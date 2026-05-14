The city of Bruges is offering small- to medium-sized enterprises and organizations looking to install large-scale rooftop solar free advice from an independent solar broker. The solar broker will be available to support the entire installation process, from initial calculations through to final commissioning.The city of Bruges in Belgium has launched a new service offering free independent advice for small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and organizations planning to install large-scale rooftop solar. The free advice service will be delivered by Belgian energy consultancy Emaze BV, which ...

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