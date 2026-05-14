AtkinsRéalis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue of $3.0 billion, up 18%, and Segment Adjusted EBIT up 12%, over Q1 2025

Adjusted EBITDA (2) up 18%, over Q1 2025

Net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders up 34% over Q1 2025

Diluted EPS of $0.56 and Adjusted diluted EPS (2)(5) of $0.80, up 27% over Q1 2025

Net cash generated from operating activities of $97 million

MONTREAL, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

AtkinsRéalis reports a good start to the year, delivering strong Q1 year-over-year increases in revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Diluted EPS. The Company continues to have a balance sheet with significant financial flexibility, driven by a strong cash position and a low debt level. The demand for the Company's services and nuclear products continues to be robust, resulting in a $20 billion backlog at quarter's end.

"Our focus on helping clients address long-term global energy security and aging infrastructure needs drove a strong first quarter, including double-digit percentage revenue growth in our Nuclear and Engineering Services businesses. Demand for our unique capabilities remains strong as we secured key wins to further strengthen our backlog and support our confidence in achieving our 2026 financial targets," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis. "With our unique and complementary combination of Nuclear and Engineering Services businesses and a strong balance sheet, we remain well positioned to continue creating shareholder value. Against a backdrop of increasing geopolitical uncertainty, including the growing importance of energy security and defence, we remain well positioned to support our clients with our differentiated expertise. I want to thank our 40,000 colleagues, whose commitment and integrity every day helped earn AtkinsRéalis recognition in March as one of the 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere."

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights

(All results reflect comparisons to prior-year period of Q1 2025)

(Engineering Services Regions is comprised of the following reportable segments: Canada, United Kingdom & Ireland ("UKI"), United States & Latin America ("USLA") and Asia, Middle East & Australia ("AMEA"))

Revenue totaled $3.0 billion, an increase of 17.8%, or 12.8% on an organic revenue growth (2)(3) basis Engineering Services Regions revenue (1) totaled $1.9 billion, an increase of 12.0%, or 5.0% on an organic revenue growth (2)(3) basis Nuclear revenue totaled a quarterly record high of $736.6 million, an increase of 36.8%, or 36.5% on an organic revenue growth (2)(3) basis





Segment Adjusted EBIT increased by 11.8% to $244.5 million

Segment Adjusted EBIT for Engineering Services Regions (1) increased by 5.1% to $158.6 million, representing a Segment Adjusted EBIT to segment revenue ratio of 8.2%. Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio (2)(4) was 14.2% Segment Adjusted EBIT for Nuclear increased by 30.6% to a quarterly record high of $81.8 million, representing a Segment Adjusted EBIT to segment revenue ratio of 11.1% and a Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio (2)(4) of 27.1% Segment Adjusted EBIT for All other segments was $4.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA (2) increased by 18.4% to $253.7 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA to revenue ratio (2)(6) of 8.5%, an increase of 10 basis points





Net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders increased by 34.2% to $92.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $69.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share in Q1 2025



Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders (2) increased by 19.9% to $131.9 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $110.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted share in Q1 2025





Backlog totaled $20.3 billion as at March 31, 2026





The Company returned $87.4 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in Q1 2026



Net cash generated from operating activities was $97.3 million



Cash and cash equivalents as at March 31, 2026 totaled $1.1 billion

First Quarter Financial Results

Net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders in the first quarter of 2026 increased to $92.8 million, compared to $69.1 million for the corresponding period in 2025. The increase was mainly due to higher Segment Adjusted EBIT and lower net financial expenses, partially offset by a higher income tax expense.

Financial Highlights



Q1 2026A Q1 2025A

Revenue





Engineering Services Regions 1,944.6 1,736.8

Nuclear 736.6 538.3

All other segments* 316.7 270.6



2,997.8 2,545.7









Segment Adjusted EBIT





Engineering Services Regions 158.6 150.8

Nuclear 81.8 62.7

All other segments* 4.0 5.2



244.5 218.7









Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 155.0 121.4









Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)(2) 231.9 181.9









Adjusted EBITDA(2) 253.7 214.2









Net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders 92.8 69.1









Diluted EPS attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders ($) 0.56 0.39









Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders(2) 131.9 110.0









Adjusted diluted EPS(2)(5) ($) 0.80 0.63









Backlog as at March 31





Engineering Services Regions 13,151.1 12,715.6

Nuclear 4,461.8 5,248.1

All other segments* 2,667.4 2,443.5



20,280.3 20,407.2



All figures in millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise indicated Certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding A For the three-month period ended March 31 * 2025 Revenue, Segment Adjusted EBIT and Backlog figures have been restated to reflect the new presentation effective as of January 1, 2026

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors today declared a cash dividend of $0.02 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on June 11, 2026 to shareholders of record on May 28, 2026. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" for Canadian federal and provincial income tax purposes.

First Quarter 2026 Conference Call / Webcast

AtkinsRéalis will hold a webcast and conference call today at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss and present its first quarter financial results. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link posted on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com/en/investors or using this link. To participate to the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation email with dial-in details and a unique access code required to join the live call.

A recording of the webcast and a transcript of the conference call will be available on the Company's website within 24 hours following the call.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

AtkinsRéalis will also hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") today at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) in the Lumi Experience offices, 1250 René-Lévesque Blvd. West, Suite 3610, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Registered shareholders as of the close of business on March 23, 2026 and duly appointed proxyholders of record can attend the Meeting in person or online at https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-383-329-387.

Additional information related to the Meeting can also be found in AtkinsRéalis' 2026 Management Proxy Circular which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital advisory services. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services and Nuclear, as the steward of CANDU® nuclear technology. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios, Supplementary Financial Measures, Total of Segments Measures and Non-Financial Information

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with IFRS® Accounting Standards ("IFRS"). However, the following non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures, total of segments measures and non-financial information are used by the Company in this press release: Organic revenue growth (contraction), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders, Adjusted diluted EPS, Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio, Adjusted EBITDA to revenue ratio and Segment net revenue, as well as certain measures for various reportable segments that are grouped together, such as Revenue, Segment Adjusted EBIT and Backlog for the various Engineering Services Regions segments. Additional details for these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures, total of segments measures and non-financial information can be found below and in Sections 4 and 9 of the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for the first quarter of 2026, which sections are incorporated by reference into this press release, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section.

Non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures, total of segments measures and non-financial information do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and other issuers may define these measures differently and, accordingly, they may not be comparable to similar measures prepared by other issuers. Such non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures, total of segments measures and non-financial information have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

However, management believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures, total of segments measures and non-financial information provide additional insight into the Company's operating performance and financial position, and certain investors may use this information to evaluate the Company's performance from period to period. Reconciliations and calculations of non-IFRS measures and ratios, supplementary financial measures, total of segments measures and non-financial information to the most comparable IFRS measures and ratios are set forth below in the section "Reconciliations and Calculations" of this press release.

(1) Total of segments measure.

(2) Non-IFRS financial measure or ratio or supplementary financial measure.

(3) Organic revenue growth (contraction) ratio is a non-IFRS ratio comparing organic revenue (which excludes foreign exchange and acquisitions and disposals impacts), itself a non-IFRS financial measure, between two periods. See "Calculation of organic revenue growth (contraction)" in the section "Reconciliations and Calculations" of this press release for each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of this non-IFRS ratio.

(4) Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio for Engineering Services Regions and Nuclear are non-IFRS ratios based on Segment Adjusted EBITDA and segment net revenue, both of which are non-IFRS financial measures. See "Calculation of Segment net revenue and Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratios for Engineering Services Regions and Nuclear" in the section "Reconciliations and Calculations" of this press release for each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of these non-IFRS ratios.

(5) Adjusted diluted EPS is a non-IFRS ratio based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders, itself a non-IFRS financial measure. See "Reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders to IFRS net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders" in the section "Reconciliations and Calculations" of this press release for each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of this non-IFRS ratio.

(6) Adjusted EBITDA to revenue ratio is a non-IFRS ratio based on Adjusted EBITDA and revenue, of which the Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. See "Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to IFRS net income and calculation of Adjusted EBITDA to revenue ratio" in the section "Reconciliations and Calculations" of this press release for the non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of this non-IFRS ratio.

Reconciliations and Calculations

Reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders to IFRS net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders



Q1 2026 Q1 2025

Before Taxes Taxes After Taxes Diluted EPS (in $) Before Taxes Taxes After Taxes Diluted EPS (in $) Net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders (IFRS)



92.8 0.56



69.1 0.39 Restructuring and transformation costs 16.4 (4.0) 12.4

28.5 (7.1) 21.4

Amortization of intangible assets related to business combinations 28.5 (5.9) 22.6

19.5 (3.8) 15.7

Acquisition-related costs and integration costs 5.4 (1.2) 4.2

3.7 - 3.7

Total adjustments 50.3 (11.2) 39.1 0.24 51.7 (10.9) 40.8 0.23 Adjusted net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders (non-IFRS)



131.9 0.80



110.0 0.63

Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise indicated

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to IFRS net income and calculation of Adjusted EBITDA to revenue ratio







Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Revenue



2,997.8 2,545.7 Net income



99.8 70.6 Net financial expenses



14.1 37.5 Income tax expense



41.1 13.3 EBIT



155.0 121.4 Depreciation and amortization



77.0 60.5 EBITDA



231.9 181.9 Restructuring and transformation costs



16.4 28.5 Acquisition-related costs and integration costs



5.4 3.7 Adjusted EBITDA



253.7 214.2 Adjusted EBITDA to revenue ratio



8.5 % 8.4 %

Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise indicated

Components of Engineering Services Regions







Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Revenue







Canada



376.2 325.7 UKI



746.2 660.9 USLA



528.5 432.1 AMEA



293.6 318.1 Engineering Services Regions



1,944.6 1,736.8 Segment Adjusted EBIT







Canada



22.4 16.2 UKI



89.0 75.1 USLA



34.4 39.5 AMEA



12.8 20.0 Engineering Services Regions



158.6 150.8















March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Backlog







Canada



7,726.4 7,955.3 UKI



2,012.8 1,832.2 USLA



1,964.7 1,674.0 AMEA



1,447.3 1,254.1 Engineering Services Regions



13,151.1 12,715.6

Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of Canadian dollars

Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBIT to Segment Adjusted EBITDA for Engineering Services Regions and Nuclear







Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Segment Adjusted EBIT - Engineering Services Regions



158.6 150.8 Depreciation and amortization - Engineering Services Regions



39.5 33.0 Segment Adjusted EBITDA - Engineering Services Regions



198.1 183.8















Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Segment Adjusted EBIT - Nuclear



81.8 62.7 Depreciation and amortization - Nuclear



5.4 5.3 Segment Adjusted EBITDA - Nuclear



87.2 68.0

Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of Canadian dollars

Calculation of Segment net revenue and Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratios for Engineering Services Regions and Nuclear







Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Revenue - Engineering Services Regions



1,944.6 1,736.8 Less: Direct costs for sub-contractors and other direct expenses that are recoverable directly from clients - Engineering Services Regions



549.3 495.1 Segment net revenue Engineering Services Regions



1,395.3 1,241.7 Segment Adjusted EBITDA - Engineering Services Regions



198.1 183.8 Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio - Engineering Services Regions



14.2 % 14.8 %

Engineering Services Regions comprises Canada, UKI, USLA and AMEA segments







Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Revenue - Nuclear



736.6 538.3 Less: Direct costs for sub-contractors and other direct expenses that are recoverable directly from clients - Nuclear



414.5 284.9 Segment net revenue - Nuclear



322.1 253.4 Segment Adjusted EBITDA - Nuclear



87.2 68.0 Segment Adjusted EBITDA to segment net revenue ratio - Nuclear



27.1 % 26.8 %

Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise indicated

Calculation of organic revenue growth (contraction)



Revenue Q1 2026 Revenue Q1 2025 Variance Foreign exchange

impact Acquisitions /

Disposals impact Organic revenue

growth Engineering Services Regions 1,944.6 1,736.8 207.8 (2.5) 123.2 87.1 Nuclear 736.6 538.3 198.3 1.7 - 196.6 All other segments* 316.7 270.6 46.1 3.1 - 43.0 Total 2,997.8 2,545.7 452.2 2.3 123.2 326.7



Revenue Q1 2026 Revenue Q1 2025 Variance Foreign exchange

impact Acquisitions / Disposals

impact Organic revenue

growth Engineering Services Regions 1,944.6 1,736.8 12.0 % (0.1) % 7.1 % 5.0 % Nuclear 736.6 538.3 36.8 % 0.3 % - 36.5 % All other segments* 316.7 270.6 17.0 % 1.1 % - 15.9 % Total 2,997.8 2,545.7 17.8 % 0.1 % 4.8 % 12.8 %



Revenue Q1 2025 Revenue Q1 2024 Variance Foreign exchange

impact Acquisitions / Disposals

impact Organic revenue growth (contraction) Engineering Services Regions 1,736.8 1,719.0 17.8 76.8 7.1 (66.1) Nuclear 538.3 298.6 239.7 10.2 - 229.5 All other segments* 270.6 246.7 23.9 8.4 - 15.5 Total 2,545.7 2,264.3 281.4 95.4 7.1 178.9



Revenue Q1 2025 Revenue Q1 2024 Variance Foreign exchange

impact Acquisitions / Disposals

impact Organic revenue growth (contraction) Engineering Services Regions 1,736.8 1,719.0 1.0 % 4.5 % 0.4 % (3.8) % Nuclear 538.3 298.6 80.3 % 3.4 % - 76.9 % All other segments* 270.6 246.7 9.7 % 3.4 % - 6.3 % Total 2,545.7 2,264.3 12.4 % 4.2 % 0.3 % 7.9 %

Note that certain totals and subtotals may not reconcile due to rounding All figures in millions of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise indicated * 2025 and 2024 figures have been restated to reflect the new presentation effective as of January 1, 2026

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release, and hereafter, to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", "us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. and all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates, or AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or one or more of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates.

Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's or management's budgets, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions, projections of the future or strategies may be "forward-looking statements", which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "aims", "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "cost savings", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "goal", "intends", "likely", "may", "objective", "outlook", "plans", "projects", "should", "synergies", "target", "vision", "will", or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the Company's future economic performance and financial condition. Forward-looking statements also include statements relating to the following: i) future capital expenditures, revenue, expenses, earnings, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, project or contract-specific cost reforecasts and claims provisions, future prospects, and potential future significant contract opportunities, including those in the Nuclear segment; and ii) business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of the Company's operations. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe-harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions and/or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, or could affect the extent to which a particular projection materializes. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof. The assumptions are set out throughout the Company's 2025 Annual MD&A (particularly in the sections entitled "Critical Accounting Judgements and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" and "How We Analyze and Report Our Results"). If these assumptions are inaccurate, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important risk factors could cause the Company's assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, matters relating to: (a) contract awards and timing; (b) contract liability and execution risk; (c) backlog and contracts with termination for convenience provisions; (d) competition; (e) qualified personnel; (f) international operations; (g) risks relating to the Company's Nuclear segment; (h) research and development activities and related investments; (i) acquisition and integration of businesses; (j) divestitures and the sale of significant assets; (k) dependence on third parties; (l) supply chain disruptions; (m) joint arrangements and partnerships; (n) cybersecurity, information systems and data and compliance with privacy legislation; (o) Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and other innovative technologies; (p) being a provider of services to government agencies; (q) strategic direction; (r) professional liability or liability for faulty services; (s) monetary damages and penalties in connection with professional and engineering reports and opinions; (t) gaps in insurance coverage; (u) health and safety; (v) work stoppages, union negotiations and other labour matters; (w) epidemics, pandemics and other health crises; (x) global climate change, extreme weather conditions and the impact of natural or other disasters; (y) Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG"); (z) intellectual property; (aa) ownership interests in investments; (bb) Lump-sum turnkey ("LSTK") contracts; (cc) liquidity and financial position; (dd) indebtedness; (ee) impact of operating results and level of indebtedness on financial situation; (ff) dependence on subsidiaries to help repay indebtedness; (gg) dividends; (hh) post-employment benefit obligations, including pension-related obligations; (ii) working capital requirements; (jj) collection from customers; (kk) impairment of goodwill and other non-current intangible and tangible assets; (ll) the impact on the Company of legal and regulatory proceedings, investigations and dispute settlements; (mm) employee, agent or partner misconduct or failure to comply with anti-corruption and other government laws and regulations; (nn) reputation of the Company; (oo) inherent limitations to the Company's control framework; (pp) regulatory framework; (qq) global economic conditions; (rr) inflation; (ss) fluctuations in commodity prices; and (tt) income taxes.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information on risks and uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the sections "Risks and Uncertainties", "How We Analyze and Report Our Results" and "Critical Accounting Judgements and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" in the Company's 2025 Annual MD&A, and as may be updated from time to time in the Company's 2026 interim quarterly MD&A filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section.

The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any written or oral forward-looking information or statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

For More Information:

Media Investors Antoine Calendrier Denis Jasmin Vice President, Global External Communications Vice President, Investor Relations 514-393-8000 ext. 57553 [email protected] [email protected]

The Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, together with its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the corresponding periods, can be accessed on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com and on www.sedarplus.com.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis