E.W. Smith Roofing Inc. Recognized For Longstanding Excellence In Roofing With 2026 Consumer Choice Award

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that E.W. Smith Roofing Inc. has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Roofing category for Toronto Central. This recognition marks the company's fourteenth Consumer Choice Award win, reflecting its consistent reputation for quality workmanship and customer satisfaction.

Since 1979, E.W. Smith Roofing Inc. has been serving homeowners across Toronto with reliable and professional roofing services. With over four decades of experience, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, known for delivering dependable results and maintaining high standards across every project.

"At E.W. Smith Roofing, our focus has always been on providing honest service and quality workmanship our customers can rely on," said the E.W. Smith Roofing Inc. team. "Being recognized again with the Consumer Choice Award reflects the trust we've built in the community over many years."

E.W. Smith Roofing offers a comprehensive range of roofing services designed to meet the needs of residential properties throughout Toronto. From initial consultation through to project completion, the company emphasizes clear communication, careful planning, and attention to detail.

A key part of the company's approach is its commitment to accessibility and transparency, beginning with a free consultation for prospective clients. This allows homeowners to better understand their roofing needs and make informed decisions with confidence.

With a long-standing presence in Toronto, E.W. Smith Roofing continues to deliver consistent service backed by experience and a strong understanding of local requirements. Its reputation has been built on reliability, professionalism, and a commitment to customer satisfaction.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. E.W. Smith Roofing Inc.'s continued recognition highlights its leadership in the roofing industry and its dedication to maintaining high-quality service standards.

For more information, visit www.ewsmithroofing.com or CLICK HERE.

About E.W. Smith Roofing Inc.

E.W. Smith Roofing Inc. is a Toronto-based roofing company providing residential roofing services since 1979. With over 40 years of experience, the company offers a full range of services supported by a commitment to quality, reliability, and customer care.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/e.w.-smith-roofing-inc.-recognized-for-longstanding-excellence-i-1166692