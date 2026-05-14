Global technology corporation FPT officially cut the ribbon on its latest office in Germany. This milestone reinforces the company's long-term commitment to delivering AI-driven services to its growing customer base across Germany and the wider European market.

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The inauguration ceremony was attended by H.E. Mr Nguyen Dac Thanh, Ambassador of Vietnam to Germany, alongside representatives from the local government, FPT executives, and key partners.

Situated in one of Europe's most dynamic technological and manufacturing hubs, the Munich office strengthens FPT's delivery capabilities and enables faster, more scalable engagement across the region. The move underscores the company's strategic focus on investing in key innovation hubs to meet rising demand for AI transformation and accelerate time-to-value for clients.

"Our expanded presence in Munich allows us to stay in close proximity with our clients, especially those in manufacturing, automotive, and high-tech sectors. By being a part of this dynamic innovation ecosystem, FPT is ready to support businesses in the AI-led transformation", said Dzung Tran, FPT Software Senior Vice President and FPT Europe Chief Executive Officer, FPT Corporation.

Highlighting FPT's dedication to accompanying regional and global businesses, the event featured an exclusive conference focusing on practical AI strategies and applications across high-growth industries. Senior leaders and experts from FPT's partners and clients such as E.ON, Covestro, Schaeffler, Allego, AWS, and OutSystems, joined the dialogues on harnessing AI for a sustainable future and establishing governance frameworks to ensure safe and scalable deployment of the technology.

"As the world navigates disruptions from geopolitical shifts and AI, FPT is committed to being your trusted partner. Backed by our AI-first approach and a global workforce of more than 30,000 AI-augmented engineers, we will bridge world-class innovation and a robust talent pool from Vietnam to businesses and organizations in Europe, to achieve operational resilience and sustainable development together," said Mdm. Chu Thi Thanh Ha, FPT Software Chairwoman, FPT Corporation.

"Rooted in Vietnam's culture of agility, adaptability, and a strong spirit of collaboration, FPT will continue to bring not only technological expertise but also a partnership mindset grounded in trust, long-term commitment, and continuous innovation," she added.

Bolstering its market presence for over a decade, FPT has established partnerships with more than 150 leading European enterprises, including RWE, Viessmann, Volvo Cars, Valeo, and ebm-papst. Fueled by both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, the company continues to scale its operational footprint, providing comprehensive IT services and deep domain expertise to accelerate digital transformation across Europe.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. With a strong focus on mastering strategic technologies, FPT continues to drive innovation across industries. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam's position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. In 2025, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Mai Duong (Ms.)

FPT Corporation

FPT Software PR Manager

MCP.PR@fpt.com