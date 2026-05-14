EQS-News: Green Monke USA Inc. / Key word(s): Retail

Green Monke Expands Midwest Presence With Illinois Launch; Grows Circle K Distribution



14.05.2026 / 13:49 CET/CEST

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Award-Winning Hemp THC Soda Launches in Illinois With 325-Store Debut; Expands National Convenience Footprint in Circle K. CHICAGO, IL - May 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Green Monke USA ("Green Monke"), an award-winning hemp-THC beverage brand, has entered the Illinois market through a strategic distribution partnership with Romano Beverage. This expansion, coupled with a significant update to the brand's availability at Circle K, places Green Monke in more than 325 retail locations across Illinois at launch. Green Monke has partnered with Chicago-based Romano Beverage, a premier distributor known for its high-quality portfolio of wine, spirits, and THC brands. Originally founded in 1913, Romano has evolved from a traditional spirits wholesaler into a high-growth curator for the industry's most sophisticated brands. Central to this launch is Green Monke's inclusion in Romano's exclusive Cooler Access Program. This initiative provides dedicated, branded refrigeration units in high-traffic areas, ensuring Green Monke is served at the optimal temperature for immediate consumption. Combined with existing commitments from major retailers, Green Monke's Illinois debut includes: 250 Circle K locations

75 Romano Beverage Cooler Access Program stores "Partnering with Romano Beverage is a perfect fit for our brand," said Pat Gleeson, Co-Founder & CEO of Green Monke. "Their expertise in navigating the intersection of traditional spirits and the emerging THC category ensures our Happy Sodas are reaching consumers in the most professional and accessible retail environments." Circle K Launch Update The Illinois rollout marks the latest development between Green Monke and Circle K, with potential for expansion to additional stores in more states. This expansion positions the brand's great-tasting "Happy Sodas" within one of the nation's most influential convenience retail networks, normalizing hemp-derived THC drinks for millions of daily consumers. "Mainstream retail is where categories are made, and our relationship with Circle K marks a defining moment for THC beverages. Launching across 250 Illinois stores isn't just a distribution milestone; it's proof that consumers are ready for a genuine alcohol alternative at scale," added Gleeson. "We are excited to see the distribution of our Happy Sodas increase through a prominent retailer like Circle K and look forward to giving more Circle K customers access to Green Monke Happy Sodas." To learn more about Green Monke Happy Sodas and purchase products, visit: www.greenmonkehemp.com/s/shop . About Romano Beverage Romano Beverage is a next-generation wine, spirits, and THC distribution company with a legacy spanning four generations in the Chicago market. Founded in 1913, the family-owned business has evolved from its deep roots in traditional liquor distribution into a premier curator of exclusive and high-growth brands. Today, Romano Beverage leverages a century of industry expertise and deep local relationships to provide focused support in logistics, salesforce coverage, and retail activation for the finest restaurants and retailers across the State of Illinois. Through specialized initiatives like their proprietary Cooler Access Program, Romano continues to set the standard for professional merchandising and brand visibility in the emerging beverage category. To learn more, visit www.romanobeverage.com . About Green Monke Green Monke sells a diverse portfolio of award-winning hemp-derived THC and CBD beverages across the United States. Green Monke prides itself on its great taste and uplifting effects, using only premium and natural flavors paired with a fast-acting nano-emulsion that offers precise potency with verified testing results. Green Monke's portfolio includes its Happy Sodas line - low-sugar and low calorie beverages for consumers looking for an alcohol alternative. As part of its strategy to evolve the happy hour experience, Green Monke has partnered with Oak View Group (OVG), a global sports and entertainment company, to offer its Happy Sodas at select OVG venues in the U.S. and UK. As part of its commitment to a happier tomorrow, Green Monke dedicates 1% of all revenues to support local agencies to address mental illness and social isolation problems. For more information, visit https://www.greenmonkehemp.com/ or follow @drinkhappysodas on Instagram. Green Monke Contact:

hello@greenmonke.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning its relationship and contracts with Romano Beverage. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, projected revenue and expansion plans, the impact of the proposed expansions, the number of locations in which Green Monke will be sold, and the number of individuals who purchase these drinks. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on several assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information include changes in market conditions, and the demand for Green Monke beverages. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Green Monkey USA Inc.





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