ValueMomentum Caps FY2025 With Strategic Investments for Accelerated Global Growth

Fiscal year marked by brand transformation, international expansion, deepened partnerships, industry-leading analyst recognition, and AI-driven innovation

PISCATAWAY, N.J., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a leading solutions provider focused exclusively on the global property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, today announced the close of its fiscal year ending March 31, 2026 - a year defined not by incremental progress, but by deliberate, transformative investment.

From a bold new brand identity to geographic expansion, an ever-growing ecosystem of strategic partners, landmark analyst recognitions, and the broad integration of AI across the insurance value chain, ValueMomentum enters FY2026 with stronger capabilities, a larger global footprint, and an organization built for the next phase of growth.

"FY2025 was a year of strategic investment in our next era of growth," said ValueMomentum Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Kodali. "We decided to focus on building our brand, our talent base, our global reach, and our innovative solutions. Every investment we made this year was with one purpose: to deliver greater value to insurers and to position ValueMomentum as the most capable and committed partner in the global P&C insurance market."

A Brand That Reflects Growth

Last September, ValueMomentum unveiled a new brand identity designed to reflect the company's broadened mission and next era of growth. More than a visual refresh, the rebrand marked a strategic realignment around the insurance value chain, reinforcing the company's position as a specialized, AI-first partner for the global P&C insurance industry. These efforts showed concrete results, with ten new clients secured in the past fiscal year.

ValueMomentum continued to expand its geographic presence during FY2025, extending partnerships in the UK and completing its first client engagement in Canada. These expansions mark a significant milestone for the company as it evolves from being North American-focused into a truly global company. With the transformational work being completed across vital insurance functions like claims and distribution as well as a growing ability to support application managed services with AI-infused capabilities, ValueMomentum is poised to continue this growth across all geographies.

Recognized by Leading Industry Analysts and Advisors

FY2025 brought landmark validation from respected analyst firms. ValueMomentum was designated a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's P&C Insurance IT Services PEAK Matrix, recognizing the company's value-stream-led operating model, embedded AI capabilities, and differentiated domain expertise across underwriting, claims, and product areas.

The company was also named a Rising Star in the 2025 ISG Provider Lens Insurance Digital Engineering Services report, highlighting the company's growing momentum in delivering next-generation digital engineering capabilities to P&C insurers.

Deepening AI Expertise

At the heart of ValueMomentum's FY2025 investment agenda was a significant expansion of AI-driven innovation, from AI-powered underwriting workbenches and intelligent document processing to augmented claims intelligence and GenAI-enabled advisory services.

ValueMomentum's approach is grounded in practical outcomes and fueled by dedicated solution centers, applying AI purposefully to help insurers grow profitably, operate efficiently, and serve their customers more effectively.

About ValueMomentum

Founded in 2000 with the core belief that impactful change comes from deep commitment, ValueMomentum specializes in delivering measurable results across the P&C value chain. For over 25 years, the company has enabled more than 100 carriers to reimagine their businesses with AI and emerging technologies, navigate market shifts, unlock speed to value, and become future-ready. ValueMomentum helps insurers in the US, Canada, and Europe stay ahead with sustained growth and high performance to enhance stakeholder value and foster resilient societies. For more information, visit www.valuemomentum.com.

Media Contact

Joe King

Chief Marketing Officer, ValueMomentum, Inc.

Email: joseph.king@valuemomentum.com

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