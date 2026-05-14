Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Tevard Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering tRNA-based therapies to cure a broad range of genetic diseases, will share new preclinical data at the 2026 American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, held from May 11-15 in Boston. Tevard will present data demonstrating that its next-generation suppressor tRNAs (sup-tRNAs) restore full-length dystrophin protein and achieve wild-type levels of functional rescue in multiple mouse models of nonsense mutation-mediated Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The company will also present data showing that its novel sup-tRNAs provide durable rescue of full-length titin protein in a mouse model as well as functional rescue in human cardiomyocyte models of dilated cardiomyopathy caused by TTN truncations (DCM-TTNtv).
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Key Takeaways:
- Tevard's next-generation suppressor tRNAs achieve ~100% restoration of full-length dystrophin in DMD models and deliver durable full-length titin rescue in TTN-related cardiomyopathy.
- Tevard's compact tRNA architecture enables flexible AAV packaging, precise dose control, and broad applicability for pathogenic nonsense mutations across diverse unmet medical needs.
- The presented programs highlight the versatility of the suppressor tRNA platform and its ability to restore native protein expression in a cell-specific, durable manner.
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About Tevard Biosciences
Tevard Biosciences is pioneering tRNA-based and other mRNA-modulating therapies to cure a broad range of genetic diseases. The company's suppressor tRNA platform is designed to restore endogenous, full-length protein expression for diseases caused by premature termination codons. Tevard is advancing programs in muscular dystrophies, heart disease, and neurological disorders. For more information, visit www.tevard.com.
Contacts:
Michelle Linn
Linnden Communications
michelle@linndencom.com
Source: Tevard Biosciences
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Source: Reportable, Inc.