A machine learning model uses cloud type and cloud cover to predict rapid changes in surface solar irradiance, including short-term "ramp" events that affect grid stability. When tested across 15 global sites, it showed strong generalizability, with most locations matching or exceeding the original model's predictive performance, though extreme climates performed less consistently.A U.S. research team has developed a machine learning model that predicts variability in surface solar irradiance using cloud type and cloud cover as inputs. The model was originally developed and trained at a single ...

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