Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV: YGT) (OTCQB: YGTFF) (FSE: TX0) will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026, which will take place on May 15th and 16th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt. Gerald Panneton, Chairman and CEO, will be presenting on Friday May 15th at 14:00 CSET time zone - See Agenda / Floorplan - Deutsche Goldmesse.

Members of Gold Terra Resource Corp. management will be taking meetings throughout the day and also present to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at:

https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-4/

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is updated regularly with attending companies, keynote speakers, schedule, and other important details. www.deutschegoldmesse.com

Recent Company Highlights

Gold Terra has completed their 16,000 metre 2026 Winter drill program.

In the Yellorex area, Hole GTY26-013 intersected 9.53 g/t Au over 11.10 m from 211.30 m to 222.10 m downhole, including 18.94 g/t over 4.50 m starting at 217.90 m (see news release dated April 14, 2026).

from 211.30 m to 222.10 m downhole, including starting at 217.90 m (see news release dated April 14, 2026). In the Walsh Lake corridor, Hole GTWL26-024 intersected 22.46 g/t Au (uncut) over 5.7 m from 119.6 metres to 125.3 metres downhole, including 198 g/t over 0.5 m starting at 119.60 metres. TWL26-24 opened two (2) new gold mineralization zones separated by 200 metres with multiple visible gold specks. (see news release dated April 8, 2026).

from 119.6 metres to 125.3 metres downhole, starting at 119.60 metres. TWL26-24 opened separated by 200 metres with multiple visible gold specks. (see news release dated April 8, 2026). The next anticipated drilling will start in June on the 103N Zone.

An updated Mineral Resource Estimate is expected in May 2026 for the Con Mine Option Property and a second updated MRE is scheduled for Fall 2026 that will include all the winter drill program results.

A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) is anticipated by year end.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joseph Campbell, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Senior Technical Advisor for the Company.

About Gold Terra Resource Corp.

The Yellowknife Project (YP) encompasses 836 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade historical gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YP is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the Campbell Shear, where approximately 14 Moz of gold has been produced in the past, (refer to Gold Terra Oct 21, 2022, Technical Report) and most recently on the CMO property claims immediately south of the past producing Con Mine which produced 6.1 Moz between the Con, Rycon, and Campbell shear structures (1938-2003). The YP and CMO properties lie on the Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that hosts the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of seeking to re-establish Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada. Visit our website at www.goldterracorp.com.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, held in Frankfurt, one of Europe's leading financial centers. The two-day event brings together up to 40 mining companies across various commodities and stages alongside internationally renowned keynote speakers, investors, analysts, and industry experts for presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse provides a platform for mining companies to connect with European institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, retail investors, newsletter writers, and other key participants in the global resource sector.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297334

Source: Soar Financial Partners