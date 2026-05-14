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PR Newswire
14.05.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Bybit Incorporates Orbit Markets into its RFQ Platform, Boosting Institutional Options Liquidity

DUBAI, UAE, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced an integration with Orbit Markets, a leading institutional liquidity provider specializing in digital asset options, via Bybit's request-for-quote (RFQ) system. This partnership strengthens Bybit's institutional-grade infrastructure and reinforces its commitment to delivering superior liquidity and execution for sophisticated traders.

Through the integration, Bybit users now access Orbit Markets' deep institutional liquidity in Bybit's RFQ workflows directly. Traders can now seamlessly request and receive competitive, executable quotes for large trades and customized options structures without leaving the Bybit platform.

This streamlined process eliminates friction at the infrastructure layer and accelerates trade execution for traders seeking institutional-grade pricing and scalability. Through the integration, traders gain access to tighter bid-ask spreads, faster execution on large notional trades, and customized structures tailored to complex hedging and trading strategies.

"We are pleased to welcome Orbit to Bybit's RFQ platform, bringing additional liquidity, competition, and execution quality to institutional and professional traders," said Yoyee Wang, Head of Institutional and Enterprise Business at Bybit.

"We have been one of the most active liquidity providers on Bybit for years. We're excited to bring a new level of liquidity depth and execution quality to Bybit via RFQ," said Tianjiao Sun, CTO at Orbit Markets.

Beyond RFQ, Orbit Markets remains active in central limit order books, providing continuous two-way liquidity across thousands of options contracts. Orbit Markets has facilitated more than $50 billion in notional volume year to date and holds the top market share ranking on many global exchanges.

The partnership underscores the shared commitment between one of the largest crypto options trading marketplaces and an industry-leading institutional liquidity provider for crypto options, to building best-in-class infrastructure for institutional participants.

Bybit continues to strengthen its institutional capabilities, offering advanced trading tools, robust security architecture, and transparent reserve practices. With over 80 million users globally and a reputation for secure custody and innovative marketplace solutions, Bybit bridges the gap between traditional finance and digital asset markets, empowering institutional and retail traders alike to navigate crypto markets with confidence.

Bybit / CryptoArk / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-incorporates-orbit-markets-into-its-rfq-platform-boosting-institutional-options-liquidity-302772197.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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