Maintaining grid stability becomes more challenging as the share of intermittent renewables grows in the electricity generation mix, but system resilience is essential to continued solar deployment. Grid-forming inverters offer a solution, and their capabilities are increasingly being tested and relied upon in key energy markets globally.Electricity grids need inertia to maintain stability, but the way energy is now generated is making it harder to access. Synchronous generators, the heavy rotating turbines in coal, gas, nuclear and hydropower plants can provide control room engineers with the ...

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