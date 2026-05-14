Janus Henderson Mexico Government Bond USD 10-30Y Core UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14
[14.05.26]
TABULA ICAV
|Janus Henderson Mexico Government Bond USD 10-30Y Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.05.26
|IE000J8RGOJ4
|134,282.00
|USD
|0
|1,345,152.80
|10.0174
|Janus Henderson Mexico Government Bond USD 10-30Y Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.05.26
|IE000P9STSM0
|1,947,662.00
|MXN
|0
|1,972,376,189.93
|1012.6892
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