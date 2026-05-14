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WKN: A3D00S | ISIN: IL0011794802 | Ticker-Symbol: 9W9
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14.05.26 | 09:08
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PR Newswire
14.05.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Cellebrite Announces First-Quarter 2026 Results

First-Quarter ARR Growth of 21% and TTM Free Cash Flow Margin of 32%

Q2 Outlook Highlights ARR Acceleration

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2026.

"Cellebrite's first quarter of 2026 was highlighted by the delivery of a substantial slate of innovative offerings and new capabilities to the marketplace," stated Thomas E. Hogan, Cellebrite's CEO. "We are extremely pleased with the enthusiastic response from customers around the world to our new Guardian Investigate, Genesis, advanced unlock and drone forensics solutions. We delivered solid first-quarter 2026 results and are excited about our prospects to accelerate ARR expansion in the second quarter."

First-Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $128.3 million, up 19% year-over-year
  • Subscription revenue was $117.9 million, up 23% year-over-year
  • Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $493.0 million, up 21% year-over-year
  • Recurring revenue dollar-based net retention rate of 115%
  • GAAP gross profit and gross margin of $105.9 million and 82.5%, respectively; Non-GAAP gross profit and gross profit margin of $110.2 million and 85.9%, respectively
  • GAAP net income of $10.9 million; Non-GAAP net income of $30.6 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.04; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.12
  • Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin of $30.6 million and 23.9%, respectively
  • Free cash flow for the trailing twelve months of $158.6 million, or 32.0% on a margin basis

Recent Business Highlights

Strategy

  • On March 1, 2026, Cellebrite closed its acquisition of SCG Canada Inc., a leading provider of hand-held digital forensics solutions that enable access to more than 80 of the most common Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for extraction, decoding and visualization of important forensic artifacts. This acquisition represented an important strategic step that broadened Cellebrite's digital forensics capabilities to include drones, an emerging device category that is seeing strong global growth across the defense, intelligence, law enforcement and commercial sectors as well as by bad actors. SCG's solution enables rapid access and visualization of mission-critical data at the point of collection, for quick decisions that can save lives. SCG's powerful drone forensic data extraction capability, combined with the portability of its offering, creates an additional new, rich data source to help power Cellebrite AI for enhanced decision making, especially in the field where speed is essential.

Innovation

  • Cellebrite introduced early access to Cellebrite Genesis, a new purpose-built agentic AI product revolutionizing the way investigations are conducted. Cellebrite Genesis provides an intuitive, conversation-like experience to analyze mobile phone extractions, call detail records, documents, messages, images, video and more, turning them into immediate, actionable insights. Genesis can be deployed on its own or alongside other Cellebrite solutions to dramatically accelerate investigations across a wide variety of complex data sources, crime types and scenarios. Cellebrite Genesis offers customers instant delivery of transformational agentic AI with the precision, investigative rigor and public safety-grade guardrails investigators need to strengthen narcotics, human trafficking and crimes against children investigations among several other crime types as well as reinvigorate cold cases. Cellebrite Genesis is currently in beta testing.
  • Cellebrite announced the worldwide general availability of Guardian Investigate, a collaborative AI-powered investigative management solution that delivers a suite of capabilities for daily workflow collaboration across investigators, departments and agencies. Guardian Investigate centralizes digital evidence - including UFDR extractions, call detail records, documents and multimedia - into one secure workspace, enabling investigators to review evidence, manage tasks, build case narratives, and collaborate across departments and agencies in real time while maintaining chain of custody.
  • Cellebrite announced its Spring 2026 Release, highlighted by expanded device access capabilities across the widest range of iOS and Android devices and operating systems, including support for iPhone 17 and iOS 26. In addition, the Company highlighted emerging new use cases for Corellium by Cellebrite with automotive and industrialized systems manufacturers. By virtualizing Arm-based systems at the hardware level, Corellium enables automotive software teams to recreate and test complete vehicle environments in the cloud, from low-level controllers and safety-critical systems to autonomous driving compute to in-cabin and infotainment applications, at the speed of real silicon, without maintaining physical infrastructure.
  • Cellebrite announced last week that its Cellebrite Government Cloud (CGC) platform achieved FedRAMP® High Authorization, with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) serving as the authorizing agency. This milestone authorization confirms that Cellebrite Government Cloud has met the federal government's most stringent cloud security requirements and is now available for government-wide adoption.

Go-To-Market

  • From April 13 through April 17, 2026, Cellebrite hosted the 2026 C2C User Summit, its second annual user conference. This year's conference attracted hundreds of attendees from 30 countries, including customers from nearly 500 organizations spanning law enforcement, defense, intelligence and the private sector. The event was highlighted by powerful keynote speakers, deep-dive sessions, live demos, workshops and training courses as well as the Company's Digital Justice Awards. The awards, referred to as JUSTYS, was streamed live by the Law & Crime Network's YouTube channel and spanned 12 different categories, recognizing some of the best and brightest minds?and sharpest technical skillsets in digital investigations in both the public and private sectors.

Supplemental financial information can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Financial Outlook

David Barter, Cellebrite's CFO, said, "Cellebrite's ARR growth in the first quarter demonstrated sequential stability as we executed well in anticipation of bringing to market so many new products and technologies. We're shifting gears to drive the second quarter with a myriad of exciting opportunities to accelerate our ARR, deliver strong operating results and generate healthy free cash flow."

The Company's second-quarter and full-year 2026 financial expectations are as follows:



Second-Quarter 2026 Expectations


Full-Year 2026 Expectations



(as of 05/14/26)


(as of 05/14/26)

ARR


$510 million - $513 million


$567 million - $573 million

Annual Growth


22% - 23%


18% - 19%

Revenue


$130 million - $133 million


$565 million - $571 million

Annual Growth


15% - 17%


19% - 20%

Adjusted EBITDA


$29 million - $31 million


$149 million - $155 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin


22% - 23%


26% - 27%

Conference Call Information
Cellebrite will host a live conference call and webcast later today to review the Company's first-quarter 2026 financial results and discuss its full-year 2026 outlook. Pertinent details include:

Date:


Thursday, May 14, 2026

Time:


8:30 a.m. ET

Call-In Number:


203-518-9814 / 800-274-8461

Conference ID:


CLBTQ126

Event URL:


https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cellebrite-q1-2026-financial-results-conference-call-webcast

Webcast URL:


https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7b5rowvx

In conjunction with the conference call and webcast, historical financial tables and supplemental data will be available on the quarterly results section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators
This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Cellebrite believes that the use of non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS and adjusted EBITDA is helpful to investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as its non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide a more meaningful comparison of its operational performance from period to period, and offer investors and management greater visibility into the underlying performance of its business:

  • Share-based compensation expenses utilize varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses;
  • Acquired intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over an estimated useful life after the acquisition;
  • Acquisition-related expenses and executive severance expenses relate to the cash component of contractual severance due to our former CFO, all of which are unrelated to current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results;
  • To the extent that the above adjustments have an effect on tax (income) expense, such an effect is excluded in the non-GAAP adjustment to net income;
  • Tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense vary for many reasons that are often unrelated to our underlying performance and make period-to-period comparisons more challenging; and
  • Financial instruments are remeasured according to GAAP and vary for many reasons that are often unrelated to the Company's current operations and affect financial income.

Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash provided by or used in our operations that, after the investments in property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives.

Each of our non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial measures do not represent our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating income or net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolated from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Further, share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. In addition, the amortization of intangible assets is expected to be a recurring expense over the estimated useful life of the underlying intangible asset and acquisition-related expenses will be incurred to the extent acquisitions are made in the future. Furthermore, foreign exchange rates may fluctuate from one period to another, and the Company does not estimate movements in foreign currencies.

A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measure is set forth in a table included at the end of this press release, which is also available on our website at https://investors.cellebrite.com.

In regard to forward-looking non-GAAP guidance, we are not able to reconcile the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA measure to the closest corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items including, but not limited to, fair value movements, share-based payments for future awards, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and certain financing and tax items.

This press release also includes key performance indicators, including annual recurring revenue and dollar-based retention rate.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is defined as the annualized value of active term-based subscription license contracts and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of that period. Subscription license contracts and maintenance contracts for perpetual licenses are annualized by multiplying the revenue of the last month of the period by 12. The annualized value of contracts is a legal and contractual determination made by assessing the contractual terms with our customers. The annualized value of maintenance contracts is not determined by reference to historical revenue, deferred revenue or any other GAAP financial measure over any period. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

Dollar-based net retention rate ("NRR") is calculated by dividing customer recurring revenue by base revenue. We define base revenue as recurring revenue we recognized from all customers with a valid license at the last quarter of the previous year period, during the four quarters ended one year prior to the date of measurement. We define our customer revenue as the recurring revenue we recognized during the four quarters ended on the date of measurement from the same customer base included in our measure of base revenue, including recurring revenue resulting from additional sales to those customers.

References to Websites and Social Media Platforms
References to information included on, or accessible through, websites and social media platforms do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media platforms, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This document includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "will," "appear," "approximate," "foresee," "might," "possible," "potential," "believe," "could," "predict," "should," "could," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "may," "plan," "outlook," "future" and "project" and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimated financial information for the second quarter of 2026 and for fiscal year 2026 including those statements with respect to our prospects to accelerate ARR expansion in the second quarter; the myriad of exciting opportunities to accelerate our ARR, deliver strong operating results and generate healthy free cash flow; and those statements regarding quarterly and full-year 2026 revenue and annual recurring revenue, profitability, earnings and free cash flow; as well as commentary associated with future performance, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of Cellebrite's business are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to: Cellebrite's ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards with respect to software, artificial intelligence, or device access, to adapt to changing market potential within our markets and to successfully launch new solutions and add-ons that meet or exceed customer needs; our material dependence on the acceptance of our solutions by domestic and international law enforcement, public safety, defense and intelligence agencies; real or perceived errors, failures, defects or bugs in our solutions; licensing of technology from third parties, including our dependence on maintaining those licenses or seeking alternative solutions; failure to maintain the productivity of sales and marketing personnel, including relating to hiring, integrating and retaining personnel; intense competition in all of our markets, including risks associated with pricing pressures from and loss of market share to competitors with greater resources than we have and increasing competition as a result of consolidation in the industry; the misuse of our solutions by our customers which may achieve suboptimal results or be perceived as incompatible with human rights; our ability to properly manage our growth as a business, and execute new offerings, developments and strategic opportunities, including joint ventures, partnerships and acquisitions; our dependence on our customers to renew their subscriptions and purchase additional subscriptions or services from us; the use of artificial intelligence in our digital investigation platform; challenges associated with large transactions, including with respect to longer sales cycles, as well as with developing, offering, implementing, and maintaining new solutions; risk of security vulnerabilities or defects, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures or disruptions which are critical to our operations and maintaining the trust and confidence of our customers; risks associated with political, geo-political and reputational factors related to our business or operations, including Cellebrite operations in Israel and/or negative publicity, including with respect to the nature of our solutions; risks associated with our ability to obtain CFIUS approval for the acquisition of Corellium and with our ongoing compliance with national security agreements entered into with the U.S. government; risks that our intellectual property rights may not be adequate to protect our business or assets or that others may make claims on our intellectual property, claim infringement on their intellectual property rights, or claim a violation of their license rights, including relative to free or open-source-software components we may use risks relating to the regulatory constraints to which we are subject, including Israeli export laws, our compliance with such laws and related export licenses issued from the government of Israel; risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies and risks associated with being a foreign private issuer; risks associated with our significant international operations, including due to our Israeli operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, rising global inflation, and exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability, including the State of Israel; uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of slowdowns, recessions, economic instability, political unrest, or outbreaks of disease, as well as the resulting impact on information technology spending and government budgets, on our business and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Cellebrite's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 3, 2026, and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Contacts:

Investors Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
[email protected]
+1 973.206.7760

Media
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
[email protected]
+1 404.804.5910

Cellebrite DI Ltd.
First-Quarter 2026 Results Summary
(U.S Dollars in thousands)



For the three months ended


March 31,


2026


2025





Revenue

128,301


107,549

Gross profit

105,881


90,059

Gross margin

82.5 %


83.7 %

Operating income

9,119


12,268

Operating margin

7.1 %


11.4 %

Net income

10,938


17,400

Cash flow from operating activities

19,885


20,878





Non-GAAP Financial Data:




Operating income

28,586


21,971

Operating margin

22.3 %


20.4 %

Net income

30,620


26,179

Adjusted EBITDA

30,617


23,676

Adjusted EBITDA margin

23.9 %


22.0 %

Cellebrite DI Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)




March 31,


December 31,



2026


2025

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 133,689


$ 124,457

Short-term deposits


140,777


161,049

Marketable securities


154,602


151,544

Trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses of $423 and $506 as of March 31, 2026 and
December 31, 2025, respectively)


72,739


104,972

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


25,799


19,630

Contract acquisition costs


5,732


6,595

Inventories


7,528


7,603

Total current assets


540,866


575,850






Non-current assets





Other non-current assets


7,091


14,618

Marketable securities


105,491


97,959

Deferred tax assets, net


11,760


10,880

Property and equipment, net


23,150


22,209

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


16,403


16,308

Intangible assets, net


127,966


81,469

Goodwill


119,559


119,559

Total non-current assets


411,420


363,002

Total assets


$ 952,286


$ 938,852






Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current Liabilities





Trade payables


$ 10,868


$ 16,834

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses


79,652


71,244

Deferred revenues


255,095


277,583

Operating lease liabilities


4,596


3,996

Total current liabilities


350,211


369,657






Long-term liabilities





Other long-term liabilities


23,179


16,677

Deferred revenues


50,147


49,526

Operating lease liabilities


18,209


18,674

Total long-term liabilities


91,535


84,877

Total liabilities


441,746


454,534






Shareholders' equity





Share capital


*)


*)

Additional paid-in capital


585,233


568,721

Treasury share, NIS 0.00001 par value; 41,776 ordinary shares


(85)


(85)

Accumulated other comprehensive income


992


2,220

Accumulated deficit


(75,600)


(86,538)

Total shareholders' equity


510,540


484,318

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 952,286


$ 938,852


*) Less than 1 USD

Cellebrite DI Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



For the three months ended


March 31,


2026


2025





Revenue:




Subscription services

$ 96,549


$ 76,688

Term-license

21,304


19,141

Other non-recurring

3,668


4,411

Professional services

6,780


7,309

Total revenue

128,301


107,549





Cost of revenue:




Subscription services

14,238


7,332

Term-license

-


-

Other non-recurring

3,497


3,301

Professional services

4,685


6,857

Total cost of revenue

22,420


17,490





Gross profit

$ 105,881


$ 90,059





Operating expenses:




Research and development, net

35,872


27,277

Sales and marketing

43,222


38,768

General and administrative

17,668


11,746

Total operating expenses

$ 96,762


$ 77,791





Operating income

$ 9,119


$ 12,268

Financial income, net

4,515


7,060

Income before tax

13,634


19,328

Tax expense

2,696


1,928

Net income

$ 10,938


$ 17,400





Earnings per share




Basic

$ 0.04


$ 0.07

Diluted

$ 0.04


$ 0.07





Weighted average shares outstanding




Basic

246,470,084


237,246,654

Diluted

252,077,487


249,302,220





Other comprehensive (loss) income:




Unrealized loss on hedging transactions

(951)


(779)

Unrealized (loss) income on marketable securities

(819)


64

Currency translation adjustments

542


(481)

Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(1,228)


(1,196)

Total other comprehensive income

$ 9,710


$ 16,204





Cellebrite DI Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)




For the three months ended



March 31,



2026


2025






Cash flow from operating activities:










Net income


$ 10,938


$ 17,400

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Share-based compensation and RSU's


14,384


8,777

Amortization of premium, discount and accrued interest on marketable securities


(1,148)


(523)

Depreciation and amortization


7,005


2,631

Interest income from short-term deposits


(1,793)


(2,380)

Deferred tax assets, net


(750)


(386)

Decrease in trade receivables


32,441


1,721

(Decrease) increase in deferred revenue


(20,861)


992

Decrease in other non-current assets


552


785

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets


(4,964)


5,480

Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets


1,055


1,156

Changes in operating lease liability


(1,015)


(1,179)

Decrease (increase) in inventories


144


(10)

Decrease in trade payables


(5,987)


(1,046)

Decrease in other accounts payable and accrued expenses


(10,393)


(12,152)

Increase (decrease) in other long-term liabilities


277


(388)

Net cash provided by operating activities


19,885


20,878






Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment


(3,041)


(2,339)

Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash


(15,278)


-

Purchase of Intangible assets


(7,059)


-

Investment in marketable securities


(74,575)


(129,956)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities


24,607


27,419

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities


39,706


-

Investment in short-term deposits


(36,000)


(84,000)

Redemption of short-term deposits


58,065


62,372

Net cash used in investing activities


(13,575)


(126,504)






Cash flows from financing activities:










Exercise of options to shares


2,128


2,493

Proceeds from Employee Share Purchase Plan


1,383


1,127

Net cash provided by financing activities


3,511


3,620






Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


9,821


(102,006)

Net effect of Currency Translation on cash and cash equivalents


(589)


822

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


124,457


191,659

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$ 133,689


$ 90,475






Supplemental cash flow information:





Income taxes paid


$ 3,538


$ 806

Non-cash activities





Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets


$ 1,150


$ 813

Cellebrite DI Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



For the three months ended


March 31,


2026


2025


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Cost of revenue

$ 22,420


$ 17,490

Less:




Share-based compensation

692


750

Amortization of intangible assets

3,612


-

Non-GAAP cost of revenue

$ 18,116


$ 16,740










For the three months ended


March 31,


2026


2025


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Gross profit

$ 105,881


$ 90,059

Share-based compensation

692


750

Amortization of intangible assets

3,612


-

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 110,185


$ 90,809










For the three months ended


March 31,


2026


2025


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Operating expenses

$ 96,762


$ 77,791

Less:




Share-based compensation

13,692


8,027

Amortization of intangible assets

1,362


926

Acquisition-related costs

109


-

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 81,599


$ 68,838










For the three months ended


March 31,


2026


2025


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Operating income

$ 9,119


$ 12,268

Share-based compensation

14,384


8,777

Amortization of intangible assets

4,974


926

Acquisition-related costs

109


-

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 28,586


$ 21,971














For the three months ended


March 31,


2026


2025


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Net income

$ 10,938


$ 17,400

Share-based compensation

14,384


8,777

Amortization of intangible assets

4,974


926

Acquisition-related costs

109


-

Tax expense (income)

215


(924)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 30,620


$ 26,179





Non-GAAP Earnings per share:




Basic

$ 0.12


$ 0.11

Diluted

$ 0.12


$ 0.10





Weighted average shares outstanding:




Basic

246,470,084


237,246,654

Diluted

259,252,345


252,456,562










For the three months ended


March 31,


2026


2025


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Net income

$ 10,938


$ 17,400

Financial income, net

(4,515)


(7,060)

Tax expense

2,696


1,928

Share-based compensation

14,384


8,777

Amortization of intangible assets

4,974


926

Acquisition-related costs

109


-

Depreciation expenses

2,031


1,705

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 30,617


$ 23,676










For the three months ended


March 31,


2026


2025


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 19,885


$ 20,878

Less:




Purchases of property and equipment

(3,041)


(2,339)

Free cash flow

$ 16,844


$ 18,539

Free cash flow margin

13.1 %


17.2 %

Cellebrite DI Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



For the trailing
12 months
ended


For the three months ended


March 31,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


2026


2026


2025


2025


2025


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 172,551


$ 19,885


$ 86,811


$ 33,272


$ 32,583

Less:










Purchases of property and equipment

(13,927)


(3,041)


(3,956)


(3,322)


(3,608)

Free cash flow

$ 158,624


$ 16,844


$ 82,855


$ 29,950


$ 28,975

Free cash flow margin

32.0 %


13.1 %


64.3 %


23.8 %


25.6 %

SOURCE Cellebrite

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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