Signant Health Acquires Ametris to Create an End-to-End eCOA and Digital Outcome Measures Platform

PHILADELPHIA and PENSACOLA, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the evidence generation company, today announced its acquisition of Ametris (formerly ActiGraph), a global digital health solutions provider. This strategic acquisition unites industry-leading eCOA solutions with validated, wearable-derived digital outcome measures. The result is a purpose-built platform integrating patient-reported outcomes with continuous sensor data, building stronger, more comprehensive efficacy cases for clinical trials.

Clinical trials increasingly require multiple lines of evidence to demonstrate meaningful treatment benefit. Sponsors need both the patient voice and objective, clinically meaningful outcome measures to build compelling regulatory cases. Previously, this required managing multiple vendors, reconciling disparate datasets, and navigating complex integration challenges. With this acquisition, Signant is building an end-to-end platform that simplifies multimodal studies, accelerates insights, and helps sponsors strengthen their evidence packages. Sponsors immediately benefit by working with a single provider with combined deep scientific and regulatory expertise across both modalities, as we continue building deeper platform integration capabilities.

"This acquisition represents our commitment to advancing what's possible in clinical evidence generation - building an end-to-end platform that integrates what patients say and what their bodies show," said Roger Smith, chief executive officer of Signant. "Patient-reported outcomes through eCOA capture what matters most - how patients feel and function in their daily lives. By bringing Ametris' world-class technologies into Signant, we provide sponsors with complementary perspectives on patient functioning over time. This is particularly valuable in CNS and other complex therapeutic areas where sponsors need multiple lines of evidence to demonstrate meaningful benefit. Together, we're giving sponsors the tools to build stronger, more comprehensive efficacy cases."

"Ametris has spent two decades developing regulatory-aligned wearable-derived measures of physical activity and function, captured objectively in patients' natural environments," said Jeremy Wyatt, chief executive officer of Ametris. "Joining Signant allows us to accelerate our vision of truly integrated multimodal evidence generation. Our combined expertise - Signant's leadership in clinical outcome assessments (COA) and our strength in sensor-based measurement - creates something unique in the industry: a single partner committed to building purpose-designed integration. This benefits our customers through simplified vendor management today and seamless platform integration and converged workflows as our roadmap progresses."

The combined company will maintain Ametris' innovation roadmap while investing significantly in platform integration capabilities. Near-term priorities include unified data flows and workflows, coordinated deployment tools, and integrated analytics. Looking ahead, the combination unlocks new possibilities including AI and machine learning algorithms that identify patterns across both modalities, enabling novel digital and composite outcome measures, and real-time insights that could transform trial monitoring. Learn more: https://discover.signanthealth.com/ametris-unified-ecoa-sensors

About Ametris

Founded in 2004, Ametris (formerly ActiGraph) is a global digital health solutions provider transforming real-world patient data into validated clinical evidence. Our end-to-end platform combines advanced wearables, regulatory-aligned analytics, and expert scientific support to simplify every phase of a clinical trial-from study design to submission. Backed by two decades of experience and a collaborative approach, Ametris empowers research teams to run smarter trials, reduce patient burden, and accelerate therapeutic innovation. Learn more at www.ametris.com.

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company. We are focused on leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to consistently capture, aggregate, and reveal quality evidence for clinical studies across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For more than 25 years, over 600 sponsors and CROs of all sizes - including all Top 20 pharma - have trusted Signant solutions for remote and site-based eCOA, EDC, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com.

Contact:

Heather Bilinski

media@signanthealth.com

+1 610.400.4141

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