The Solomon Islands Electricity Authority and Asian Development Bank have signed an agreement aimed at developing the country's first large-scale solar project.The Solomon Islands Electricity Authority (SIEA) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a transaction advisory services agreement geared towards developing the country's first large-scale solar project. The agreement will support SIEA in mobilizing the first solar independent power producer in the Solomon Islands to develop a grid-connected solar power project in Honiara, capital of the country, via private sector investment. Under ...

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