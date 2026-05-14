Exclaimer Ltd.: Exclaimer adds UKG Ready integration as HR systems displace IT-managed directories as the source of employee data

As organizations move away from relying solely on IT-managed directories, Exclaimer expands its HRIS integration strategy to automate accurate, compliant employee communications

LONDON and BOSTON, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exclaimer , the leading provider of email signature management solutions, today announced the launch of its UKG Ready integration, expanding the company's growing HRIS integration capabilities as organizations increasingly shift employee data ownership from IT-managed directories to HR systems of record.

According to SHRM's 2025 State of the Workplace Report , fewer than half of HR professionals, just 43%, rate their organization's HR technology as effective, with fragmented, poorly integrated systems cited as a leading barrier. Separate research from HR.com found that 81% of organizations experiencing poor HR system integration say it actively prevents them from achieving key HR goals. As a result, organizations are actively restructuring how employee data flows across their technology stacks, and HR systems are increasingly becoming the system of record.

As platforms like Workday and UKG Ready become the authoritative home for employee identity data, most communication tools, including email signature platforms, continue to rely on legacy Active Directory or Google Directory structures that HR teams do not own or control. This creates a persistent gap between where employee data lives and where it is applied.

Exclaimer is among the only email signature platforms building a dedicated, multi-system HRIS integration suite, and the only platform to offer UKG Ready connectivity alongside Workday. With the addition of UKG Ready, Exclaimer continues to expand one of the industry's most comprehensive HR-focused integration strategies for email signature management, helping organizations automatically synchronize HR-managed employee data into email signatures and meeting themes.

Closing the gap between HR systems and employee communications

For many IT teams, keeping employee directories aligned with constantly changing HR data has become an ongoing operational burden. New hires, promotions, departmental changes, and employee departures often require manual updates across multiple systems to ensure communications remain accurate and compliant.

Exclaimer's UKG Ready integration helps eliminate that gap by allowing organizations to automatically pull employee attributes from UKG Ready into Exclaimer through BindBee, its third-party data aggregation partner. When employee records are updated in UKG Ready, those changes automatically flow into email signatures and meeting themes (video call backgrounds and branding) without requiring manual intervention from IT teams or employees. Organizations retain control over which data fields are shared, with Exclaimer operating on a read-only basis to ensure data integrity and adherence to compliance requirements.

"Organizations are increasingly looking to HR systems as the authoritative source for employee identity data, but many communication tools still rely on legacy directory structures that were never designed to manage dynamic HR-owned information," said Paul Hammond, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Exclaimer. "With UKG Ready integration, we're helping organizations automate that connection between HR-managed employee data and business communications, reducing administrative overhead while ensuring every email remains accurate, compliant, and on brand."

Reducing manual IT administration while improving governance

The integration also supports Exclaimer's broader focus on centralized communications governance and automation.

Instead of relying on employees or IT administrators to manually manage signatures, organizations can automate signature updates directly from trusted HR systems, helping to reduce inconsistencies and improve operational control across the business.

For organizations using UKG Ready, the integration enables:

Automatic synchronization of HR-managed employee data into email signatures and meeting themes

Reduced manual administration for IT teams

Consistent employee information across outbound communications

Faster onboarding for new employees

Improved brand consistency and governance





The integration of UKG Ready follows Exclaimer's recently announced Workday integration and forms part of the company's continued investment in HR-driven employee data integrations.

Supporting the future of communications governance

As organizations manage increasingly fragmented communication environments, businesses are placing greater emphasis on automation, governance, and consistency across every digital touchpoint. Email remains one of the most business-critical communication channels, particularly for regulated industries where accuracy, auditability, and professionalism are essential.

By connecting trusted HR systems to employee communications, Exclaimer helps organizations maintain centralized control and ensure employee information remains accurate across all outbound interactions.

The UKG Ready integration is available now for Exclaimer Pro customers.

For more information, or to see Exclaimer's Workday integration in action, visit exclaimer.com and start a free trial. For a full step-by-step walkthrough, visit the Exclaimer knowledge base .

About Exclaimer

Exclaimer is the global leader in email signature management for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. Its cloud platform enables organizations to centrally manage and automate email signatures and video meeting branding, ensuring consistent corporate identity, reducing brand and compliance risk, and meeting regulatory requirements across everyday business communications.

Built for IT and valued by Marketing and Compliance teams, Exclaimer eliminates manual updates, enforces brand governance, and gives organizations greater control over their most critical business communication channels.

Exclaimer is trusted by more than 9 million users across 75,000 organizations worldwide, including Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, and the Academy Awards.

Visit exclaimer.com or follow Exclaimer on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X (formerly Twitter) .

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