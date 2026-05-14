EQS-News: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

BFCH Appoints Veteran Public Company Operator John P. Gorst as Chief Executive Officer as Company Advances Ancient Extracts USA Acquisition and Platform Expansion



14.05.2026 / 12:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Jordan P. Balencic to Remain Chairman and Transition into Chief Science Officer Role as Company Expands Operational Leadership and Governance Infrastructure LANCASTER, PA - May 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: BFCH), doing business as UNLOCKD Inc., today announced the appointment of veteran public company operator John P. Gorst as Chief Executive Officer of the Company as BFCH advances the anticipated closing of its previously announced Ancient Extracts USA acquisition and broader platform expansion initiatives. Jordan P. Balencic will remain Chairman of the Company and transition from Chief Executive Officer into the role of Chief Science Officer, where he will continue focusing on strategic growth initiatives, acquisition strategy, product development, commercialization opportunities, and the Company's broader long-term platform vision. Mr. Gorst brings more than 30 years of experience across public company leadership, consumer products, manufacturing, operational scaling, direct-to-consumer growth, strategic partnerships, and capital markets. Throughout his career, Mr. Gorst has participated in raising more than $100 million through equity financings, PIPE transactions, debt offerings, and strategic growth initiatives involving both public and private companies. Management also noted that Mr. Gorst has successfully participated in two separate eight-figure business exits during his career and several other smaller exits. Management expects Mr. Gorst to play a major role in operational execution, acquisition integration, commercialization strategy, strategic partnerships, fundraising efforts, and expansion of the Company's broader wellness platform strategy. In connection with his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gorst is also expected to join the Company's Board of Directors as BFCH continues expanding its operational and corporate governance infrastructure. The appointment comes as BFCH works toward finalizing definitive agreements related to the previously announced acquisition of Ancient Extracts USA, a post-revenue wellness platform with an established direct-to-consumer infrastructure, growing customer base, expanding product portfolio, active commercialization initiatives already underway, and revenue-generating operations. Management also expects to begin announcing initial purchase orders and additional commercial developments following the anticipated closing as Ancient Extracts USA continues scaling operations, expanding distribution initiatives, and pursuing broader retail opportunities. "What excites me most is how naturally all of this fits together," said Dr. Balencic. "Ancient Extracts USA already has a commercial foundation in place, and Mr. Gorst brings decades of operational, manufacturing, consumer products, and capital markets experience. Our skill sets complement each other extremely well, and we are already identifying multiple opportunities to expand the platform, create strategic synergies, and accelerate growth across several areas of the business." Dr. Balencic continued: "This is not about a single acquisition. We are building a scalable operating platform focused on consumer wellness, commercialization, and strategic growth opportunities. As we continue adding infrastructure, strategic relationships, and complementary operating assets, we believe the long-term opportunity becomes significantly larger." Mr. Gorst added: "What attracted me to BFCH is that this is more than a turnaround story. Ancient Extracts USA already has products, customers, revenue, infrastructure, and momentum in place. I believe there is a significant opportunity to scale the platform through disciplined execution, expanded distribution, strategic partnerships, and additional operating assets. I'm excited to help build the next phase of growth." Mr. Gorst will also immediately initiate the formation of audit and compensation committees as part of a broader effort to enhance the Company's corporate governance infrastructure, prepare for future audits, support the expansion of the Board of Directors, and continue recruiting experienced C-level executive leadership. The Company also confirmed that management intends to work with legal counsel and the Board of Directors to further align executive employment agreements and compensation structures with long-term operational execution, platform growth, and shareholder value creation objectives. The Company also confirmed it continues actively evaluating additional acquisition opportunities, strategic partnerships, and operating assets aligned with its broader long-term strategy focused on consumer wellness, functional products, human optimization, and performance-focused infrastructure. About UNLOCKD Inc. (OTCID: BFCH) UNLOCKD Inc. is a Wyoming-based public platform company headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, focused on acquiring and scaling emerging wellness, functional-nutrition, and lifestyle brands. Following the elimination of legacy debt and implementation of modern capital frameworks, UNLOCKD is building a transparent, compliant operating platform at the intersection of human optimization, consumer participation, and next-generation brand development. The Company's platform includes internally developed and acquired brands, including EVERMIND, a cognitive health beverage platform currently in development. Visit www.UNLOCKDinc.com for corporate information.

View current filings on OTC Markets.

Follow @BFCHco on X for verified updates. Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding commercialization plans, partnership finalization, anticipated news flow, future Regulation A offerings, projected capital formation strategies, and expected synergies from the proposed acquisition. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, but are not limited to, delays in transaction execution, capital constraints, regulatory developments, integration challenges, and market conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by law. Investor Relations Contact

Jordan P. Balencic, D.O.

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Email: jbalencic@thinkevermind.com

Phone: (813) 693-1377

News Source: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.





14.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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