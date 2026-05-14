Terminix Recognized for Long-Standing Excellence in Pest Control With 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Terminix has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Pest Control category for Dallas-Fort Worth. This recognition reflects the company's enduring reputation for reliable service, industry expertise, and customer satisfaction.

With nearly a century of experience, Terminix has become a trusted name in protecting homes and businesses from pests. The company combines national resources with a localized approach, ensuring that customers receive solutions tailored to the specific challenges of their region.

"At Terminix, we are committed to providing dependable, proactive solutions that help keep homes protected year-round," said the Terminix team. "This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us and our dedication to delivering consistent, high-quality service."

A key strength of Terminix is its team of local technicians who live and work in the communities they serve. This local expertise allows the company to address area-specific pest concerns with precision, offering targeted treatments that are both effective and efficient.

Terminix offers a comprehensive range of services, including termite control, general pest control, mosquito treatments, attic insulation, and rodent and wildlife exclusion. By providing a full suite of solutions, the company ensures that customers can rely on a single provider for ongoing protection and maintenance.

Backed by the Terminix Guarantee, the company emphasizes accountability and long-term results. Its proactive approach focuses not only on eliminating existing pest issues but also on preventing future infestations, helping homeowners maintain safe and comfortable living environments throughout every season.

Serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Terminix continues to be a trusted partner for pest control services, combining experience, innovation, and local knowledge. Its continued recognition highlights its leadership in the industry and its commitment to delivering dependable protection.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Terminix's selection as the 2026 winner underscores its role as a leader in pest control and its ongoing dedication to service excellence.

For more information, contact Terminix or CLICK HERE.

About Terminix

Terminix is a leading provider of pest control services, offering solutions for termite protection, general pest control, mosquito management, attic insulation, and wildlife exclusion. With nearly a century of experience, the company combines national expertise with local service to deliver reliable, effective solutions tailored to each community.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/terminix-recognized-for-long-standing-excellence-in-pest-control-1166613