.tanium.com/world-tour-london-26/home.

About Tanium

Tanium is the Autonomous IT company. Driven by AI and real-time endpoint intelligence, Tanium Autonomous IT empowers IT and security teams to make their organizations unstoppable. Tanium Atlas, the company's autonomous operating system, gives a single IT or security operator the data, guidance and reach to accomplish what once required an entire team.

The company is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools and as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment.

Many of the world's leading organizations trust Tanium's single, unified platform for endpoint management and security to innovate faster, stay resilient and move business forward with confidence, at scale.

To learn how Tanium delivers Autonomous IT for unstoppable business visit www.tanium.com and LinkedIn.

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