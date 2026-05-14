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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2026 14:10 Uhr
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Outfit7 Limited: My Talking Tom Friends Reimagines the Bus Trip as a Free-Exploration World

Outfit7 evolves the flagship title beyond the home with a player-driven exploration experience

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outfit7 today announced a new update for My Talking Tom Friends, transforming the Bus Trip feature into an open, sandbox-style exploration system - turning what was once a short, session-based activity into a seamless, player-driven experience. With three new destinations introduced, travel becomes a natural, always-available part of gameplay, giving players the freedom to move between spaces and shape their own stories without interruption.

Hop On The Bus in My Talking Tom Friends

The bus remains parked right in front of the house, but now players can hop on at any time to instantly explore new locations. With the addition of School, Mall, and Hospital, the game expands into a more connected, explorable world where characters, environments, and interactions respond fluidly to player input, opening up space for continuous play and discovery.

A Living, Breathing World

This update shifts the gameplay loop away from isolated activities toward a fluid experience built on experimentation. Players can move freely between locations, create their own stories, and discover surprises at every turn.

The update introduces three multi-room destinations - School, Mall, and Hospital - each packed with interactive surprises and a dedicated sticker album:

  • The Hospital: Life in a white coat. Players can run X-ray scans and manage hospital beds while caring for their favorite characters with interactive medical equipment. It is an immersive way to keep the whole gang healthy and happy.
  • The School: The "cool school" vibe. This zone invites players to take a trip down memory lane and experience the school atmosphere once again. They can revisit the science and biology classrooms to recreate classic experiments, linger in the nostalgic locker halls, or venture out to the outside activity zones.
  • The Mall: The go-to hangout spot. Whether players are engaging in "retail therapy" in the dressing rooms, grabbing groceries, or exploring the entertainment zone, this vibrant space offers endless opportunities for customization and expression.

Designed for Player-Driven Play

With expanded environments and more reactive systems, the update puts creativity and player freedom at the center. Players are encouraged to experiment, test interactions, and shape their own stories within the game world.

Availability

As My Talking Tom Friends surpasses 1.9 billion downloads worldwide, this update gives its fans more freedom than ever before.

Hop on the bus and download the game now.

Please note: In some territories, the feature may be subject to an additional purchase.

ABOUT MY TALKING TOM FRIENDS: Developed by Outfit7, My Talking Tom Friends brings together characters from the Talking Tom & Friends universe into one interactive life sim experience. Join Talking Tom, Talking Angela, Talking Hank, Talking Ben, Talking Ginger, and Talking Becca in their vibrant world, engaging in mini-games, caring for pets, and exploring their colorful surroundings. My Talking Tom Friends offers endless entertainment for fans of all ages. Find more information HERE.

For more information, contact: media@outfit7.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59b923d5-ce1e-48b5-9dbf-2c11c068e1ac


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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