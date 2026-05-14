Genex has announced plans to reconfigure the first stage of its 2.5 GW Bulli Creek multi-stage development in Australia from a 775 MW solar farm to 300 MW, adding a 425 MW / 1,700 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Australia Sydney-based renewable energy developer Genex has announced plans to reconfigure the first stage of its 2.5 GW Bulli Creek multi-stage development in Queensland, Australia, from a 775 MW solar farm to 300 MW, adding a 425 MW/1.7 GWh BESS. The Bulli Creek Clean Energy Park Stage 1 (BC1) hybrid development, located 275 km west of Brisbane, is scheduled for construction ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...