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ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Praia Health Joins the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

Selection recognizes Praia's platform as a proven driver of patient retention, revenue growth, and digital transformation for health systems

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Praia Health, a leading innovator in patient experience orchestration for health systems, is excited to announce our acceptance into the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. This collaboration provides Praia with access to powerful AI tools, Microsoft Azure credits, and a global customer network to help scale faster and smarter.

For health systems, the timing couldn't be more urgent. Patients today expect consumer-grade digital experiences, and when they don't get them, they leave. Praia was built to solve exactly that problem: one login, one personalized journey for each patient. The platform unifies all patient-facing apps and services into a single seamless, health system-branded experience, driving measurable outcomes including more than $48 million in delivered value, 6 million+ patient accounts powered, and a 67% monthly patient retention rate.

"Health systems can't afford to wait on digital transformation," said Justin Dearborn, CEO, Praia Health. "Patients are now choosing providers based on the quality of their digital experience, and every quarter of delay means lost revenue, lost loyalty, and rising costs. Joining the Pegasus program gives us the resources and reach to help more health systems win the digital patient relationship with speed and at scale."

"We're excited to welcome Praia Health to the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program," said Tom Davis, General Manager, Microsoft for Startups. "This initiative gives select startups access to Azure's cutting-edge AI models, enterprise-grade security and privacy, and unique go-to-market support to accelerate growth. Through Pegasus, startups can build fast, scale smart, and sell more by tapping into the full power of Azure and the Microsoft ecosystem."

Praia's platform is already delivering compounding ROI at enterprise scale, including a 106% lift in portal adoption, a 33% reduction in support calls, and more than $16 million in annual patient acquisition savings for one large health system. With support from Microsoft for Startups through the Pegasus Program, Praia is positioned to expand those results across the health systems market and accelerate the shift to unified, loyalty-driving digital patient experiences.

About Praia Health

Praia Health is the patient experience orchestration platform for health systems. Praia helps health systems attract, engage, and retain patients by connecting all patient-facing apps and digital tools into one seamless, branded journey. The result is higher retention, lower costs, and measurable ROI. Praia powers more than 6 million patient journeys and has delivered $48 million in measurable value. Learn more at praiahealth.com.

About Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program

The Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program is an invitation-only program designed to accelerate growth for select high-potential startups. Participants receive access to Microsoft Azure AI capabilities, enterprise-grade infrastructure, and go-to-market support through Microsoft's global partner and customer network.

Media Contact:

Marketing@praiahealth.com

SOURCE: Praia Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/praia-health-joins-the-microsoft-for-startups-pegasus-program-to-acce-1163688

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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