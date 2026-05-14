Jason Nalewany has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Custom Health and, following the completion of the Arrangement, the Resulting Issuer. Jason will support both companies by providing public company compliance, financial reporting, capital allocation and long-term growth strategy.

The Resulting Issuer and the operations of Custom Health will be supported by an experienced Board of Directors that bring deep expertise across healthcare, technology, capital markets and governance to the Resulting Issuer.

Custom Health received shareholder approval for the previously announced arrangement agreement and plan of merger with Queue Ventures Ltd., which positions the Company to be a publicly listed healthcare technology company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, subject to any regulatory and other third-party approvals.

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Custom Health Inc. ("Custom Health" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, tech-enabled healthcare platform, today announced that Jason Nalewany has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of Custom Health and following the completion of the Arrangement, the Resulting Issuer. The Company also announced the proposed Board of Directors for the resulting public issuer following the Arrangement and confirmed that the Company has received shareholder approval for its proposed public listing through its previously announced statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Queue Ventures Ltd. ("Queue" and following the Arrangement, the "Resulting Issuer").

Shane Bishop, Chief Executive Officer of Custom Health, commented, "We are very pleased to have received shareholder approval for this important milestone in Custom Health's evolution. Subject to final court and regulatory approvals, becoming a publicly listed company is expected to further strengthen our ability to accelerate growth, expand our technology-enabled healthcare platform, and enhance access to capital to support future strategic initiatives. In addition, Jason's appointment as Chief Financial Officer, alongside the strength of our future Board of Directors, further strengthens Custom Health's leadership team at a pivotal stage in our growth. Jason brings deep capital markets and financial leadership experience that will be instrumental in executing our long-term strategy. Combined with the depth and governance expertise of our Board, this will position Custom Health to accelerate growth and continue building a scalable, technology-enabled healthcare platform. We believe the public markets will provide increased visibility and flexibility as we continue executing on our long-term vision of transforming patient care through connected pharmacy, remote monitoring, and clinical care solutions."

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Custom Health is pleased to announce that Jason Nalewany has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of Custom Health, which role will continue under his appointment as the Chief Financial Officer of the proposed publicly listed resulting issuer effective as of the closing of the Arrangement.

Mr. Nalewany is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 20 years of experience in public company finance, capital markets and corporate development. He has previously served as Chief Financial Officer of publicly listed issuers and has led equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, IFRS reporting and public company compliance initiatives. He began his career in audit at one of the Big 4 accounting firms and brings significant experience in financial reporting, internal controls and capital markets execution to support Custom Health as a publicly traded issuer. Mr. Nalewany holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Victoria.

In his role as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Nalewany will lead Custom Health's financial strategy, capital allocation, reporting, and capital markets activities as the Company continues to scale its technology-enabled healthcare platform across North America.

Jason Nalewany, Chief Financial Officer of Custom Health, commented "I am excited to join Custom Health at such an important stage in its growth journey and strategic evolution. The Company has built a strong foundation as a vertically integrated, technology-enabled healthcare platform with meaningful momentum across its core operations. I look forward to working with the leadership team to support disciplined financial management, strengthen capital markets capabilities, and help drive the next phase of scalable, sustainable growth as Custom Health continues to expand its presence across North America."

Board of Directors

Following the closing of the Arrangement, Custom Health and the Resulting Issuer will be supported by a highly experienced Board of Directors, bringing together deep expertise across healthcare delivery, technology innovation, capital markets, finance, and governance as the Company executes on its next phase of growth. Subject to customary closing conditions, including the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the following individuals will comprise the board of directors (the "Board") of the Resulting Issuer following the Arrangement:

Rahul Chopra - Founder & Chairman of the Board

Mr. Chopra is a serial entrepreneur and technology innovator with over 20 years of experience building scalable platforms across infrastructure, IT, and technology commercialization. He has led over $200 million in capital raises and more than $1 billion in transactions and serves as an advisor to governments, venture funds, and national laboratories. He holds an MBA from Columbia University and graduate degrees from the University of California, Berkeley and Clemson University, and is a holder of foundational patents in unified messaging and Visual Voicemail technologies.

Shane Bishop - Founder, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Bishop, the Chief Executive Officer of Custom Health, is a pharmacist, entrepreneur, and healthcare innovator with over 20 years of experience in healthcare innovation. He founded, built, and exited multiple healthcare ventures including Catalyst Healthcare (acquired by Custom Health) and Paragon Pharmacies (publicly traded prior to its acquisition by Shoppers Drug Mart). He holds a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of British Columbia and currently leads Custom Health's mission to transform care delivery through tech-enabled, pharmacist-led services.

Dr. Patrick J. Quinlan - Lead Independent Director

Dr. Quinlan is a physician executive and former Chief Executive Officer of Ochsner Health System, where he led system-wide transformation, including through the Hurricane Katrina crisis and multiple major mergers and acquisitions. He has also served as Chief Medical Officer, CEO of Ochsner International, and Chair of Louisiana's largest HMO. He is currently CEO and Co-Founder of Hippo Technologies, Inc. and Lead Director of Pan-American Life Insurance Group. He holds degrees in Economics, Medicine (M.D.), and Health Administration and is widely recognized as a leading figure in U.S. healthcare leadership.

Kendra Blackford - Director

Ms. Blackford is a CPA, CA and finance executive with over 10 years of experience in accounting, corporate finance, and strategic leadership. She currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of The Knight Group and previously served as Corporate Controller of a multinational winery with operations across Canada, the United States, and global distribution networks. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of British Columbia and is recognized for driving financial discipline, governance, and operational excellence.

Michael Castanho - Director

Mr. Castanho is the Principal of Axis Capital Ventures Corp., a private investment firm specializing in venture capital and advisory services, and serves as Chairman of Atha Energy Corp. He brings over 16 years of experience in the financial services industry, where he has raised capital across a broad range of industries and advised high-net-worth individuals, institutions, and family offices. Mr. Castanho is a graduate of the Finance Program at the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Rizwan Somji - Director

Mr. Somji is an experienced entrepreneur and executive with over 15 years in e-commerce, technology, and business operations. He is the Founder and CEO of HiLife Ventures Inc., an investment and operating group focused on acquiring and scaling online brands. Mr. Somji also serves on the boards of OwlCrate, the Vancouver Whitecaps Foundation, and BC Newcomers, where he contributes his expertise in strategy, growth, and community impact. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree and an Innovation Governance Program certification from the Council of Canadian Innovators.

Deborah Ann Cenci - Director

Ms. Cenci is a life sciences executive with extensive experience in regulatory compliance, quality systems, and governance within regulated healthcare and pharmaceutical environments. She has held senior leadership roles including Chief Compliance Officer and Acting Chief Executive Officer and has worked with organizations such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, HCL Technologies, and Altran-Capgemini. Ms. Cenci holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and an MBA in Finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Together, the Board will provide the Resulting Issuer with a strong foundation in healthcare systems, capital markets execution, governance, and scalable technology-driven growth.

Shareholder Approval

At the special meeting of shareholders of Custom Health held on May 6, 2026 (the "Custom Meeting"), Custom Health shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Arrangement.

As disclosed in Queue's management information circular dated March 30, 2026 (the "Circular"), the Arrangement required approval by a majority (50+%) of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Custom Health represented by votes cast at the Custom Meeting. The Company is pleased to confirm that the approval threshold was satisfied, with over 80% of votes cast in favour of the Arrangement.

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to receipt of any applicable regulatory and third-party approvals, including the Toronto Stock Exchange, and satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. Queue sought a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") on May 12, 2026. Subject to the satisfaction of these conditions, the Arrangement is expected to be completed in May 2026.

Custom Health expects a public listing will provide the Company with access to capital markets and increased financial flexibility to support the Company's long-term growth strategy across Canada and the United States.

Shane Bishop

Chief Executive Officer

Custom Health Inc.

About Queue Ventures Ltd.

Queue was formed under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on October 29, 2021 and is an unlisted reporting issuer in each of British Columbia and Alberta. Queue has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

About Custom Health

Custom Health is an AI-enabled healthcare technology company that operates an infrastructure platform designed to ensure medication therapy works as intended. Custom Health provides continuous visibility into a patient's therapy by deploying and operating in-home technology, pharmacy, and pharmacist-led clinical services to capture real-world data and deliver ongoing clinical oversight and action. Powered by the proprietary AdhereNet platform, Custom Health operates an integrated pharmacy network across Canada and the U.S. as part of its broader infrastructure, enabling medication delivery, continuous monitoring, and earlier clinical intervention to improve outcomes.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Queue Ventures Ltd. ("Queue") and Custom Health with respect to the Arrangement. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: expectations regarding whether the Arrangement will be consummated, , whether conditions to the consummation of the Arrangement will be satisfied, the timing and terms for completing the Arrangement, the expected composition of the Board following closing of the Arrangement and expectations for the effects of the Company's listing.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect Custom Health's management estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Custom Health believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurances that the plans, initiatives or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to consummate the Arrangement; the ability of Custom Health and Queue to satisfy all of the conditions necessary to complete the Arrangement; the ability of Custom Health to meet its obligations under its material agreements; the ability to obtain requisite regulatory, shareholder, court and other approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions to the consummation of the Arrangement, the potential impact of the consummation of the Arrangement on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time on the Arrangement. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Queue and Custom Health and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward- looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Custom Health has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Custom Health does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297420

Source: Custom Health Inc.