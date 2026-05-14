Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Wrapmate today announced the launch of its new website, introducing capabilities that have never existed in the vehicle wrap industry. Whether customers want to personalize their vehicle, change its color using vinyl, or wrap a fleet of business vehicles, Wrapmate's AI can create a custom design in less than thirty seconds and provide pricing instantly - so they can decide to move forward on their own terms.

Wrapmate

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Customers can create up to 12 designs completely free and see each one rendered in 3D on their exact vehicle. The platform delivers accurate pricing for any year, make, model, and trim spanning over 60 years of vehicle data - and for the first time in the industry, customers can start their project without talking to anyone. During the soft launch alone, customers created over 50,000 unique designs.

"For decades, getting a vehicle wrap meant calling around to local shops, waiting days for a quote, and hoping the design would turn out right. We're eliminating every single one of those friction points. We've built the first self-service experience for vehicle wraps - and the best way to experience and purchase vehicle wraps anywhere in the industry," said Chris Loar, Founder and CEO of Wrapmate.

The new site also features the largest repository of completed vehicle wrap projects anywhere on the web. With tens of thousands of unique, individual one-off projects executed to date, Wrapmate has curated its most recent 1,000 into a searchable gallery spanning every vehicle size, shape, and design style imaginable. Wrapmate is building the largest vehicle wrap design and content repository on the internet - giving customers real proof of what's possible before they commit.

The new platform serves the full spectrum - from individuals looking to change the color of their car, to small business owners branding a single van, to enterprise fleet operators managing thousands of vehicles. Wrapmate's nationwide network of over 2,000 professional 3M-certified installers ensures consistent quality regardless of project size or location.

The new wrapmate.com is live now. All design tools, pricing, and self-service features are available immediately to customers nationwide.

About Wrapmate

Wrapmate is a technology-driven, full-service platform that reimagines the buy-and-sell experience in the vehicle graphics industry. With innovative customer experiences, efficient fulfillment, and a network of 2,000+ local installers, Wrapmate efficiently serves business owners, fleet managers, franchises, OEMs, advertisers, and consumers coast-to-coast. Learn more about Wrapmate's vehicle wrap solutions at wrapmate.com.

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Source: PRNews OU