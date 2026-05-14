NAV Fund Services Ltd. Expands European Fund Servicing Offering to Support UCITS Funds

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / NAV Fund Services (Ireland) Ltd. now offers fund administration solutions for Undertakings for the Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS), expanding its services for regulated investment funds domiciled in Ireland and the European Union.

"Ireland remains one of Europe's leading UCITS domiciles, supported by a strong regulatory framework and well-established funds ecosystem," said NAV Chief Executive Officer Nav Gupta. "The addition of UCITS servicing solutions represents a key component in NAV's long-term strategic growth initiative to meet client demand, expand into new jurisdictions, and engage with a broader universe of global fund managers as they launch and manage funds across European domiciles." "Our focus has been primarily on alternative fund structures and technology-enabled fund servicing solutions," NAV Ireland Chief Executive Officer Keith Martin said. "The introduction of UCITS services represents an important next step in the continued development of NAV's Irish and European operating framework and enables us to support a wider range of regulated fund structures, whether new fund launches or established funds transitioning to NAV." "UCITS capabilities are a natural evolution of our broader fund servicing offering," Martin said. "We took a measured and long-term approach to developing the UCITS offering, with an end goal to fully align the NAV operating model, governance framework, and business plan enhancements with Central Bank of Ireland requirements."

NAV Ireland was launched in May 2024 and continues to expand its fund administration capabilities across Ireland, the European Union, and other key international fund jurisdictions. NAV's broader servicing solution supports a diverse range of fund structures and investment strategies through a combination of operational infrastructure, technology-enabled workflows, and high-touch client servicing.

Working with alternative investment fund managers, management companies, depositaries, and other industry participants, NAV's approach is centered around delivering scalable fund administration, investor servicing, and technology-enabled operational solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the European funds industry.

Key servicing and technology capabilities include:

End-to-end fund accounting, transfer agency, and client and investor servicing solutions.

Ireland-based servicing team providing local oversight, industry expertise, and relationship management support for global fund managers operating in Irish and European time zones.

Daily operational reporting and transparency via NAV calculations, reconciliations, investor activity, and servicing workflows.

Web- and app-based portal access for investment managers and investors, supporting digital servicing, reporting, and operational transparency.

Proprietary technology solutions designed to streamline investor onboarding, operational workflows, and investor experience.

Ongoing development of future SWIFT-related connectivity and workflows intended to support broader institutional and internationally distributed fund servicing requirements.

Expanded fund administration services for digital asset and tokenized fund administration solutions, building on NAV's experience supporting tokenized fund structures.

NAV was honored with Best Fund Administrator - Technology honors at the Hedgeweek European Awards in 2025 and named Best Administrator - Technology at the With Intelligence HFM European Services Awards in 2024.

For more information or to request a demo, visit: https://www.navfundservices.com/jurisdictions/europe.

ABOUT NAV FUND SERVICES

Founded in 1991, NAV Fund Services is a privately owned fund administrator recognized for its innovative proprietary technology and award-winning solutions for multiple fund strategies, including hedge funds, private equity/venture capital/real estate funds, and digital asset and tokenized funds. A team of 3,300+ professionals services 2,550+ global funds with $450 billion total AUA, while maintaining a 99% client retention rate. The company is based in the U.S. with eight service and technology facilities in India and locations in Australia, Cayman Islands, Ireland, Mauritius, Philippines, and Singapore, plus the ability to service clients in additional jurisdictions worldwide. For more information: https://www.navfundservices.com/

Media contact:

Vicki Hunckler (NAV Fund Services)

vicki.hunckler@navconsulting.net

SOURCE: NAV Fund Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nav-fund-services-ireland-ltd.-expands-european-fund-servicing-o-1166585