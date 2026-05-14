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PR Newswire
14.05.2026 12:42 Uhr
185 Leser
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MOVA's Flagship Robot Vacuums Win 2026 Red Dot Award for Product Design

BERLIN, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVA, a global leader in high-end intelligent home appliances, is proud to announce that its flagship robotic vacuum cleaners, the MOVA V70 Ultra Complete and the MOVA Z70 Ultra Roller Complete, have been honored with the 2026 Red Dot Award for Product Design. This dual recognition underscores MOVA's ability to integrate refined home aesthetics with intelligent cleaning technologies, reinforcing its growing presence in the premium smart home market.

The MOVA V70 Ultra Complete is designed to improve cleaning coverage in corners, edges, and low-clearance spaces. Its MaxiReachX system combines a 17cm* mop extension with a 12cm* side brush extension, enabling the robot to reach deeper into tight areas that are often difficult for conventional robot vacuums to access, delivering up to three times the edge and corner coverage compared to standard robotic vacuum designs. The StepMaster System 2.0 enables obstacle clearance of up to 9cm*, while up to 42,000Pa* suction power delivers consistent cleaning performance across hard floors and carpets. The EcoCyclone bagless system further enhances long-term usability through a washable dust tank supporting up to 100 days* of hands-free operation, while reducing disposable waste for a more eco-friendly cleaning approach.

The MOVA Z70 Ultra Roller Complete focuses on advanced wet-cleaning performance through its HydroForce Mopping 2.0 system and Real-time Mop Fluffing technology. Equipped with a 27cm* roller mop applying up to 18N* downward pressure and supported by pressurised fresh-water circulation, the system is engineered to deliver a deep, streak-free clean, delivering up to 30%* improved cleaning performance. It also integrates 36,000Pa* Hurricane Suction and a 4-Layer Anti-Tangle Design with TroboWave DuoBrush, specifically engineered to prevent hair wrap.

The MOVA V70 Ultra Complete is now available via MOVA's official website, Amazon, and across approximately 350 MediaMarktSaturn stores nationwide in Germany. The Z70 Ultra Roller Complete will launch shortly thereafter.

About MOVA

Founded in 2024, MOVA integrates advanced AI technologies to build a comprehensive ecosystem of intelligent home solutions. By focusing on real user needs and combining them with engineering innovation, MOVA aims to redefine everyday living through smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable products.

*Data based on our in-house lab under controlled conditions. Actual performance may vary depending on usage, environment, and other factors.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980158/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/movas-flagship-robot-vacuums-win-2026-red-dot-award-for-product-design-302772272.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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