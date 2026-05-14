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PR Newswire
14.05.2026 11:30 Uhr
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Envision Energy and Menderes Tekstil Strengthen Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Turkiye's Energy Transition Through 120MW Begendik Wind Project

ANKARA, Turkiye, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has partnered with Menderes Tekstil, an Akca Holding company and one of the leading investors in the textile, vehicle inspection, food and energy sectors - on the 120MW Begendik wind power project in Edirne Province, Turkiye. The two companies also signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement at Envision Tech Day held alongside Turkish Wind Energy Congress, elevating their relationship from project-based collaboration to a long-term strategic partnership.

As one of Envision's flagship projects in the country, Begendik demonstrates how global clean technology expertise and local industrial leadership can work together to accelerate the transition of traditional industries, while reinforcing Envision's long-term commitment to Turkiye's renewable energy development and broader net-zero ambitions.

Featuring 15 units of Envision Energy's EN-182/8.0MW wind turbines, the Begendik project is expected to generate approximately 360 million kWh of clean electricity annually and reduce carbon emissions by around 225,000 tons each year. As a major renewable energy project in Turkiye, Begendik will contribute significant clean power capacity to the national grid and support the country's decarbonization goals.

Under the collaboration, Envision Energy will provide advanced wind turbine technology and integrated lifecycle services, highlighting its comprehensive capabilities across equipment manufacturing, project delivery and service support. The agreement further establishes a long-term operations and maintenance arrangement of 15 years, underscoring Envision Energy's capability to ensure project reliability, optimized performance and sustained value creation throughout the asset lifecycle.

"The Begendik project shows how renewable energy projects can create long-term value creation beyond capacity growth," said Kane Xu, Senior Vice President of Envision Energy, "Leveraging Envision Energy's large-megawatt platform with full lifecycle capabilities, we are proud to deepen our partnership with Menderes Tekstil to develop a benchmark project that integrates economic value, operational reliability, and sustainability impact. Together, we aim to contribute to Turkiye's energy transition and a more resilient future energy system."

Osman AKÇA, Board Member of Menderes Tekstil, added: "The Begendik project marks an important step in Menderes' clean energy investment and sustainability journey. Envision Energy's proven strengths in technology, products, and services give us strong confidence in the project's long-term performance and reliability. We look forward to deepening our collaboration and exploring further opportunities in green energy development together."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980138/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/envision-energy-and-menderes-tekstil-strengthen-strategic-alliance-to-accelerate-turkiyes-energy-transition-through-120mw-beendik-wind-project-302772216.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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