With continued investment in top scientific, clinical, and operational talent, global CRO expands leadership across Europe and in Oncology and Internal Medicine while advancing complex clinical trial delivery

Worldwide Clinical Trials ("Worldwide"), a global contract research organization (CRO), has added several key leadership appointments, including Dr. Panteli Theocharous as Chief Therapeutics Clinical Strategy Officer and President of Europe; Marcin Ernst as President, Internal Medicine; Keya Watkins, as President, Oncology; and Gijsbert Veerman as Vice President, Early Phase Oncology Europe. The addition of these industry-leading experts within key geographies and therapeutic areas bolsters Worldwide's scientific and operational capabilities, enables regional leadership, and expands oncology experience following the recent acquisition of Catalyst Clinical Research.

"Bringing in top talent, in the right geographies and strengthening our team is key to driving operational excellence for the most advanced clinical trials," said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer, Worldwide Clinical Trials. "These appointments bring deep therapeutic expertise, seasoned operational leadership, and a shared commitment to deliver complex studies at the highest standard. Combined with the integration of Catalyst, this expanded leadership supports our ability to partner with sponsors through greater scale, scientific insight, and consistent execution across regions and programs."

Global Leadership Appointments:

Together, these appointments strengthen Worldwide's ability to deliver clinical trial programs at scale by embedding senior clinical and operational leadership closer to customers, investigators, and sites globally.

Dr. Panteli Theocharous , Chief Therapeutics Clinical Strategy Officer and President of Europe A biotech entrepreneur who brings more than 35 years of global clinical development experience, including complex modalities such as cell and gene therapies. In this role, he strengthens Worldwide's ability to design and deliver scientifically rigorous, globally integrated programs advancing clinical and commercial strategy alignment and expanding European capabilities to better support sponsors across oncology, rare disease, and precision medicine.

, A biotech entrepreneur who brings more than 35 years of global clinical development experience, including complex modalities such as cell and gene therapies. In this role, he strengthens Worldwide's ability to design and deliver scientifically rigorous, globally integrated programs advancing clinical and commercial strategy alignment and expanding European capabilities to better support sponsors across oncology, rare disease, and precision medicine. Marcin Ernst , President, Internal Medicine Brings more than 20 years of global clinical research experience across sponsor and CRO settings and most recently served at Ora Clinical, where he held dual leadership roles as SVP of Clinical Development Operations and VP of Ora Europe. With a unique combination of medical and operational leadership, Ernst strengthens delivery execution and organizational alignment enhancing Worldwide's ability to provide consistent, high-quality support for internal medicine programs, particularly across Europe.

, Brings more than 20 years of global clinical research experience across sponsor and CRO settings and most recently served at Ora Clinical, where he held dual leadership roles as SVP of Clinical Development Operations and VP of Ora Europe. With a unique combination of medical and operational leadership, Ernst strengthens delivery execution and organizational alignment enhancing Worldwide's ability to provide consistent, high-quality support for internal medicine programs, particularly across Europe. Keya Watkins , President, Oncology Brings nearly 30 years of oncology and hematology development experience across biopharma and CRO environments. Watkins joined Worldwide through its acquisition of Catalyst Clinical Research. She leads global oncology strategy, helping sponsors navigate complex trials with greater consistency, speed, and operational excellence-supported by deep expertise in large, multidisciplinary global programs.

, Brings nearly 30 years of oncology and hematology development experience across biopharma and CRO environments. Watkins joined Worldwide through its acquisition of Catalyst Clinical Research. She leads global oncology strategy, helping sponsors navigate complex trials with greater consistency, speed, and operational excellence-supported by deep expertise in large, multidisciplinary global programs. Gijsbert Veerman, Vice President, Early Phase Oncology Europe Brings nearly 30 years of early phase oncology experience, most recently serving as COO at IQVIA Biotech. Veerman strengthens Worldwide's ability to support first-in-human and early development studies, with deep expertise in therapeutic strategy and regulatory pathways that help sponsors move efficiently through early development, particularly across European regulatory environments and oncology growth initiatives.

About Worldwide Clinical Trials:

Worldwide Clinical Trials ("Worldwide") is a global CRO serving development-driven biopharmaceutical companies, with more than 4,400 professionals operating across more than 70 countries. The company delivers therapeutically dedicated expertise in neuroscience, oncology, rare disease, and internal medicine, with comprehensive support across every development phase from early-stage and first-in-human studies through Phase III registration trials.

The company's flexible service model spanning full-service trial management to functional service partnerships through Worldwide Flex is powered by a people-first, partnership-driven outsourcing approach that strengthens collaboration, enhances data transparency, and supports more informed decision-making. This provides sponsors with tailored, adaptable solutions that keep pace with the evolving demands of clinical research. Learn more at www.worldwide.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jill Shahravar

Director, Global Corporate Communications

Jill.Shahravar@worldwide.com