GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Appoints Justin Miclat as Chief Growth Officer of Click

Miclat joins Click alongside the signing of Steak, the second-largest Roblox creator to its roster

Recently added talent expected to generate over $5 million of incremental annualized revenue

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) ("GameSquare" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Justin Miclat as Chief Growth Officer of Click Management, a GameSquare company, alongside the signing of Steak the second-largest Roblox creator to Click's roster. In this role, Miclat will drive growth across talent, brand partnerships, and creator monetization initiatives, further strengthening GameSquare's integrated platform connecting creators, content, and global brands.

Miclat's appointment underscores GameSquare's strategy to build one of the most scaled and monetizable creator ecosystems in the industry. As brands increasingly shift marketing budgets toward creator-led and experiential campaigns, GameSquare is positioned to capture this demand through its integrated platform spanning talent management, data analytics, creative services, and experiential activations.

"Justin is one of the most respected talent managers in the creator economy, with a proven ability to identify, scale, and monetize some of the most influential digital personalities in the world," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "Adding Justin to our team reflects our ongoing strategy to transform GameSquare into a scaled, data-driven ecosystem that sits at the center of the relationship between creators, content, and global brands. Justin's track record of turning creators into multi-faceted media businesses aligns directly with our vision to drive sustainable, high-margin growth across our platform. The addition of Steak to the Click roster is a testament to the platform we have built and the opportunity we see in aligning world-class creators with our data-driven ecosystem."

Prior to joining Click, Miclat founded and led The Kinetic Group (TKG), where he identified, developed, and scaled digital talent into multi-faceted media assets. Over nearly a decade, he has worked with some of the most influential creators in gaming and streaming, including NICKMERCS and SypherPK, helping generate more than $50 million in incremental revenue while optimizing content strategy, brand partnerships, and audience growth. He has been recognized by Business Insider as one of the top talent managers in gaming and has produced award-winning events at the intersection of sports, gaming, and entertainment.

"GameSquare has built one of the most compelling platforms in the creator economy, combining talent, data, and brand relationships in a way that creates meaningful value for both creators and partners," said Miclat. "I'm excited to join Click and help scale the next generation of creator-led businesses, unlocking new revenue streams and opportunities as the industry continues to evolve."

"Adding Justin and bringing on Steak, and other top-tier creators marks a major step forward in Click's evolution, showcasing the platform we have built and the expanded capabilities as part of GameSquare's ecosystem," stated Emma Barnes, Co-Founder of Click Media. "The momentum we're seeing reinforces our confidence in driving meaningful revenue growth, while expanding our position as a leading platform for the creator economy."

GameSquare's creator platform continues to expand through a combination of strategic acquisitions, talent signings, and proprietary data capabilities. The Company provides creators with a full-stack solution spanning audience growth, content optimization, brand partnerships, and monetization. This integrated approach enables GameSquare to deliver measurable outcomes for brands while helping creators build durable, diversified businesses.

About Click Management

Click Management is a leading talent management & ventures company representing creators and digital influencers. Founded by Grace Watkins, Emma Barnes and Elliott Watkins, Click has established itself as a global leader in digital talent management, and a trusted partner for talent and brands alike, helping creators grow their businesses and connecting them with world-class opportunities.

For more information, visit www.clickmedia.group.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future repurchases of its common stock, future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's ability to execute on its current and future business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plans, the success of Company's vendors and partners in their provision of services to the Company, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to support its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

GameSquare Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

GameSquare Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquare-appoints-justin-miclat-as-chief-growth-officer-of-clic-1166791