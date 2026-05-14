Hourly ENTSO-E data show the summer midday-to-evening gap in French nuclear output has grown nearly eightfold since 2019. The reactors have adapted. The rest of the European power system has some catching up to do.For most of the past four decades, French nuclear has been the closest thing Europe had to a real baseload backbone. Reactors ran flat through the day, only reducing output at night, when domestic demand was lowest. Hourly data from the ENTSO-E Transparency Platform show that pattern has flipped. Between 2019 and 2025, the average swing between midday and evening output across the April ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...