KIBO Commerce Accelerates EMEA Expansion with Strong Bookings Growth, Strategic Partnerships, and Appointment of Vice President

Commerce veteran Lawrence Roycroft joins as Vice President for EMEA, as KIBO reports accelerating net-new bookings growth, expanded customer base, and deepened partner ecosystem across the region

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIBO Commerce , a market leader of composable commerce solutions, today announced the acceleration of its EMEA go-to-market strategy, with the appointment of commerce veteran Lawrence Roycroft as Vice President of EMEA to lead the company's regional operations expansion as net-new bookings and customer demand across the UK, Europe, and beyond continue to grow.

"The EMEA market represents a tremendous opportunity for KIBO, and the traction we're seeing across net-new business, customer growth, and partnerships is a clear signal that enterprise organizations in the region are ready for a composable, flexible approach to commerce."

- Scott Franzen, Chief Sales Officer, KIBO Commerce

StrongGrowth Momentum

KIBO has sustained accelerating growth in EMEA bookings over the past several quarters. This is largely driven by enterprise demand for its unified commerce and order management solutions, as organizations seek a single, flexible platform to manage complex omnichannel commerce operations. The rising cost of legacy platforms and the constraints of monolithic systems have made KIBO's solutions increasingly compelling for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors seeking operational agility. In 2025, KIBO achieved 30% revenue growth, 28% increase in net new bookings/ARR, and 112% net retention rate. EMEA now makes up 30% of its business.

Expanding EMEA Partner Ecosystem

KIBO has significantly expanded its EMEA partner ecosystem over the past year, adding regional system integrators, implementation partners, and technology alliances that extend KIBO's reach and delivery capacity across key markets including the United Kingdom, the Nordics, the Benelux, and the Middle East. KIBO's growing EMEA SI partner network, including AbsoluteLabs, OLR Retail, Publicis Sapient, Merkle, and Accenture, enables enterprise customers to access locally experienced delivery expertise alongside KIBO's best-in-class platform.

The growing partner network reflects both the quality of KIBO's technology and the commercial opportunity partners see in the region's composable commerce transition.

"The momentum we're seeing across EMEA reflects a genuine shift in how enterprise organizations are thinking about commerce architecture. Businesses here are moving away from legacy platforms and toward composable solutions that give them real flexibility. KIBO is one of the strongest platforms we work with to deliver on that promise. Lawrence's appointment signals serious commitment to the region, and we look forward to growing our partnership as demand accelerates."

- Tushar Seth, Co-Founder at AbsoluteLabs

Lawrence Roycroft Named Vice President, EMEA

To lead and accelerate this regional growth, KIBO has appointed Lawrence Roycroft as Vice President, EMEA. Roycroft brings more than a decade of senior leadership in the commerce and order management space, with a track record of building commercial momentum and scaling enterprise solution businesses across Europe.

Prior to joining KIBO, Roycroft held senior roles at Blue Yonder, where he led Solution Strategy developing deep expertise in supply chain and order management for complex enterprise environments, as well as Fluent Commerce, Sitecore, Marketo (a Vista Equity portfolio company), and Oracle. This breadth gives him a rare combination of GTM depth and ecosystem fluency, with established relationships across the partner landscape and a strong understanding of how enterprise SaaS businesses scale. His return to working alongside a Vista Equity-backed business reflects both a track record of delivery in this environment and a shared belief in how category-defining commerce platforms are built.

"The demand for unified commerce and order management in EMEA is real, and it's accelerating. Enterprise retailers across the UK, Europe, and beyond are actively seeking platforms that offer genuine flexibility - the ability to modernize at their own pace without being locked into a single vendor's roadmap. KIBO's composable approach to Order Management and eCommerce is exactly what this market needs, and I'm excited to help build on the strong momentum already established here."

- Lawrence Roycroft, Vice President, EMEA, KIBO Commerce

In his new role, Roycroft will oversee KIBO's full EMEA commercial operations as the company scales its go-to-market investment in the region.

About KIBO Commerce

Established in 2016, KIBO is a market leader in composable commerce solutions for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers that want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. KIBO is the only modular, MACH-certified platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, Commerce, and Subscriptions, with cutting-edge AI and agentic technology designed to improve operations and productivity. Companies like Zwilling, Al-Futtaim, Ace Hardware, The Level Group, and Wolters Kluwer trust KIBO to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce and order management operations. To learn more, visit: https://kibocommerce.com/

Media Contact

David Libby for KIBO

415-518-6611

david@2pinz.com