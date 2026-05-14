EQS-News: Sauce / Key word(s): Financial

Sauce Launches AI-Powered Cashback Loyalty, Driving Up to 30% Increase in Reorders Within Weeks



14.05.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

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New Offering Combines Automated Loyalty and AI Retention to Help Restaurants Grow Repeat Revenue on Autopilot Key Highlights: AI feature automatically segments customers and sends timely offers based on behavior, helping drive repeat visits

Customers earn automatic cashback credit on every order, creating a built-in incentive to return

Restaurants saw up to a 30% increase in repeat orders within weeks of activating Sauce Cashback

Direct ordering through Sauce can help operators keep 20 to 30% more revenue per order compared to third-party platforms NEW YORK, NY - May 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Sauce , the leading first-party ordering, delivery, and retention platform for restaurants, today announced the launch of Sauce Cashback, a next-generation loyalty feature built on Sauce's proprietary AI retention engine. Early results from the beta program show restaurants achieving up to a 30% increase in reorders within weeks of activation.



Unlike traditional loyalty programs, Sauce Cashback is not just a static rewards system - it's part of a fully automated, AI-driven retention platform that continuously learns from customer behavior and drives repeat orders without manual effort from operators. As more orders move through direct channels, restaurants can keep up to 20 to 30% more revenue than they would on high-commission marketplaces. Sauce Cashback enables restaurants to reward customers with store credit on every order placed through their Sauce-powered menu. Customers automatically earn credit when logged in and can redeem it as an instant discount on future purchases - while continuing to accumulate more credit with each order. "Most loyalty solutions stop at rewards. Sauce is building something fundamentally different - a fully automated retention engine," said Li-ran Navon, Founder and CEO of Sauce. "Cashback is just the entry point. Behind it is AI that understands customer behavior, segments users in real time, and re-engages them automatically. We're giving restaurants a simple, effective way to turn every order into the next one. We're turning loyalty from a tool into a growth system that runs on autopilot." Restaurants can easily configure a custom cashback percentage that applies to every order, tailoring incentives to their business goals. From there, Sauce's AI takes over - segmenting customers, predicting behavior, and triggering personalized re-engagement at the right moment to maximize lifetime value. For customers, the experience is seamless: They place an order through a Sauce-powered menu by logging in or registering

They automatically earn credit based on the restaurant's cashback percentage

Credit accumulates and is visible in their account

Customers continue earning new credit with every purchase Sauce Cashback is part of Sauce's broader AI-powered loyalty and retention suite, designed to go beyond traditional points or discount programs. By combining incentives with real-time personalization and automated engagement, Sauce enables restaurants to continuously drive repeat orders through behavior-based rewards, shift more demand to direct ordering channels, and automatically re-engage customers with AI-timed messaging and offers. The result is stronger long-term customer value and retention - transforming loyalty from a passive program into an active, always-on growth engine. The feature is built entirely in-house and compatible with Sauce tablets, Toast POS, and other integrations - expanding its reach across both SMB and enterprise restaurant partners. Sauce Cashback is now available to all Sauce restaurant partners. Restaurants can activate the feature and set their cashback percentage by contacting their Sauce account manager. About Sauce

Sauce is a first-party restaurant AI, delivery, ordering and retention platform that enables successful independent restaurants and chains to own their online presence, online orders and delivery commission-free. Sauce provides a cost-effective, end-to-end AI & delivery solution that maximizes restaurant profitability and customer loyalty. Sauce operates throughout the U.S. from New York and Florida, as well as other major markets, and is helping restaurants take back control of their brand, data, and revenue. Media Contact:

press@getsauce.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Sauce





14.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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