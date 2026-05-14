EQS-News: Sauce
/ Key word(s): Financial
New Offering Combines Automated Loyalty and AI Retention to Help Restaurants Grow Repeat Revenue on Autopilot
Key Highlights:
NEW YORK, NY - May 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Sauce, the leading first-party ordering, delivery, and retention platform for restaurants, today announced the launch of Sauce Cashback, a next-generation loyalty feature built on Sauce's proprietary AI retention engine. Early results from the beta program show restaurants achieving up to a 30% increase in reorders within weeks of activation.
Sauce Cashback enables restaurants to reward customers with store credit on every order placed through their Sauce-powered menu. Customers automatically earn credit when logged in and can redeem it as an instant discount on future purchases - while continuing to accumulate more credit with each order.
"Most loyalty solutions stop at rewards. Sauce is building something fundamentally different - a fully automated retention engine," said Li-ran Navon, Founder and CEO of Sauce. "Cashback is just the entry point. Behind it is AI that understands customer behavior, segments users in real time, and re-engages them automatically. We're giving restaurants a simple, effective way to turn every order into the next one. We're turning loyalty from a tool into a growth system that runs on autopilot."
Restaurants can easily configure a custom cashback percentage that applies to every order, tailoring incentives to their business goals. From there, Sauce's AI takes over - segmenting customers, predicting behavior, and triggering personalized re-engagement at the right moment to maximize lifetime value.
For customers, the experience is seamless:
Sauce Cashback is part of Sauce's broader AI-powered loyalty and retention suite, designed to go beyond traditional points or discount programs. By combining incentives with real-time personalization and automated engagement, Sauce enables restaurants to continuously drive repeat orders through behavior-based rewards, shift more demand to direct ordering channels, and automatically re-engage customers with AI-timed messaging and offers. The result is stronger long-term customer value and retention - transforming loyalty from a passive program into an active, always-on growth engine.
The feature is built entirely in-house and compatible with Sauce tablets, Toast POS, and other integrations - expanding its reach across both SMB and enterprise restaurant partners.
Sauce Cashback is now available to all Sauce restaurant partners. Restaurants can activate the feature and set their cashback percentage by contacting their Sauce account manager.
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News Source: Sauce
14.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sauce
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2327756
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2327756 14.05.2026 CET/CEST