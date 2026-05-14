Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - BP Silver Corp. (TSXV: BPAG) (OTCQB: BPSCF) ("BP Silver" or the "Company") outlines its 2026 exploration work program at its Cosuño Silver Project ("Cosuño") in Bolivia. Geochemical sampling, geological mapping, and road construction activities commenced in March 2026 and are continuing across multiple target areas within the large property package. These, and other programs outlined below, are necessary to launch a Phase 2 drill program later this year.

"Following the successful completion of our upsized $10 million financing and highly successful Phase 1 drill program, we are advancing Cosuño through an aggressive 2026 exploration campaign. We believe Cosuño has the potential to become a Tier 1 silver project." stated Tim Shearcroft, Founder and CEO. "MAG survey equipment is currently being mobilized, and logistics are being finalized ahead of the survey commencement. In addition, a drilling contractor has already been secured and will be ready to commence the Phase 2 drill program following completion of the MAG survey and review of all other data collected. With multiple high-priority targets advancing simultaneously, we look forward to providing shareholders with exploration updates in the near future."

Figure 1: Map outlining MAG Survey area at Cosuño project, Bolivia.

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Cosuño 2026 Work Program

The 2026 work program consists of the following key components:

Construction of access roads to all principal Cosuño targets (see Figure 2). Systematic channel sampling of the principal vein and breccia structures exposed across the property. Completion of a property-wide airborne magnetic ("MAG") survey (See Figure 1). A Phase 2 drilling program designed to follow up on the success of the Phase 1 campaign (see news releases dated February 2 and February 27, 2026). The Phase 2 program is budgeted for approximately 2,000 metres of drilling and will focus on: Testing extensions of high-grade silver intercepts encountered in DH CO-0008 and CO-0009 at Pocañita Chica (see February 27, 2026, news release for full details). CO-0008 return 38 m @ 116.39 g/t Ag.

Including 5 m @ 660.40 g/t Ag.

Including 1 m @ 1,655.00 g/t Ag

CO-0009 return 58m @ 46.23 g/t Ag.

Including 6 m @ 147.10 g/t Ag.

Including 1 m @ 526.00 g/t Ag.

Initial testing of newly discovered targets by drilling shallow holes ranging from 50 to 100 metres in length. The 1,000-metre-long vein recently discovered at Jalsuri North East is anticipated to be one of these targets.

An induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey over the principal Cosuño targets. Completion of a Phase 3 drilling program. The Phase 3 program will benefit from the integration of geological mapping, channel sampling, MAG and IP geophysical surveys, and prior drilling results. Together, these datasets are expected to improve significantly the Company's understanding of the geometry, continuity, scale, and tenor of the vein and breccia systems across Cosuño.

Figure 2: Map of road construction at Cosuño, Bolivia.

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Analyst Coverage

BP Silver has engaged the services of Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a leading company sponsored research firm. Atrium will publish various research reports on BP Silver based on publicly available information, industry data, and discussions with management. Atrium will also host two recorded interviews with BP Silver's management team to present the investment case in an interview format. In exchange for its research services, Atrium will receive cash compensation in the amount of C$51,300 for the services listed above. The services will be provided for 18 months beginning on June 1, 2026. At the end of the 18-month period, the agreement will be deemed to remain in place and be extended on an annual basis at the same pricing, unless otherwise agreed to by the parties or the agreement is terminated by either party. This engagement is subject to TSXV approval.

Atrium and the Company are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders hold any shares or options to purchase shares in the issued and outstanding capital of the Company.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Stewart D. Redwood, PhD, FIMMM, a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. As Dr. Redwood is a director of the Company, he is not independent under National Instrument 43-101.

About BP Silver Corp.

BP Silver Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade silver projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship asset, the Cosuño Project, is strategically located in the prolific Bolivian silver belt, a region with a rich mining history and significant untapped discovery potential. With a strong technical team and a disciplined exploration strategy, BP Silver is positioned to unlock value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of major silver deposits.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of silver and other precious and other metals; future demand for silver and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: BP Silver Corp.