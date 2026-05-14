BEYOND Developments and Paris Saint-Germain Bring 2026-27 Home Kit to Life in Landmark Partnership Moment with Marco Verratti in Dubai

'Two Cities. One Soul', Paris and Dubai unite through landmark partnership celebrating culture, community, creativity, and global ambition

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Combining football, fashion, and global culture, reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and BEYOND Developments presented an exclusive event in the presence of Marco Verratti, one of the French club's most decorated midfielders, to celebrate a landmark partnership rooted in culture, design, and a shared ambition to connect people across the world.

The event brought together a select mix of creatives, media, and cultural voices to discover the Paris Saint-Germain 2026-27 home kit and recognise a setting where global moments resonate naturally.

Earlier this year, BEYOND Developments was announced as the Club's Official Premium Sleeve Partner until 2029, marking the beginning of a long-term collaboration between two globally relevant brands. The partnership is captured through "Two Cities. One Soul," reflecting a shared mindset between Paris and Dubai, defined by ambition, creativity, and cultural relevance; two cities that continue to shape how the world experiences sport, design, and modern living.

Held at BEYOND's Sales Gallery in Dubai Maritime City, the experience brought the partnership and kit to life through storytelling, design, and atmosphere. The presence of Verratti created a powerful bridge between the Club's legacy and its global audience. Guests, as well as engaging directly with Verratti, had the chance to explore how football identity extends beyond the pitch.

During the event, guests had the opportunity to discover the new shirt, which debuted on Sunday during PSG's win over Brest. A royal blue shirt, featuring a wide red-and-white central stripe, the new kit is a true tribute to the Club's supporters, past and present, and will be worn with pride inside the Parc des Princes next season.





"PSG will always be part of who I am, no matter where my career takes me," said Verratti, the Italian midfielder who played 11 seasons for PSG between 2012 and 2023 and helped the club reach its first European Cup final in 2020. "To see the club celebrated here in Dubai, through a partnership that reflects everything PSG stands for - ambition, beauty, community, emotions - is something I'm proud to be part of."

Richard Heaselgrave, Chief Revenue Officer at Paris Saint-Germain, added: "Football culture today is more global and interconnected than ever, bridging communities and defining how people connect with each other. With BEYOND as our Official Premium Sleeve Partner, the partnership reflects that, creating moments such as this that bring those worlds together in meaningful, beautiful ways. Football belongs everywhere people dare to dream and here in Dubai, that conviction is on full display."

"Football is more than a sport. In every part of the world, it is emotion, identity, and connection, in many ways, it has become a universal language that brings people together," said Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments. "That universal sense of connection strongly aligns with what we believe in at BEYOND. As a brand born in Dubai, we are inspired by the vision and leadership of a city that has shown the world what ambition, openness, and belief in the future can achieve. Our partnership with PSG reflects these values as well as the ability to bring people together through experiences that create a genuine sense of belonging."

Together, BEYOND and PSG are demonstrating that the most powerful partnerships are built not on visibility alone, but on a shared belief that the places we inhabit and the moments we experience should move us.

Contact:

Wael.sarieddine@beyondproperties.ae

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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