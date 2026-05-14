Sparq Appoints Barry Newton as Chief Sales Officer

Veteran enterprise AI executive brings two decades of experience helping Fortune 500 companies operationalize AI to drive measurable business outcomes

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Sparq , the AI-Native engineering partner built to re-engineer the operating systems where margin is won or lost, today announced the appointment of Barry Newton as chief sales officer (CSO). Newton joins Sparq's executive leadership team as the company continues to scale its capabilities in response to growing enterprise demand for operational systems built for AI-era execution.

Newton brings more than two decades of enterprise technology experience, most recently leading AI-driven growth at Unsupervised, where he served as executive vice president of strategic accounts. In that role, he helped Fortune 500 clients move beyond AI experimentation and toward data-driven decision-making embedded directly into business operations. His prior leadership positions include senior vice president and chief revenue officer at Nexient, and vice president of sales and marketing at UST Global.

"Over the last several years, I've seen a major shift in what organizations actually need from transformation partners," said Newton. "The companies creating real advantages with AI aren't the ones adding more tools or more complexity. They're redesigning how execution happens in the systems where margin is won or lost. That's what drew me to Sparq. This is a company built for AI-era execution, with the engineering talent, operational rigor and applied intelligence to help enterprises move beyond pilots and toward measurable business outcomes."

As CSO, Newton will lead Sparq's sales organization and help enterprises move beyond isolated AI pilots and toward operational systems that continuously improve business performance at scale.

"Organizations no longer want armies of consultants managing complexity around AI initiatives," said Ingrid Curtis, CEO of Sparq. "They want smaller, highly capable teams that can move fast, solve hard operational problems and deliver measurable outcomes. Barry understands that shift deeply. He brings a rare combination of enterprise experience, operational discipline and clarity around where AI creates real economic value."

Newton's appointment follows continued expansion across Sparq's executive leadership team, as the company continues scaling its AI-native engineering and operational transformation capabilities.

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About Sparq:

Sparq is an AI-native engineering partner for organizations whose growth depends on complex operational systems performing with industrial-grade precision as scale, complexity and intelligence increase. Sparq builds intelligent operational systems spanning workflows, decision logic, data, tooling and product behavior that raise performance across margin, throughput, uptime and speed-to-growth. Based in Atlanta with teams across the U.S. and Latin America, Sparq delivers enterprise-grade execution through senior-led engagements focused on outcomes that matter. For more information, visit www.teamsparq.com .

Media contact:

Natalee Gibson, Songue PR

sparq@songuepr.com

SOURCE: Sparq

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sparq-appoints-barry-newton-as-chief-sales-officer-1166505