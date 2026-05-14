Metro Supply Chain inc.: Metro Supply Chain earns Gold Standard recognition as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2026

MONTREAL, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Supply Chain was recognized for its industry-leading performance, global business practices and sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2026 Canada's Best Managed Companies award. Metro Supply Chain has successfully retained its Best Managed status for four years to become a Gold Standard winner.

For over 30 years, Canada's Best Managed Companies program has awarded excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance and financial performance.

"Earning Gold Standard recognition as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies reflects the strength of our culture and the disciplined way our teams deliver for customers," said Chris Fenton, Group President and CEO of Metro Supply Chain. "With a continuous-improvement mindset, we're investing in innovation and advanced technologies to provide custom, data-driven supply chain solutions at scale. I'm proud to accept this award on behalf of our 9,000 team members across more than 190 sites in North America and the UK."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs, recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

The 2026 cohort of Best Managed Companies shares common themes, including fostering a people-centric culture, implementing a strategic company framework, investing in innovation and technological advancement, and maintaining financial resilience and strong corporate governance. Together, these practices strengthen the Canadian economy by promoting sustainable growth, enhancing competitiveness and cultivating a thriving business ecosystem.

"Over the past year, companies such as Metro Supply Chain have continually adapted and successfully responded to challenges, seized new opportunities, and leveraged industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth," said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Canada's Best Managed Co-Leader. "These winners have set the standard of excellence for Canada's business ecosystem by demonstrating a strong commitment to strategic transformation, talent and workforce development, and technological and business adaptability."

About Metro Supply Chain

Metro Supply Chain is a trusted supply chain partner that enables fast-growing, leading businesses to adapt, scale and thrive. For more than 50 years, Metro Supply Chain has delivered integrated supply chain solutions supported by advanced systems, automation, robotics and business intelligence. With 9,000 team members operating more than 22.5 million square feet across 190 sites in North America and the UK, Metro Supply Chain provides the physical and digital infrastructure that powers smarter, more responsive logistics networks. Consistently recognized as a top-performing supplier, Metro Supply Chain combines deep industry expertise with advanced technology and a strong focus on customer outcomes.

For more information, please contact media@metroscg.com

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Norton Rose Fulbright, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group.

For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

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