Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Announces "Fifth Friday at Four" Webinar on May 29th: First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and a Deep Dive into the Companion Animal VetTech Market

May session to review Q1 2026 financial results alongside an investor-focused look at the companion animal market for veterinary technology and Zomedica's integrated small-animal portfolio, spanning in-clinic diagnostics, therapeutic solutions, and procedural care tools driving recurring revenue across companion animal veterinary practices

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), an animal health company offering innovative diagnostic and therapeutic devices for equine and companion animals, today announced the next installment of its investor webinar series, "Fifth Friday at Four," scheduled for Friday, May 29, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The May investor webinar will provide investors with a comprehensive look at one of the most dynamic and rapidly evolving segments within animal health. The session will combine a strategic review of Zomedica's first quarter 2026 financial performance with an in-depth exploration of the companion animal veterinary market, including the people, economics, technologies, and clinical workflows shaping the future of veterinary medicine.

The webinar will begin with a market-focused presentation designed to help investors better understand the structure and scale of the companion animal industry. Topics will include an overview of the veterinary market landscape, demographic trends within the profession, how veterinary professionals enter and evolve within animal health careers, and the broader human element driving the industry's continued growth and resilience.

The session will also examine spending trends across veterinary practices and provide insight into where clinics are investing today, how purchasing priorities differ across practice types, and where Zomedica sees the strongest opportunities for long-term expansion. Investors will gain visibility into the estimated market value across multiple product categories, including diagnostics, therapeutics, procedural care, and monitoring technologies.

In addition, the program will explore how different veterinary clinic segments align with specific technologies and workflows. The discussion will highlight how products such as the TRUFORMA point-of-care diagnostic platform, PulseVet shockwave therapy, Assisi tPEMF home-care devices, TRUVIEW digital cytology, VetGuardian PLUS Zero Touch monitoring, and VETIGEL hemostatic gel, address the operational and clinical needs of general practices, emergency hospitals, specialty centers, and other companion animal care environments.

Recognizing the critical role veterinary technicians play in modern veterinary medicine, the webinar will also feature a dedicated segment focused on VetTech professionals and their influence on workflow efficiency, technology adoption, and patient care.

The financial results portion of the session, presented later in the program, will provide a transparent overview of Q1 2026 performance, including revenue trends, operational highlights, and management commentary on the Company's progress toward sustainable revenue expansion and long-term shareholder value.

"This webinar reflects two conversations important to our investors, where we stand financially and where we are headed strategically. The companion animal market represents our largest addressable opportunity, and we believe our integrated ecosystem approach gives Zomedica a differentiated position that few competitors can replicate. We are focused on building durable, recurring revenue across diagnostics and therapeutics, and we look forward to walking investors through the progress we are making on both fronts."

- Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer, Zomedica

Investors and interested stakeholders can register here: [Registration Link]

Webinar Details

Title: "Fifth Friday at Four - First Quarter 2026 Financial Results & Focus on the Companion Animal VetTech Market"

Date/Time: Friday, May 29, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Registration: [Registration Link]

Format: Prepared remarks followed by Question & Answer session

Don't miss your chance to connect with Zomedica's leadership team, hear the latest on the Company's financial performance, and gain a deeper understanding of the companion-animal market opportunity that is central to Zomedica's growth strategy. Whether you're a veterinary professional, industry partner, investor, or simply passionate about helping our pets live healthier lives, this series is for you. Reserve your spot for the May 29th session by clicking on the registration link above.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW digital cytology system, the VetGuardian PLUS Zero Touch monitoring system and VETIGEL hemostatic gel, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 17% in 2025 to $32 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $48 million in liquidity as of March 31, 2026. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

Follow Zomedica

Email Alerts: http://investors.zomedica.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zomedica

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/zomedica

X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/zomedica

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zomedica_inc

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements and our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether demand for the development services business segment will continue; the outcome of clinical studies; the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, including international efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to realize the anticipated growth opportunities from our acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; supply chain risks associated with tariff changes; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products and purchase of consumables following adoption of our capital equipment; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations

investors@zomedica.com

1-734-369-2555

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/zomedica-announces-%22fifth-friday-at-four%22-webinar-on-may-29th-first-q-1166628