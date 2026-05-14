Aistra Acquires Controlling Stake in Veracity Services to Expand its AI-Augmented Finance & Accounting Business and Global Clientele

~Creates a unified AI-augmented platform spanning accounting, audit support, and transaction management across global markets~

MUMBAI, India, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aistra, an AI Managed Services firm focused on transforming enterprise operations, announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in Veracity Services, a leading finance and accounting (F&A) services company based in Singapore. The move brings together Veracity Services' established F&A delivery capabilities with Aistra's AI-augmented technology solutions and transformation practices to build a more scalable and cutting-edge F&A platform.

As enterprises increasingly look to modernize F&A functions through AI-augmented automation and richer financial analytics, the combined Aistra and Veracity offering integrates domain expertise with AI-enabled tech solutions and execution across core F&A processes.

Veracity Services supports 20+ clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC, with significant expertise in accounting, audit support, and transaction management. Aistra enhances this with proprietary AI solutions integrated into finance workflows, driving faster, more consistent, and efficient operations. Together, they form a unified, tech-led Finance, Accounting, and Transaction Management practice capable of serving clients at scale.

The combined entity will serve a diverse client base, including business enterprises and accounting firms with an expanded team across Mumbai, Pune, Dubai, London, New York, Singapore, Colombo, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

Talking about the acquisition, Sulakshana Patankar, Co-Founder and Group CFO, Aistra, said, "Combined with Veracity's exceptional talent and client service track record, Aistra will redefine how finance and accounting operations will take AI solutions beyond the hype to real and measurable value for all our combined clients."

Arul Sivagananathan, Board Member and Director, Veracity Services, said, "Veracity Services has built strong, long-standing relationships with clients across markets through consistent delivery and domain expertise. Partnering with Aistra enables us to develop new AI-based solutions, enhance existing ones, and make our team truly AI-native and future ready."

The acquisition underscores a shared focus on meeting the changing needs of global businesses, with a strong emphasis on adaptability, resilience, and long-term value creation.

About Aistra

Aistra is an AI managed services firm focused on transforming enterprise operations through the integration of AI and domain expertise. The company serves clients with proprietary solutions and customised services in areas including Finance & Accounting, Customer Experience, and AI Learning & Development.

Media Contact

info@aistra.com

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