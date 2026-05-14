Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Humanetics Corporation, an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company pioneering novel prophylactic medical countermeasures for warfighters, first responders, and others at risk of radiation exposure from nuclear incidents, industrial accidents, or cancer radiation therapy, today announced that Dana B. Shinbaum, the Company's Director, Business Development, will be presenting at the LD Micro Invitational XVI, Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel, Los Angeles on May 18, 2026, 12:00pm PDT. The presentation will focus on BYOGRAYZ (BIO 300), an orally administered prophylactic Medical Countermeasure (MCM) for warfighters, designed to prevent toxicities caused by exposure to radiation, with potential dual-use application in multiple clinical indications.

Information about the event, including links to the webcast, can be found at this link.

Location:

Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel

11461 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90049

Humanetics will be meeting with potential investors and partners before, during, and after the event. Interested parties may contact the Company:

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics Corporation is an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs with a focus on radiation modulators for oncology and medical countermeasures. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297381

Source: LD Micro