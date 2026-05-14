Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) (the "Company") announced today that the Company is set to join the MSCI ACWI Investable Market Index, the MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index and the MSCI USA Small Cap Index at the conclusion of the May 2026 index review, effective as of the close of May 29, 2026.

The MSCI ACWI Investable Market Index captures large, mid, and small cap representation across Developed Markets and Emerging Markets countries. The index is comprehensive, covering approximately 99% of the global equity investment opportunity set.

The MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index captures small cap representation across Developed Markets and Emerging Markets countries. The index covers about 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country.

The MSCI USA Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the US equity market. The index represents approximately 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in the US.

About Dole plc:

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 85 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and more sustainable place.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future economic performance, considering the information currently available to management. These statements are not statements of historical fact. The words "believe," "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "objective," "seek," "strive," "target" or similar words, or the negative of these words, identify forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are, or will be, important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by the federal securities laws.

Category: Financial

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Contacts:

Investor Contact:

James O'Regan, Head of Investor Relations, Dole plc

james.oregan@doleplc.com

+353 1 887 2794