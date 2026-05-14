NevGold Corp.: NevGold Intercepts Consistent Oxide Antimony-Gold Mineralization in All Drillholes From Historic Crushed Leach Pad Including 0.32% Antimony And 0.39 g/t Au Over 14.9 Meters

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") - TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce positive, consistent antimony ("Sb") and gold ("Au") mineralization in all drillholes from the historic Crushed leach pad (see Key Highlights and Appendix I - Drillhole Summary Table ) at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The historic gold leach pads date from 1989-1990 mining operations, which were not processed for antimony, in a less than US$400/oz gold price environment. Results from the historic leach pads highlight a significant near-term opportunity for potential antimony production by 2027 . The Company is rapidly advancing the maiden antimony-gold Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on the historic gold leach pads and broader project area, including Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley, at Limo Butte.

Key Highlights

All drillhole assays from the Crushed leach pad have returned positive, consistent oxide antimony and gold grades:

LBS26-014: 0.32% Sb, 0.39 g/t Au over 14.9 meters LBS26-019: 0.30% Sb, 0.37 g/t Au over 16.5 meters LBS26-016: 0.27% Sb, 0.37 g/t Au over 14.0 meters LBS26-015: 0.27% Sb, 0.41 g/t Au over 18.0 meters Results show elevated antimony-gold grades in the lower levels of the leach pad (Appendix I - Drillhole Summary Table-



Maiden antimony-gold MRE on the historic gold leach pads and broader project area including Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley is rapidly progressing; critical step in the development path toward antimony production by 2027

Antimony is one of the highest priority Critical Minerals due to its strategic importance and military applications

Limo Butte is a brownfield mine site located in the State of Nevada with at-surface oxide antimony mineralization that is emerging as a strategic Critical Minerals project in the United States

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: "With consistent oxide antimony and gold in all drillholes from the Crushed leach pad, Limo Butte is emerging as one of the most important Critical Minerals projects in the United States. The Project has a near-term opportunity to play a key role in establishing a vertically integrated, domestic antimony supply chain. We have oxide antimony mineralization at surface in the historic leach pads that is ready to be processed without large-scale mining activities. We will have further updates released shortly including additional drill results from the historic Run of Mine ("ROM") leach pad, sampling results from the newly defined at-surface pre-strip dump from the historic Golden Butte pit, and the upcoming maiden antimony-gold Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). We will also commence our 2026 20,000 meter drill program over the coming weeks focused on expansion and new discoveries utilizing our NevGold geological model of Limo Butte."

Figure 1 - Historic Crushed gold leach pad with sonic antimony-gold drill results. All drillholes intercepted consistent oxide antimony-gold mineralization. Previously released drillholes are transparent, and new holes are labelled and solid. Also included are the Phase 1 test pit sampling antimony results. The historically mined leach pads have material at surface that was previously mined and crushed with consistent antimony-gold mineralization. To view image please click here

Figure 2 - Historic gold leach pads and summary of March-2026 sonic drill program and Phase 1 test pit sampling antimony results from News Release on January 6, 2026. To view image please click here

Figure 3 - Picture of sonic drill rig drilling the historic Crushed leach pad with labels for the previously mined Golden Butte pit, Resurrection Ridge target area, and the historic Run-of-Mine leach pad.

To view image please click here

Table 1: Drilling Results from Crushed Leach Pad

Hole ID % Sb g/t Au Length, m* From, m To, m LBS26-014 0.32% 0.39 14.9 0.0 14.9 LBS26-019 0.30% 0.37 16.5 0.0 16.5 LBS26-016 0.27% 0.37 14.0 0.0 14.0 LBS26-015 0.27% 0.41 18.0 0.0 18.0 LBS26-011 0.26% 0.35 11.9 0.0 11.9 LBS26-009 0.22% 0.30 13.1 0.0 13.1 LBS26-010 0.16% 0.28 14.9 0.0 14.9 LBS26-001* 0.34% 0.41 12.5 0.0 12.5 LBS26-002* 0.31% 0.43 13.7 0.0 13.7 LBS26-003* 0.33% 0.55 11.0 0.0 11.0 LBS26-004* 0.29% 0.48 12.5 0.0 12.5 LBS26-005* 0.27% 0.36 11.0 0.0 11.0 LBS26-006* 0.31% 0.38 12.2 0.0 12.2 LBS26-012* 0.30% 0.46 13.1 0.0 13.1 LBS26-013* 0.31% 0.50 14.6 0.0 14.6 LBS26-017* 0.22% 0.32 15.5 0.0 15.5 LBS26-018* 0.27% 0.43 14.9 0.0 14.9

*Previously released holes from News Release on April 14, 2026.

**Holes LBS26-007 and LBS26-008 were not drilled as the drill program was modified in the field; hole numbering was set before the drill program.



Table 2: Drillhole Orientation Details

Hole ID Target Zone Easting Northing Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip LBS26-014 Crushed Pad 665995 4417450 2037 14.9 0 90 LBS26-019 Crushed Pad 666036 4417480 2037 16.5 355 65 LBS26-016 Crushed Pad 666017 4417470 2037 14.0 0 90 LBS26-015 Crushed Pad 665995 4417450 2037 18.0 275 65 LBS26-011 Crushed Pad 666049 4417440 2037 11.9 0 90 LBS26-009 Crushed Pad 666020 4417420 2037 13.1 0 90 LBS26-010 Crushed Pad 665995 4417450 2037 14.9 220 70 LBS26-001* Crushed Pad 666053 4417394 2037 12.5 0 90 LBS26-002* Crushed Pad 666053 4417393 2037 13.7 180 65 LBS26-003* Crushed Pad 666074 4417422 2037 11.0 0 90 LBS26-004* Crushed Pad 666076 4417421 2037 12.5 130 65 LBS26-005* Crushed Pad 666101 4417457 2037 11.0 0 90 LBS26-006* Crushed Pad 666101 4417455 2037 12.2 130 65 LBS26-012* Crushed Pad 666064 4417470 2037 13.1 0 90 LBS26-013* Crushed Pad 666064 4417471 2037 14.6 45 70 LBS26-017* Crushed Pad 666019 4417469 2037 15.5 315 65 LBS26-018* Crushed Pad 666038 4417483 2037 14.9 0 90



Table 3: Leach Pad Sample Test Pit Results - Released January 6, 2026

Sample Pit ID* % Sb g/t Au LBCP-01 0.24% 0.29 LBCP-02 0.19% 0.25 LBCP-03 0.17% 0.24 LBCP-04 0.23% 0.39 LBCP-05 0.24% 0.27 LBCP-06 0.27% 0.36 LBCP-07 0.26% 0.36 LBCP-08 0.42% 0.34 LBCP-09 0.44% 0.51 LBCP-10 0.22% 0.31 LBCP-11 0.35% 0.38 LBCP-12 0.29% 0.36 LBCP-13 0.23% 0.27 LBCP-14 0.25% 0.37 LBCP-15 0.27% 0.41 Average Crushed Pad 0.27% 0.34 LBRP-01 0.14% 0.14 LBRP-02 0.10% 0.06 LBRP-03 0.74% 0.22 LBRP-04 0.14% 0.13 LBRP-05 0.12% 0.07 LBRP-06 0.15% 0.20 LBRP-07 0.16% 0.20 LBRP-08 0.75% 0.16 LBRP-09 0.37% 0.20 LBRP-10 0.15% 0.13 LBRP-11 0.22% 0.28 LBRP-12 0.24% 0.27 LBRP-13 0.25% 0.21 LBRP-14 0.81% 0.27 Average ROM Pad 0.31% 0.18

*Sample test pits were dug to approximately 3.5 meters deep on the top of the leach pad and approximately 2.5 meters deep on the side slopes using an excavator.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Signed"

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com

Sampling Methodology, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

NevGold QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project and include insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in all drill holes. Drill, surface, and test pit samples are sent to ISO 17025 certified American Assay Labs in Reno, Nevada. A 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method were completed.

The test pit sampling was conducted by Greg French, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold's Qualified Person ("QP") under National Instrument 43-101.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg French, CPG, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold's Qualified Person ("QP") under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About the Company

NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain gold project and Zeus copper project in Idaho.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the proposed work programs at Limousine Butte, the exploration potential at Limousine Butte, and future project milestones such as the potential gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), and potential near-term antimony production by 2027 from the historic gold leach pads at the Project. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.