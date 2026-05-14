RF Renovo Management Company, LLC: Renovo Closes $74.5 Million Investment-Grade Corporate Note Financing

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / RF Renovo Management Company, LLC ("Renovo"), a leading nationwide lender to residential real estate investors, announced the closing of two Senior Secured Corporate Note transactions totaling $74.5 million. The innovative dual-tranche structure garnered investment-grade ratings from two agencies, Egan-Jones and HR Ratings.

"The continued confidence and support of our new and existing capital partners is invaluable," said Kevin Werner, co-founder and CEO of Renovo. "This transaction will accelerate Renovo's expansion into serving additional markets and offering new products."

Founded in 2011, Renovo has originated over $12 billion and funded over 27,000 business-purpose loans. The company's momentum reflects strong demand for its lending solutions and underscores the advantages of its local, direct-to-borrower approach.

"Executing this transaction in a turbulent market environment further validates the strength of our platform," added Dan McLaughlin, CFO of Renovo. "Our balance sheet is well-positioned to meet the opportunities in front of us."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the company's exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent in connection with the transactions.

About RF Renovo Management Company, LLC ("Renovo")

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Renovo has built a nationwide origination network across 30+ MSAs, offering a full suite of business-purpose loan programs backed by an in-house servicing team. For more information, please visit renovofinancial.com.

Company's Media Contact:

Alyssa Murphy

SVP-Marketing

amurphy@renovofinancial.com

SOURCE: RF Renovo Management Company, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/renovo-closes-74.5-million-investment-grade-corporate-note-financing-1166799