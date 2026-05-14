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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2026 11:22 Uhr
168 Leser
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QuestDB Named Best Trading Analytics Platform at TradingTech Insight Europe 2026 Awards

LONDON, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestDB, the open-source time-series database for capital markets, has won Best Trading Analytics Platform at the TradingTech Insight Europe 2026 Awards. The award was presented at the TradingTech Summit in London on February 26th and voted on by members of the capital markets community. QuestDB CTO Vlad Ilyushchenko accepted the award in person.

QuestDB CEO Nicolas Hourcard said: "Being recognised by capital markets practitioners tells us we are building the right foundation. QuestDB is an execution engine with the right primitives in SQL, built on open formats, open standards and open APIs, which makes it AI-ready by design."

The recognition coincides with several product milestones. QuestDB has introduced advanced post-trade capabilities as SQL primitives, allowing trading desks to calculate markout horizons and measure the P&L impact of a trade across multiple future time intervals, directly in the database. QuestDB's multi-tier storage engine spans a hot tier for real-time millisecond analytics and a cold tier that serves as an open data lake on formats like Parquet and Iceberg, accessible to quants and agents via a unified SQL interface.

TradingTech Insight is published by A-Team Group. A-Team editors collaborated with an Advisory Board to select the shortlist in each category, and members of the capital markets community voted to determine the winners.

About QuestDB

QuestDB is the next-gen time-series database for demanding workloads, from systematic trading to backtesting. Trusted by tier-1 banks, hedge funds, exchanges and digital assets firms, it delivers ultra-low latency, high ingestion throughput, and a multi-tier storage engine. Native support for open formats, SQL and all popular LLMs keeps your data portable and AI-ready with no vendor lock-in. QuestDB is headquartered in London with operations in New York.



Media Contact: press@questdb.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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