Research from Lund University has explored how Sweden is building out utility-scale solar in the absence of an overarching national strategy. The researchers told pv magazine that without clearer national direction, projects will cluster in areas with favorable conditions while stalling elsewhere.Sweden's utility-scale solar market is growing without a national strategic vision covering its role, scale or spatial distribution, according to new research. Researchers Georgios Pardalis and Jenny Palm, from Sweden's Lund University, used document analysis and interviews to examine how actors in ...

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