Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on VietNam Holding (VNH)



14-May-2026 / 11:51 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 14 May 2026 Edison issues report on VietNam Holding (VNH) Edison issues report on VietNam Holding (LSE: VNH) VietNam Holding (VNH), which will soon celebrate its 20th anniversary, pursues an all-cap, high-conviction, valuation-aware strategy focused on Vietnamese equities. Its actively managed portfolio allows investors to tap into Vietnam's growth via its financial sector as well as companies benefiting from the country's industrialisation, urbanisation and consumption growth stories, which remain intact despite the new global tariff regime. This is supported by the open trade policy and pro-growth agenda of the Vietnamese government. VNH posted an 18.3% NAV total return in the 12 months to end-April 2026, which is behind the 49.7% posted by the Vietnam All-Share (VNAS) Index, but the comparison is distorted by the outsized returns of Vingroup (VIC), which now trades at high valuation multiples and is not in VNH's portfolio. Vietnamese equities are currently traded at an average forward P/E ratio of 13.7x (slightly above its 10-year average of 13.1x, based on Datastream data). This is coupled with favourable corporate earnings growth of 20% in 2025 and a similar growth rate expected by Dynam Capital (VNH's manager) for 2026. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



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